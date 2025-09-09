Remembering victims, honoring heroes of 9/11

Tunnels to Towers traveling exhibit on display at Southern Union

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit is making its first-ever visit to Alabama. Join the city of Opelika on Wednesday, Sept. 10, to give this powerful tribute a hero’s welcome.

The mobile exhibit will leave the Alabama Welcome Center in Lanett at 11 a.m. CST. The procession will then take I-85 South to Exit 64 (US-29N). Everyone is invited to help line West Point Parkway and the Southern Union Campus before 11:15 a.m. CST to welcome the exhibit and honor the nation’s heroes.

This is a special opportunity for the community to come together and show their support.

For more information, visit bit.ly/t2topelika.