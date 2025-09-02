Public Notices | Week of Sept. 1, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GEORGE WAYNE PEARCE, DECEASED.
Case No. 2025-453
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Linda S. Pearce, as Executrix of the Estate of George Wayne Pearce, deceased, on the 22nd day of August, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.
Linda S. Pearce, Executrix Of the Estate of George Wayne Pearce, Deceased
Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC
PO Box 308
Opelika, AL 36803
334-745-7033
Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF:
YANRU LUCY XUAN,
A Minor.
Case No.: 2021-136
NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given that Joseph Majdalani, Conservator of Yanru Lucy Xuan,a minor, has filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, his accounts, vouchers and statements for a Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Yanru Lucy Xuan. A hearing has been set for the 9th day of September 2025 at 2:00 p.m., Central Time, in the Court Room of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama.
Done this the 19th day of August 2025
Jere Colley, Judge of Probate
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF:
JOSEPH BAOCHEN XUAN,
A Minor.
Case No.: 2021-137
NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given that Joseph Majdalani, Conservator of Joseph Baochen Xuan, a minor, has filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, his accounts, vouchers and statements for a Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Joseph Baochen Xuan. A hearing has been set for the 9th day of September 2025 at 2:00 p.m., Central Time, in the Court Room of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama.
Done this the 19th day of August 2025
Jere Colley, Judge of Probate
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ISAAC
LEE STEPHENS, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. 2025- 458
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to RUTH KIMBERLY ROBINSON STEPHENS on the 6th day of August, 2025 by the Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Attorney for Petitioner:
J. MATTHEW WILLIAMS, ESQ. ANDERSON, WILLIAMS & FARROW, LLC 7515 HALCYON POINTE DRIVE MONTGOMERY, AL 36117
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
RUTH KIMBERLY ROBINSON STEPHENS 510 VELMA CIRCLE
AUBURN, AL 36832
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE JACKSON, Deceased
Case No.: 2025- 484
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Mark Anthony Noel and Willliam Louis Noel Jr., Personal Representatives on the 13th day of August, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Mark Anthony Noel
William Louis Noel Jr.
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MELVIN DOUGLAS HICKS,
DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No: 2025-455
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
REBECCA M. HICKS
Administrator
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25
Notice of Completion
McElhenney Construction Company, LLC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project Number HSIP-0001(635) in Lee County, AL. This notice will appear in the form of an advertisement in a newspaper of general circulation and will run for three (3) consecutive weeks beginning on , 2025 and ending on , 2025. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1409 Theodore, AL 36590 during this period. McElhenney Construction Company, LLC.
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/2025
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEROY MOSS, DECEASED
CASE NO: 2025-315
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to ALGERT S. AGRICOLA, JR., on the 11th day of August, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same with time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
ALGERT S. AGRICOLA, JR.
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/2025
FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for the Valley High School Renovations located at 501 U.S. Hwy 29, Valley, AL, 36854, for the State of Alabama, and city of Valley, AL owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:
Ward Scott Morris Architecture, 1606 Paul Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR
P.O. BOX 137,
OPELIKA, AL 36802
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25
FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for construction of Auburn University Foy Residence Hall located at 282 W. Thatch Avenue, Auburn, AL, 36849 for the State of Alabama, and city of Auburn University, AL, and the owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:
Stacy Norman Architects,126 Tichenor Ave., Auburn, AL 36830
WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR
P.O. BOX 137,
OPELIKA, AL 36802
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25
FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for the Opelika City Schools Southview & West Forest Renovations located at 2712 Marvyn Parkway, Opelika, AL, 36801,for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Opelika, AL, and owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:
Turner Batson, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Birmingham, AL 35242
WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR
P.O. BOX 137,
OPELIKA, AL 36802
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28
/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25
FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for Auburn University Village – Plainsman Hall located at 201 Wire Road, Auburn University, AL, 36849, for the State of Alabama, and city of Auburn Univeristy, AL owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:
Williams Blackstock Architects, 2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35233
WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR
P.O. BOX 137,
OPELIKA, AL 36802
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25
FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for ACDI located at 1500 Pumphey Avenue, Auburn, AL, 36830, for the State of Alabama, and city of Auburn, AL owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:
Stacy Norman Architects,126 Tichenor Ave., Auburn, AL 36830
WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR
P.O. BOX 137,
OPELIKA, AL 36802
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25
FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for the Opelika City Hall Renovation located at 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, AL, 36801,for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Opelika, and owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:
JRW Architects, Randy Wilson, 900 Janet Drive, Auburn, AL 36830
WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR
P.O. BOX 137,
OPELIKA, AL 36802
Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that LETTERS Testamentary were granted to Michelle Duke on the Estate of John B. Lamb, deceased, on the 11th day of August, 2025 by Honorable Jere Colley.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
JUDGE OF PROBATE
Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25, 09/11/25
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BILLY CHARLES CANNON, DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. 2025-495
TO:CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE CANNON and MATTHEW LETHVEY
NOTICE: On the 18th day of August, 2025, a certain paper in writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of BILLY CHARLES CANNON was filed in my office for probate by DOUGLAS RAY CANNON as Petitioner, and his petition for the Probate thereof as such Will; and that the 29th day of September, 2025, at 10 o’clock a.m. has been appointed as the day for hearing said Petition, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you deem it proper to do so.
Given under my hand and seal of Court, this 18th day of August, 2025.
JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE
Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Matthes Parker, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Construction and Improvement for the Auditorium H.V.A.C. Replacement for Auburn Junior High School, at 405 South Dean Road Auburn, Alabama 36830 for the State of Alabama, and the county of Lee, City of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated 624 South McDonough Street Montgomery Alabama 36104.
Matthes Parker LLC, 2044 S College St., Auburn, AL 36832
Legal run 08/28/2025, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICKEY DELANE ETHERIDGE,
JR., DECEASED. IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No: 2025-482
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
PATRINA ETHERIDGE
Administrator
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504
Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF STEPHANIE DENISE SIMMONS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NUMBER 2025- 506
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of August, 2025 by the Honorable Jere Colley Jr., Judge of Probate of said county in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Jesse Trent Simmons, Executor of the Estate of Stephanie Denise Simmons, Deceased.
Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25, 09/11/25
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GEORGE WAYNE PEARCE, DECEASED.
Case No. 2025-453
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Linda S. Pearce, as Executrix of the Estate of George Wayne Pearce, deceased, on the 22nd day of August, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.
Linda S. Pearce, Executrix Of the Estate of George Wayne Pearce, Deceased
Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC
PO Box 308
Opelika, AL 36803
334-745-7033
Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama (“Board”), at the Wesley A. James Operations Center, 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL 36618-0249 until 12:00 p.m., Local Time, October 6, 2025, and then publicly opened and read at 1:00 p.m. for furnishing all labor, materials, and performing all work for the following project: Project No: 017642004, Project Name: Highway 90 Crossing Water Main Replacement.
Plans and Specifications may be inspected at the Board’s offices at 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL, or at the office of Kimley-Horn and Associates, Consulting Engineers, 11 N Water Street, Suite 9290, Mobile, AL. Electronic Plans and Specifications may be obtained via e-mail for review only from Kimley-Horn and Associates, Telephone: (251) 214-0969.
Copies of the Plans, Specifications, and other Contract Documents may be obtained from Kimley-Horn and Associates at 11 N Water Street, Suite 9290, Mobile, AL, upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00 per set. No Contract Documents will be issued later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to bid submission time.
A mandatory Pre-bid Conference will be held at MAWSS, 4725 Moffett Road, Mobile, AL 36618 on September 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., Local Time, to discuss bidding and project requirements. Prospective bidders and subcontractors should attend.
Bids must be submitted on the standard forms included with the Contract Documents.
Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and delivered to the Director, Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama, 4725A Moffett Road, Mobile, Alabama 36618-0249: “Bid for constructing 017642004 Highway 90 Crossing Water Main Replacement to be opened at 1:00 p.m., Local Time, October 6, 2025.” The Bidder’s Alabama State Contractor’s License Number and discipline shall be on the envelope.
Bid guarantee in the form of certified check, bid bond, or irrevocable Letter of Credit acceptable to the Board will be required for at least 5% of the bid amount, not to exceed $10,000.
The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.
THIS INVITATION FOR BIDS IS CONDENSED FOR ADVERTISING PURPOSES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION/REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDERS CAN BE FOUND IN THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.
THE BOARD OF WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS
OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, ALABAMA
Legal Run 09/04/2025, 09/11/25, 09/18/25
CITY OF OPELIKA ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
300 Martin Luther King Blvd.
September 9, 2025
TIME: 9:00 AM
A.APPROVAL OF MINUTES
B.VARIANCE
1.Philip’s LLC, 304 Fox Run Avenue, M-2 zoning district, Requesting a 21-foot side yard setback variance from the 30-foot minimum side yard setback requirement.
2.Leonei Diaz, 2 Avenue C, R-4 zoning district, Requesting a 13.2-foot front yard setback variance from the 25-foot minimum front yard setback requirement.
C.OTHER BUSINESS
3.November Date for Zoning Board meeting.
“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.” LEGAL RUN 09/04/2025
Public Release
Child and Adult Care Food Program
Public News Release for Non-Pricing Programs
The Alabama Council on Human Relations, Inc.
(Name of Organization)
announces the sponsorship of the
Alabama State Department of Education Child Nutrition Programs.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity* and sexual orientation*), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
- Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue,
SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
2.Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
- Email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Legal Run 09/04/2024
RESOLUTION NO. 215-25
RESOLUTION CANVASSING RESULTS
OF AUGUST 26, 2025, GENERAL ELECTION
WHEREAS, the general election for the City of Opelika, Alabama, was duly and legally held on August 26, 2025, as provided by law; and
WHEREAS, the municipal governing body of the City of Opelika met on this the 2nd day of September, 2025, at 12:00 noon, a quorum thereof being present, and canvassed the returns and has ascertained and determined the number of votes received by each candidate; and
WHEREAS, the municipal governing body has ascertained and determined the results of said election as follows:
SEE CHARTS BELOW
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Opelika as follows:
- That Charles “Eddie” Smith, Jr. received a majority of the votes cast for the office of Mayor and Charles “Eddie” Smith, Jr. is declared duly elected to said office for the term of office beginning on the first Monday in November, 2025.
- That the Mayor of the City of Opelika be and he is hereby directed to issue a Certificate of Election to Charles “Eddie” Smith, Jr. for the office of Mayor for such term pursuant to the provisions of §11-46-55, of the Code of Alabama, (1975, as amended).
- That Willie “George” Allen received a majority of the votes cast for the office of Council Member Place No. 1 on the City Council and Willie “George” Allen is declared duly elected to said office for the term of office beginning on the first Monday in November, 2025.
- That the Mayor of the City of Opelika be and he is hereby directed to issue a Certificate of Election to Willie “George” Allen for the office of Council Member Place No. 1 for such term pursuant to the provisions of §11-46-55, of the Code of Alabama, (1975, as amended).
- That Janataka Hughley-Holmes received a majority of the votes cast for the office of Council Member Place No. 2 on the City Council and Janataka Hughley-Holmes is declared duly elected to said office for the term of office beginning on the first Monday in November, 2025.
- That the Mayor of the City of Opelika be and he is hereby directed to issue a Certificate of Election to Janataka Hughley-Holmes for the office of Council Member Place No. 2 for such term pursuant to the provisions of §11-46-55, of the Code of Alabama, (1975, as amended).
- That Elise “Leigh” Whatley received a majority of the votes cast for the office of Council Member Place No. 3 on the City Council and Elise “Leigh” Whatley is declared duly elected to said office for the term of office beginning on the first Monday in November, 2025.
- That the Mayor of the City of Opelika be and he is hereby directed to issue a Certificate of Election to Elise “Leigh” Whatley for the office of Council Member Place No. 3 for such term pursuant to the provisions of §11-46-55, of the Code of Alabama, (1975, as amended).
- That Charles “Chuck” Beams, Jr. received a majority of the votes cast for the office of Council Member Place No. 4 on the City Council and Charles “Chuck” Beams, Jr. is declared duly elected to said office for the term of office beginning on the first Monday in November, 2025.
- That the Mayor of the City of Opelika be and he is hereby directed to issue a Certificate of Election to Charles “Chuck” Beams, Jr. for the office of Council Member Place No. 4 for such term pursuant to the provisions of §11-46-55, of the Code of Alabama, (1975, as amended).
- That Todd Rauch received a majority of the votes cast for the office of Council Member Place No. 5 on the City Council and Todd Rauch is declared duly elected to said office for the term of office beginning on the first Monday in November, 2025.
- That the Mayor of the City of Opelika be and he is hereby directed to issue a Certificate of Election to Todd Rauch for the office of Council Member Place No. 5 for such term pursuant to the provisions of §11-46-55, of the Code of Alabama, (1975, as amended).
- That the City Clerk is hereby authorized, directed and empowered to cause a copy of this resolution to be published one (1) time in the Opelika Observer, a newspaper in and of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.
ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 2nd day of September, 2025.
/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA
ATTEST:
/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK
LEGAL RUN 09/04/2025
RESOLUTION NO. __
RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA ADJUSTING RATES, FEES AND CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH THE PROVISION OF WATER SERVICE
WHEREAS, The Water Works Board of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “Board”) now exists as a public corporation under Article 9 of Chapter 50 of Title 11 of the Code of Alabama of 1975; and
WHEREAS, the Board is charged with the responsibility for the construction, operation and maintenance of all water facilities of the City of Opelika and for the collection of all charges for water services; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to §11-50-314(9), Code of Alabama 1975, the Board is authorized to adopt a schedule of rates and charges for services furnished by the Board; and
WHEREAS, on August 26, 2024, pursuant to Resolution No. 24-20, the Board adopted a schedule of rates and charges that went into effect on October 1, 2024; and
WHEREAS, the costs of delivering potable water to customers, as well as the costs for operation and maintenance, have and continue to increase; and
WHEREAS, the Board will require an overall increase of three percent (3%) for water services above the current rates to meet the fiscal obligations of the Board; and
WHEREAS, the Board finds and determines that the rate structure adopted below will produce no serious inequalities between categories of users.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Directors of The Water Works Board of the City of Opelika, Alabama, as follows:
- That Article VII of the Schedule of Charges adopted by resolution of the Board on August 26, 2024, be and the same is hereby amended to read as follows:
SEE CHARTS BELOW
- That the amendments to the Schedule of Charges adopted herein shall become effective for consumption as of September 1, 2025, and billed to the Board’s customers on October 1, 2025.
- All prior resolutions, policies, rates, fees or charges inconsistent with this Resolution are hereby repealed but only to the extent that they conflict with this Resolution.
- The Secretary is hereby authorized, directed and empowered to cause this Resolution to published no later than September4, 2025, in the Opelika Observer, a newspaper published in and of general circulation within the City of Opelika and Lee County.
ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 25th day of August, 2025.
THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA
BY: JEFFERY A. HILYER, CHAIRMAN
ATTEST: WILLIAM BROWN, ACTING SECRETARY
CERTIFICATE
I, ERIC CANADA, Secretary of The Water Works Board of the City of Opelika, a public corporation, do hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the Resolution duly adopted by the Board of Directors of The Water Works Board of the City of Opelika at a regular meeting thereof held on AUG. 25, 2025, which meeting was attended by a quorum of the said Board of Directors and that said Resolution was duly adopted and is still in full force and effect.
GIVEN under my hand and the seal of said Board on this the 25TH day of AUGUST, 2025.
WILLIAM BROWN
AS ITS ACTING SECRETARY
Legal Run 09/04/2025