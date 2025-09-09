Letter to the Community

OPINION — In the last four days, three major criminal acts have taken place in Lee County. Families have been devastated and our prayers are for them. On Thursday evening, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators were called to a Beauregard area store where a clerk was threatened with the loss of their life during a robbery. About an hour into the investigation, a second call was received where a man lost his life by gunfire. Deputies and investigators divided forces and responded to investigate the shooting call which was discovered to be an intentional shooting. These peace officers worked both crime scenes, discovered evidence, developed suspects and worked throughout the night to make arrests in both cases in less than 12 hours. On Saturday, Auburn Police officers were called to Kiesel Park to investigate a crime that only pure evil could perpetrate. Auburn PD detectives began a relentless pursuit from that moment forward, working non-stop until an arrest was made in less than 24 hours on Sunday. There are those who rail about the shortcomings of law enforcement officers. Their words are harsh and vehement as they heap criticism on those who work to provide for the safety of our communities.

I’m not offering that peace officers never make mistakes or bad decisions. They are human, just like everyone else. But, I am submitting that the vast majority of our country’s law enforcement officers are good, decent and honorable. They believe in respect, fair treatment and the rule of law. This brings me to the the purpose of this post. Auburn, Opelika and Lee County have some of the finest law enforcement officers that you will find. I offer their efforts and dedication to serve justice as described earlier for your consideration. These men aAnd women are professional and care deeply about making sure they perform their mission of protection even if it costs their life.

I know this is true because I’ve seen their sacrifice, and I thank God for them everyday.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones