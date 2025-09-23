Sundilla Concert Series presents Chuck Brodsky

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Chuck Brodsky will bring his unique sound, one-of-a-kind stories and two new (to us) CDs to Sundilla on Friday, Sept. 26.

Showtime at the AUUF is 7:30 p.m. Admission at the door is $25, but $20 advance tickets are available at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee and online at sundillamusic.com. Students can get in for just $15.

Brodsky is a storyteller, a songwriter, a troubadour, a modern-day bard. His acoustic guitar and voice draw you in with genuine, down-to-earth warmth and quirky, rootsy, finely crafted songs. His wit and irony, set to haunting melodies delivered over syncopated guitar strumming or sweet fingerpicking, tell stories of oddball and underdog characters. His songs celebrate the goodness in people, the eccentric, the holy, the profound, the courageous, the inspiring, the beautiful. They poke fun at what needs poking and sometimes challenge what needs to be challenged. They’re sworn to tell the truth.

Born and raised in Philadelphia and influenced by Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie, Lowell George, John Hartford, Jackson Browne, Bruce Springsteen, Greg Brown, The Rolling Stones and Nic Jones, Brodsky began writing songs in a unique style of his own while paying homage to the traditions.

After hitch-hiking to San Francisco and performing weekly at the Tattoo Rose Café open mic, Brodsky spent a few years singing for tips on the streets of Europe, and he worked as a fruit picker back in the U.S. He played in coffee houses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1980s. He won the “Emerging Songwriter Award” at the Napa Valley Folk Festival in 1992 and was warmly embraced at the Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas the following year. Over the past 20 years Brodsky has performed at festivals and in concert all across the USA, Canada, Ireland, Denmark, England, Israel, Lithuania, Latvia, Wales and Scotland. Just two month ago he performed his song “Letters in the Dirt” at the induction of his childhood hero, Richie Allen, into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Chuck Brodsky’s website is www.chuckbrodsky.com.

Community Orchestra presents Fall Masterworks

The Auburn Community Orchestra will perform its Fall Masterworks concert on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. This concert will be held at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.

