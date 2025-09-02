Southern Christian rolls past Baker County 64-6

BY JEFF MILLER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Southern Christian Patriots wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard Friday night at Moore Stadium. On the game’s very first play from scrimmage, senior Jagger Scott broke loose for a touchdown run, setting the tone for a 64–6 rout of Baker County (Ga.).

The win improves the Patriots to 3–0, while the Bears fall to 1–2.

Quarterback Elijah Bailey led the balanced attack with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for two more scores on just two completions for 100 yards.

Senior playmaker Jedd Scott turned in a dominant performance, hauling in three catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding a rushing score. He finished with 195 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns.

Running back Lawton Curran made his presence felt with 102 yards on only three carries, including a 34-yard touchdown burst. Curran also anchored the defense with three sacks.

Southern Christian’s offense rolled up 285 rushing yards on 21 carries (13.6 yards per attempt), along with 150 passing yards on just three completions — each for a touchdown.

Defensively, the Patriots smothered Baker County with relentless pressure, totaling seven sacks. Curran had three, Jagger Scott added two and others contributed to the onslaught. The lone interception of the night was pulled down by Gabriel Decker, halting a Bears drive.

Special teams played a key role as well. Senior kicker Braiden Jerkins went a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points, blasted nine kickoffs and even chipped in a 20-yard touchdown run.

Head coach Jason Scott praised the team’s fast start and four-quarter effort.

“From the opening snap, our guys were locked in,” Scott said. “They played together in all three phases, and that’s the standard we’re setting this season.”

With the win, Southern Christian continues its unbeaten run and turns its focus to the next challenge on the schedule.

Players of the Game

Overall: Lawton Curran

Offense: Jedd Scott

Defense: Jagger Scott

Special Teams: Braiden Jerkins