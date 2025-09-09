Southern Christian rallies late to stun Lighthouse, 39–34

BY JEFF MILLER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — In a Friday night thriller at Moore Stadium, the Southern Christian Patriots pulled off a dramatic 39–34 comeback victory over Lighthouse HomeSchool. The Patriots trailed the entire game until the final minute, when they seized their first lead with just 44 seconds remaining.

Southern Christian leaned on explosive plays and grit down the stretch. Quarterback Elijah Bailey was nearly perfect through the air, completing all five of his passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 24 tackles on defense. Versatile playmaker Jedd Scott delivered a career night, racking up 257 all-purpose yards. He burned the Lighthouse secondary for 148 receiving yards and three touchdown catches, while also breaking loose on the ground for 84 rushing yards and another score.

The Patriots’ defense was tested early and often, but turned the tide in the second half. Linebacker Jagger Scott anchored the unit with 20 tackles and a game-changing 65-yard interception return. Defensive lineman Toby Miller added two and a half sacks, helping stall Lighthouse drives when it mattered most.

The win showcased the Patriots’ resilience.

“Our guys never quit,” said head coach Jason Scott. “They believed they could make a play late, and they did exactly that.”

With the victory, Southern Christian improves to 4–0, marking the best start in program history. Lighthouse drops to 2–1 with the loss. The Patriots return to action next Friday, Sept. 12, when they host East Central at 7 p.m. at Moore Stadium.