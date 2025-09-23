Jedd Scott’s OT run lifts Patriots past Freedom, 27-26

BY JEFF MILLER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Southern Christian survived a thrilling Friday night, edging the Freedom Cowboys 27-26 at a packed Moore Stadium.

The Patriots struck first on a 50-yard touchdown run by Jagger Scott, who finished with 123 rushing yards on nine carries and two scores, while also adding 103 receiving yards. Freedom answered with a touchdown of their own, keeping the game close and sending the teams into halftime with Southern Christian holding a slim 7-6 lead.

The second half saw back-and-forth action, with Freedom staying within striking distance and the Patriots relying on a balanced attack led by both Jagger and quarterback Elijah Bailey. Regulation ended in a tie, sending the game into overtime.

On the first play of OT, Jedd Scott powered in a 10-yard touchdown run, marking his 18th score of the season and giving Southern Christian the edge. Freedom responded with a touchdown, but a missed conversion attempt left them one point short.

The win improves Southern Christian to 6-0 and reinforces their position as the No. 4 team out of 162 programs spanning more than 10 states.

Next Up

Southern Christian hosts American Sports Prep at Moore Stadium at 7 p.m.

Key Takeaway

With big performances from Jedd and Jagger Scott, the Patriots proved they can win close games under pressure — a hallmark of a team ready for a deep postseason run.