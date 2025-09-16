Public Notices | Sept. 18, 2025

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama (“Board”), at the Wesley A. James Operations Center, 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL 36618-0249 until 12:00 p.m., Local Time, October 6, 2025, and then publicly opened and read at 1:00 p.m. for furnishing all labor, materials, and performing all work for the following project: Project No: 017642004, Project Name: Highway 90 Crossing Water Main Replacement.

Plans and Specifications may be inspected at the Board’s offices at 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL, or at the office of Kimley-Horn and Associates, Consulting Engineers, 11 N Water Street, Suite 9290, Mobile, AL. Electronic Plans and Specifications may be obtained via e-mail for review only from Kimley-Horn and Associates, Telephone: (251) 214-0969.

Copies of the Plans, Specifications, and other Contract Documents may be obtained from Kimley-Horn and Associates at 11 N Water Street, Suite 9290, Mobile, AL, upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00 per set. No Contract Documents will be issued later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to bid submission time.

A mandatory Pre-bid Conference will be held at MAWSS, 4725 Moffett Road, Mobile, AL 36618 on September 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., Local Time, to discuss bidding and project requirements. Prospective bidders and subcontractors should attend.

Bids must be submitted on the standard forms included with the Contract Documents.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and delivered to the Director, Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama, 4725A Moffett Road, Mobile, Alabama 36618-0249: “Bid for constructing 017642004 Highway 90 Crossing Water Main Replacement to be opened at 1:00 p.m., Local Time, October 6, 2025.” The Bidder’s Alabama State Contractor’s License Number and discipline shall be on the envelope.

Bid guarantee in the form of certified check, bid bond, or irrevocable Letter of Credit acceptable to the Board will be required for at least 5% of the bid amount, not to exceed $10,000.

The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

THIS INVITATION FOR BIDS IS CONDENSED FOR ADVERTISING PURPOSES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION/REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDERS CAN BE FOUND IN THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

THE BOARD OF WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, ALABAMA Legal Run 09/04/2025, 09/11/25, 09/18/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE-JU-2014-237.05

K.D.G. doh 06/30/2009

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of K.D.G. born on 06/30/2009 to Sharifa Williams at EAMC in Opelika. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County OHR on 8/11/2021. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County OHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental

rights and placing said child for adoption.

MARY ROBERSON, CIRCUIT CLERK LEGAL RUN 09/11/25, 09/18/25, 09/25/25 & 10/2/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE -JU-2024-1302

M.N.B. DOB 1-24-2018

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of M.N.B. born on 01/24/2019 to Candice Kristina Burger at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, AL. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County OHR on February 5, 2024. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights fi1ed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 3680land with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental

rights and placing said child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK LEGAL RUN 09/11/25, 09/18/25, 09/25/25 & 10/2/25

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE -JU-2024-341.02

S.M. Born 8-4-2024

NOTICE TO: Any legal father or unknown father of S.M. born on 08/04/2024 to Rossi Mandler in Opelika, Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 08/09/2024. The alleged father, Elijah Beaulieu, and any legal father or unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 3680land with Hon. Kris R. Patton,

P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

MARY ROBERSON, CIRCUIT CLERK LEGAL RUN 09/11/25, 09/18/25, 09/25/25 & 10/2/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of BEATRICE PARSLEY, deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-515

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to MATTHIAS JAMES PARSLEY, as Personal Representative of the Estate of BEATRICE PARSLEY, deceased, on the 3rd day of September, 2025, by Jere Colley, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MATTHIAS JAMES PARSLEY

Personal Representative of the Estate of BEATRICE PARSLEY Legal Run 09/11/2025, 09/18/2025 & 09/25/2025

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

TO: Anika Thomas, whose whereabouts are otherwise unknown, and any known or unknown heirs of the Estate of Bennie Seldon, Jr., deceased.

You will please take notice that on the 5th day of September, 2025 a certain paper in writing, purported to be the Last Will and Testament of Bennie Seldon, Jr. was filed in my office for Probate by Sylvia Seldon Stringer and that the 8th day October, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., CDT was appointed the day and time for the hearing thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, this the 5th day of September, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, Judge of Probate Legal Run 09/11/2025, 09/18/2025 & 09/26/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOANNA M. HALL, An Incapacitated person

CASE NO.: 2024-263

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

You will take notice that Timothy E. Hall, as Conservator of the Estate of Joanna M. Hall, filed his account and vouchers for a Final Settlement of the Estate on the 27th day of August, 2025, and that the 9th day of October, 2025, at 11 o’clock a.m. has been appoint to hear said final settlement.

Done this 4th day of September, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama Legal Run 09/11/2025, 09/18/2025 & 09/26/2025

CITY OF OPELIKA

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS

The City Council of the City of Opelika (the “City Council”) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider an ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika” adopted on September 17, 1991, in the following respects:

(a)Section 2.2 “Definitions” shall be amended by amending the definitions of “Bed and Breakfast Inn” and “Hotel/Motel”.

(b)That Footnote 1 to Section 3.1 of the Zoning Ordinance shall be amended to read as follows:

1Exemptions. Temporary uses located in Temporary Structures that do not exceed 3 days in a 12-month period AND the temporary structure is 800 square feet or less in size will not require a building permit nor a zoning approval. If the event is to be held at a recognized celebration site for special events, observances, days and the like, the 12-month time separation requirements between events will be waived. Celebration sites include all places of worship, country clubs, hotels, conference centers, bed and breakfast facilities in non-residential zones, recognized places of reception, and public parks.

Except as modified herein, all other subsections, paragraphs and provisions of Section 3.1 shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

(c) Current Section 7.3C “Use Categories” shall be amended to provide that “tourist homes” and “bed and breakfast inns” shall be allowed as conditional uses only in the R-1, R-1A, R-2, R-3, R-4, R-4M, R-5M, R-5, GC-P and GC-S zones, allowed in the C-1, C-2, C-3 and I-1 zones and not allowed in the M-1 and M-2 zones.

(d)That the first and second paragraphs of Section 8.11.1 of the Zoning Ordinance shall be amended to read as follows:

SECTION 8.11.1 TEMPORARY STRUCTURES/ TEMPORARY USES

Temporary structures and/or temporary uses are permitted only as expressly provided in this section. No temporary use or temporary structure shall be established unless a zoning permit evidencing the compliance of such use with the provisions of this section and other applicable provisions of this Ordinance shall have first been issued, as provided in Section 3.1, Building Permit Required.

Exemptions. Temporary Uses located in Temporary Structures that do not exceed three (3) days in a twelve (12) month time period and the temporary structure is eight hundred (800) square feet or less in size will not require a building permit nor a zoning approval. If the event is to be held at a recognized celebration site for special events, special observances, special functions, special days and the like, the twelve (12) month time separation requirement between events will be waived. Celebration sites include all places of worship, country clubs, hotels, conference centers, bed and breakfast facilities in non-residential zones, recognized places of reception, and public parks.

Except as modified herein, all other subsections, paragraphs and provisions of Section 8.11.1 shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

(e) Section VIII shall be amended by adding a new subsection to be numbered 8.28.4 “Bed and Breakfast Inns”. The new subsection will provide standards and requirements for bed and breakfast inns.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on September 11, 2025, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-77 and 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the Ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the public hearing if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 18th day of September, 2025.

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 09/18/2025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DELLA FAYE RAMSEY,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-523

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of September, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JACQUALINE SIMS HOLT, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 09/18/25, 09/25/25, 10/2/2025

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2025-27.02

X.C.-Born 01/02/2025

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of X.C. born on 01/02/2025 to Felisha Core in Opelika, Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 01/25/2025. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK LEGAL RUN 09/18/25, 09/25/25, 10/2/25 & 10/09/25

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summa1y Distribution In the Estate of JANIE S. RILEY, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Christopher T. Riley on September 9, 2025, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Cou11 shall be requested to enter an Order

directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEGAL RUN 09/18/2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Monday the 10th day of October 2025 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024: JEREMY BERRYHILL: BOXES FURITURE HOUSEHOLD GOODS, DIAMONE BOLEWARE: BOXES FURNITURE ELECTRONICS APPLIANCES TOYS HOUSEHOLD GOODS, EARL COLE: BOXES FURNITURE HOSUEHOLD GOODS. LEGAL RUN 09/18/25

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Monday the 10th day of October 2025 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801: ROBIN BAILEY: BOXES TOTES FURNITURE HOUSEHOLD GOODS, KIMBERY CHISHOLM: BOXES, MONTAVIOS BUTLER: BOXES TOTES FURNITURE HOUSEHOLD GOODS, SYDNEY FLOWERS: BOXES TOTES HOUSEHOLD GOODS. Legal Run 09/18/2025