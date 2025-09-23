Auburn Public Library launches Houseplant Propagation Station

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library announces the launch of a new Houseplant Propagation Station, a free and interactive resource designed to promote community sharing, learning and sustainability.

Located next to the Seed Library, the Propagation Station features rooted houseplant cuttings in water, educational materials on plant propagation and take-home supplies. This unique station offers an opportunity for patrons of all ages to explore plant care and bring home their own starter plan for free.

“Much like the Seed Library, the Houseplant Propagation Station encourages sustainability and hands-on learning,” said Daisy Griffin, a library assistant at the Auburn Public Library. “It’s about growing something green while also growing community connections.”

Houseplants are known to enhance indoor air quality, reduce stress and support overall well-being. By sharing rooted cuttings, the Auburn Public Library hopes to promote these benefits and cultivate connections among residents. Once a plant is propagated, community members are invited to share cuttings from their thriving plants.

This service is free and open to the public. Visitors are invited to stop by, pick up a plant cutting and become part of a growing community initiative.

For more information, please contact the Auburn Public Library at libcirc@auburnal.gov or (334) 501-3190.