Public Notices | Sept. 25, 2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE-JU-2014-237.05

K.D.G. doh 06/30/2009

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of K.D.G. born on 06/30/2009 to Sharifa Williams at EAMC in Opelika. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County OHR on 8/11/2021. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County OHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental

rights and placing said child for adoption.

MARY ROBERSON, CIRCUIT CLERK

LEGAL RUN 09/11/25, 09/18/25, 09/25/25 & 10/2/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE -JU-2024-1302

M.N.B. DOB 1-24-2018

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of M.N.B. born on 01/24/2019 to Candice Kristina Burger at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, AL. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County OHR on February 5, 2024. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights fi1ed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 3680land with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental

rights and placing said child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

LEGAL RUN 09/11/25, 09/18/25, 09/25/25 & 10/2/25

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE -JU-2024-341.02

S.M. Born 8-4-2024

NOTICE TO: Any legal father or unknown father of S.M. born on 08/04/2024 to Rossi Mandler in Opelika, Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 08/09/2024. The alleged father, Elijah Beaulieu, and any legal father or unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 3680land with Hon. Kris R. Patton,

P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

MARY ROBERSON, CIRCUIT CLERK

LEGAL RUN 09/11/25, 09/18/25, 09/25/25 & 10/2/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of BEATRICE PARSLEY, deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-515

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to MATTHIAS JAMES PARSLEY, as Personal Representative of the Estate of BEATRICE PARSLEY, deceased, on the 3rd day of September, 2025, by Jere Colley, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MATTHIAS JAMES PARSLEY

Personal Representative of the Estate of BEATRICE PARSLEY

Legal Run 09/11/2025, 09/18/2025 & 09/25/2025

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

TO: Anika Thomas, whose whereabouts are otherwise unknown, and any known or unknown heirs of the Estate of Bennie Seldon, Jr., deceased.

You will please take notice that on the 5th day of September, 2025 a certain paper in writing, purported to be the Last Will and Testament of Bennie Seldon, Jr. was filed in my office for Probate by Sylvia Seldon Stringer and that the 8th day October, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., CDT was appointed the day and time for the hearing thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, this the 5th day of September, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 09/11/2025, 09/18/2025 & 09/26/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOANNA M. HALL, An Incapacitated person

CASE NO.: 2024-263

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

You will take notice that Timothy E. Hall, as Conservator of the Estate of Joanna M. Hall, filed his account and vouchers for a Final Settlement of the Estate on the 27th day of August, 2025, and that the 9th day of October, 2025, at 11 o’clock a.m. has been appoint to hear said final settlement.

Done this 4th day of September, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 09/11/2025, 09/18/2025 & 09/25/2025

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , October 9, 2025 at Opelika Ford, 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2012 Ford Fusion

VIN# 3FAHP0HA4CR372026

Legal Run 09/18/25 & 09/25/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DELLA FAYE RAMSEY,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-523

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of September, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JACQUALINE SIMS HOLT, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 09/18/25, 09/25/25, 10/2/2025

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2025-27.02

X.C.-Born 01/02/2025

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of X.C. born on 01/02/2025 to Felisha Core in Opelika, Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 01/25/2025. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

LEGAL RUN 09/18/25, 09/25/25, 10/2/25 & 10/09/25

ORDINANCE NO. 027-25

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

(WOODHAVEN PUD)

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. FINDINGS. The Council has determined and hereby finds and declares that the following facts are true and correct:

(a) Viva Opelika, LLC (the “Owner”) is the owner of record of that certain property consisting of 304.5 acres located on Ridge Road (Lee Road 390).

(b) The Owner, by and through its authorized representative, Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., heretofore submitted to the City a development plan for a planned unit development (“PUD”) consisting of approximately 304.5 acres, designated as “Woodhaven Planned Unit Development”.

(c) The proposed development is a residential development consisting of approximately 624 single-family home lots. The development will include a mix of 50, 60 and 90 foot wide lots. The overall density of the development is 2.04 units per acre. Approximately thirty-six percent (36%) of the site (110.5 acres) will consist of open space and buffers, including an 11-acre pond. The PUD amenity areas will be provided in phases and will include a pavilion and restrooms, a swimming pool, a playground, a sports field and pickleball and tennis courts.

(d) The development will be accessed from two new roads that intersect Ridge Road.

(e) On July 22, 2025, the Planning Commission heretofore conducted a public hearing of the proposed development and referred to the City Council its recommendation to approve the proposed development.

(f) It is advisable and in the interest of the City and the public interest that the proposed property described in Section 3 below should be developed as a residential planned unit development.

Section 2. APPROVAL OF THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN. The Development Plan as submitted for review is hereby approved and affirmed as required by Section 8.18(N) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City.

Section 3. DESIGNATION OF A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT. The official Zoning Map is hereby amended and the zoning classification for the following parcel of land shall be changed from R-3 District (Low Residential District) and C-3 District (Office/Retail District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) on the official zoning map of the City.

A tract or parcel of land containing 304.45 acres being located in Sections 2, 3, 10, and 11, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Begin at the northeast corner of Lot 1 of The Manors at Centerra Ridge Phase One as recorded in Plat Book 32, Page 135, Probate Office, Lee County, Alabama; thence S01°03’33”W 229.30 feet along the east line of said Lot 1; thence S76°40’01”E 864.51 feet; thence S04°51’50”E 535.87 feet; thence S02°30’02”W 1498.63 feet; thence S02°37’48”W 1000.87 feet; thence S04°16’14”E 298.94 feet; thence S14°07’39”E 476.03 feet; thence S01°24’16”W 143.40 feet; thence N79°36’47”W 767.80 feet; thence S32°31’13”W 536.50 feet; thence S33°01’20”W 92.57 feet; thence S31°48’51”W 637.76 feet to the center of a creek; thence along the center of said creek N83°52’21”W 201.48 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S71°43’53”W 33.89 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek N65°33’57”W 41.12 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek N51°24’41”W 191.56 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek N65°11’04”W 223.67 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S82°34’44”W 88.81 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S78°30’21”W 58.29 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S63°07’46”W 66.00 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S57°52’03”W 61.72 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S50°12’51”W 196.54 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S10°42’57”W 192.03 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S24°28’58”W 71.69 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S70°42’49”W 40.23 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek N76°00’44”W 43.28 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek N44°01’56”W 77.84 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek N83°28’15”W 86.48 feet; thence leaving said center of creek N04°10’25”W 2198.55 feet; thence N87°31’08”E 409.97 feet; thence N23°47’06”W 1031.46 feet; thence N09°45’42”E 2855.79 feet to the south right-of-way of Ridge Road; thence along said right-of-way of Ridge Road S77°44’39”E 330.87 feet; thence continue along said right-of-way S69°46’02”E 375.15 feet; thence continue along said right-of-way S69°47’58”E 340.97 feet; thence continue along said right-of-way S69°48’43”E 561.08 feet to the point of beginning.

The above-described property, containing approximately 304.5 acres, is located on Ridge Road (Lee Road 390).

Section 4. RETENTION OF COPIES OF DEVELOPMENT PLAN. Copies of the Development Plan shall be maintained in the office of the City Clerk, City Planner, City Engineer and Building Official and shall be open for public inspection.

Section 5. REPEALER. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 6. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 7. PUBLICATION. This Ordinance shall be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 16th day of September, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 17th day of September, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 17th day of September, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal run 09/25/2025

ORDINANCE NO. 028-25

AN ORDINANCE TO LEVY A LOCAL EXCISE TAX AND REQUIRE BUSINESS LICENSES FOR THE SALE OF CONSUMABLE VAPOR PRODUCTS IN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND TO AMEND CHAPTER 14 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA BY ADDING

A NEW ARTICLE XV ENTITLED “VAPOR PRODUCTS EXCISE TAX”

WHEREAS, pursuant to Title 11, Chapter 51, Article 2 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, municipalities are granted the authority to license and tax businesses operating within their jurisdiction; and

WHEREAS, the City of Opelika desires to establish an excise tax on consumable vapor products measured by volume of sales by wholesalers and retailers of consumable vapor products, in accordance with current state law.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. AMENDMENT. That Chapter 14 of the Code of Ordinances, “Licenses and Taxation”, is hereby amended by adding an article to be numbered XV entitled “Vapor Products Excise Tax”, which said article shall read as follows:

ARTICLE XV – VAPOR PRODUCTS EXCISE TAX

Sec. 14-375 Definitions.

The following terms, as used in this article, shall have the respective meanings as follows:

a. “Business license” shall mean an annual license issued by the City for the privilege of doing any kind of business, trade, profession, or any other activity in the City.

b. “City” shall mean the City of Opelika, an Alabama municipal corporation.

c. “Consumable Vapor Product” shall mean Any nicotine liquid solution or other material containing nicotine that is depleted when used as a vapor product.

d. “Effective Date” shall mean the date that this article becomes operative and enforceable after adoption and publication as required by law.

e. “Gross Receipts” shall mean the total revenue received from the sale of consumable vapor products from all sources and before deductions.

f. “Milliliter (mL)” shall mean one thousandth of a liter, which is typically the unit of measure used for the volume of consumable vapor products sold or distributed.

g. “Person” shall include every individual, corporation, partnership, limited liability company, association, limited liability partnership, or other form of organization engaged in any for-profit or not-for-profit activities.

h. “Retailer” shall mean any person or business entity who sells consumable vapor products to individual consumers or to the end-user, whether from a storefront or online, and regardless of location.

i. “Vapor Products” Means any non-lighted, noncombustible product that employs a mechanical heating element, battery, or electronic circuit regardless of shape or size and that can be used to produce vapor from nicotine in a solution. The term includes any vapor cartridge or other container of nicotine in a solution or other form that is intended to be used with or in an electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, electronic cigarillo, electronic pipe, or similar product or device. The term does not include any product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration under Chapter V of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

j. “Wholesaler” shall mean any person or business entity who sells consumable vapor products to retailers and not to end-users.

Sec. 14-376 Excise Tax Imposed.

Commencing on the effective date of this article, every person, firm or corporation who sells consumable vapor products, whether as a retailer, wholesaler, or both, shall pay a supplemental excise tax to the City, which is hereby fixed and established as follows:

Ten cents ($0.10) per milliliter (mL) of consumable vapor products sold or delivered by them within the corporate limits of the City.

The excise tax established in this section is a supplemental tax in addition to standard sales and use taxes. The tax shall not apply to sales between licensed wholesalers, it being the purpose and intent of this provision that the tax levied is a levy on the ultimate consumer or user of consumable vapor products with the wholesaler acting merely as an agent of the City for the collection and payment of the tax to the City.

Sec. 14-377 Exemptions from subsequent Excise Tax.

The excise tax established in Section 14-376 shall only be charged one time on each unit of a consumable vapor product, thus, if a Wholesaler or Retailer purchases consumable vapor products from a Wholesaler who has already paid the City the excise tax as outlined in Section 14-376 above, no additional excise tax on the re-sale of such consumable vapor products shall be owed. However, to qualify for this exemption, such person must submit a sworn written statement to the Purchasing/Revenue Director or their designee by the 20th of each month, detailing:

All purchases of consumable vapor products made by such person in the preceding calendar month (Wholesaler's name, address, date of purchase, description of products, quantity of products); and

Proof of the payment of the excise tax for the consumable vapor products by the Wholesaler to the City.

Sec. 14-378 Monthly Statement of Sales Required.

Each Wholesaler or Retailer of consumable vapor products shall submit a sworn written statement to the Purchasing/Revenue Director or their designee by the 20th day of each month, providing:

The quantity in milliliters (mL) of all consumable vapor products sold or delivered by them within the corporate limits of the City; and

Sec. 14-379 Required Business Licenses.

Each person desiring to engage in the wholesale or retail sale of consumable vapor products in the City must first obtain a business license from the City under the applicable category:

Retailers of consumable vapor products must be licensed under the classification of businesses found at Section 14-326 and the schedules in Section 14-327 of the Code of Ordinances.

Wholesalers must be licensed under the classification of businesses found at Section 14-326 and in the schedules in Section 14-327 of the Code of Ordinances.

The license must be renewed annually and remains subject to all provisions of the City’s general business licensing ordinance.

Sec. 14-380 Out-of-City Wholesalers or Retailers.

Wholesalers or Retailers without a physical business location in the City who sell or deliver consumable vapor products within the corporate limits of the City must first obtain a business license and must fully comply with the filing and tax remittance requirements of this article.

Sec. 14-381 Failure to File or Submitting False Statements.

Any person who fails to file the required monthly statement, submits false information, or who fails to first obtain a business license before selling or distributing consumable vapor products shall be subject to a fine of $500 per offense. Each day the person, firm or corporation is in violation shall constitute a separate offense. In addition, such person shall be subject to their business license being revoked (if they have one) or not issued until all taxes, fines, penalties, and interest have been paid.

Sec. 14-382. Payment Deadlines and Penalties.

The excise tax imposed by this ordinance is due on the 1st day of each month and must be paid no later than the 20th day of the same month. Failure to file and/or pay on time shall be considered a continuing offense, and each day shall constitute a separate offense. A 20% penalty shall be added to any delinquent tax payment.

Sec. 14-383. Duty to permit inspection and produce records.

Upon demand, it shall be the duty of all persons selling or distributing consumable vapor products in the corporate limits of the City to:

(a) Permit the designee of the City to enter and to inspect all portions of their place or places of business for the purposes of enabling said municipal designee to gain such information as may be necessary or convenient for determining the proper license classification, determining the correct amount of the excise tax, and/or determining their compliance with City ordinances, codes, and regulations;

(b) Furnish information, during reasonable business hours, at the person’s place or places of business, all books of account, invoices, papers, reports and memoranda containing entries showing amount of purchases, sales receipts, bills of lading, manifests, inventory and other information from which the correct license tax classification of such person may be ascertained and the correct amount of excise tax to which they are subject may be determined, including exhibition of bank deposit books, bank statements, copies of sales tax returns to the State of Alabama, copies of Alabama income tax returns and federal income tax returns. Refusal to provide these documents is a violation of this ordinance.

Sec. 14-384 Penalties for Violations.

Any person who violates any provision of this article shall be subject to a fine of not more than $500.00 per offense, with each day constituting a separate offense. Each act in violation of this article shall constitute separate offenses. In addition, such person shall be subject to their business license being revoked (if they have one) or not issued until all taxes, fines, penalties and interest have been paid.

Sec. 14-385 No Impact on General Business License Ordinance.

This article does not repeal any part of the City’s existing Business License Ordinance. Taxes established herein are additional and cumulative to any other applicable license requirements.

Sec. 14-386 No Retroactive Effect. This article does not affect violations committed under prior ordinances or the validity of any bond or deposit made under prior rules. All such obligations remain in effect for their prescribed terms.

Section 2. Effective Date. This article shall become effective immediately upon its passage and publication as required by law.

Section 3. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika, Alabama is hereby authorized and directed to publish this Ordinance one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 16th day of September, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 17th day of September, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 17th day of September, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal run 09/25/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, October 2, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit D469

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 09/25/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

WARREN FULLER, Deceased

Case No.: 2025-

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to JEFFREY FULLER, Personal Representative on the 19TH day of September 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be

barred.

JEFFREY FULLER

LEGAL RUN 09/25/25, 10/02/25, 10/09/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

TONY M. THRASH, deceased

Case No. 2025-534

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Don W. Thrash, Personal Representative on the 15th day of September, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Don. W. Thrash

LEGAL RUN 09/25/25, 10/02/25 & 10/09/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Thursday, 10/02/2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 422

Unit 431

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 09/25/2025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARET A. CILIO a/k/a MARGARET ANN CILIO,

Deceased.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2025-493

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of MARGARET A. CILIO A/K/A MARGARET ANN CILIO are hereby granted to Traci Lynn Warner, Personal Representative, on the 9th day of September, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Traci Lynn Warner

Petitioner/Personal Representative

LEGAL RUN 09/25/25, 10/02/25 & 10/09/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Unit A27

Unit C1

Unit D43

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 09/25/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

TARA S. WEBB, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-481

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Ariel Ryberg as Administrator for the Estate of TARA S. WEBB, deceased, on September 15, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 15th day of September, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 09/25/25, 10/2/25, 10/9/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

ELLA LEE FEARS

DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-477

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that on the 10th day of September, 2025, Letters of Administration having been granted to Patricia Fears, as Administratrix of the Estate of Ella Lee Fears, deceased, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 10th day of September, 2025.

PATRICIA FEARS

ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE

OF ELLA LEE FEARS

JANICE BOYD NEAL

JAN NEAL LAW FIRM, LLC

207 N. 4th Stree, Opelika, Alabama 36801

(334) 745-2779

LEGAL RUN 09/25/25, 10/2/25, 10/9/25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RODNEY JONES, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: 2024-641

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINSTRATION of said deceased having been granted to BARBARA JONES on the 26th day of August, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama .

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Barbara Jones

Legal Run 09/25/25, 10/2/25, & 10/9/25