Auburn Area Community Theatre presents Disney’s ‘Aristocats Kids!’

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Auburn Area Community Theatre’s (AACT) Jr. Performers, ages 5-12, are bringing their cat-itutdes to the stage to showcase Disney’s “The Artistocats KIDS.” This adaptation of Disney’s animated film is a heartwarming musical adventure filled with jazzy rhythms, lively characters and nonstop feline fun.

Set in the enchanting streets of Paris, the story follows Duchess and her three spirited kittens — Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz — who are kidnapped by their owner’s scheming butler in a ploy to steal a fortune. Stranded far from home, the pampered pets must team up with the charming and street-smart alley cat Thomas O’Malley. With help from a colorful crew of alley cats, country geese and a loyal mouse, they embark on an unforgettable journey filled with surprises, laughter and lots of music. Featuring a toe-tapping score inspired by classic swing and jazz, “The Aristocats KIDS” bring Disney magic to life on stage with energy, humor and heart. This production is “purr-fect” for audiences of all ages and a way to spend time with the whole family.

Performances will be held at Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, located at at 222 E. Drake Ave. in Auburn. Shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, 27 and 29 and Oct. 2, 3 and 4. Matinees will be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children, students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased for all patrons ages 3 and up. Patrons under the age of 3 may sit in an adult’s lap without purchasing a ticket.

AACT cannot accommodate strollers in the performance area due to space. Strollers may be checked in with JDCAC staff in the front lobby. For patrons who need accessible seating, up to three additional companion seats may be reserved together. Seating is first come, first serve with doors opening 30 minutes before the performance. If any group wants to be sure to sit together, it is advised as early as an hour before performance time to get in line.

Call (334) 758-8454 or visit auburnact.org for ticket purchases and more information. Email ticketing@auburnact.org for group rate information. For more information about Auburn Parks and Recreation programs or events visit auburnal.gov/parks or follow @COAParksAndRec on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT AACT

AACT is a nonprofit organization that exists to serve the Auburn/Opelika Community. Its purpose is to provide an opportunity for education and participation in the world of theatre and present a quality, entertaining and thought-provoking theatre experience.