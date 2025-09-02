Public Notices | Week of Sept. 1, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GEORGE WAYNE PEARCE, DECEASED.

Case No. 2025-453

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Linda S. Pearce, as Executrix of the Estate of George Wayne Pearce, deceased, on the 22nd day of August, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Linda S. Pearce, Executrix Of the Estate of George Wayne Pearce, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

YANRU LUCY XUAN,

A Minor.

Case No.: 2021-136

NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that Joseph Majdalani, Conservator of Yanru Lucy Xuan,a minor, has filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, his accounts, vouchers and statements for a Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Yanru Lucy Xuan. A hearing has been set for the 9th day of September 2025 at 2:00 p.m., Central Time, in the Court Room of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Done this the 19th day of August 2025

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

JOSEPH BAOCHEN XUAN,

A Minor.

Case No.: 2021-137

NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that Joseph Majdalani, Conservator of Joseph Baochen Xuan, a minor, has filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, his accounts, vouchers and statements for a Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Joseph Baochen Xuan. A hearing has been set for the 9th day of September 2025 at 2:00 p.m., Central Time, in the Court Room of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Done this the 19th day of August 2025

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ISAAC

LEE STEPHENS, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2025- 458

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to RUTH KIMBERLY ROBINSON STEPHENS on the 6th day of August, 2025 by the Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Attorney for Petitioner:

J. MATTHEW WILLIAMS, ESQ. ANDERSON, WILLIAMS & FARROW, LLC 7515 HALCYON POINTE DRIVE MONTGOMERY, AL 36117

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

RUTH KIMBERLY ROBINSON STEPHENS 510 VELMA CIRCLE

AUBURN, AL 36832

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE JACKSON, Deceased

Case No.: 2025- 484

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Mark Anthony Noel and Willliam Louis Noel Jr., Personal Representatives on the 13th day of August, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Mark Anthony Noel

William Louis Noel Jr.

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MELVIN DOUGLAS HICKS,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-455

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

REBECCA M. HICKS

Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25

Notice of Completion

McElhenney Construction Company, LLC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project Number HSIP-0001(635) in Lee County, AL. This notice will appear in the form of an advertisement in a newspaper of general circulation and will run for three (3) consecutive weeks beginning on , 2025 and ending on , 2025. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1409 Theodore, AL 36590 during this period. McElhenney Construction Company, LLC.

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEROY MOSS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-315

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to ALGERT S. AGRICOLA, JR., on the 11th day of August, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same with time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ALGERT S. AGRICOLA, JR.

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/2025

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for the Valley High School Renovations located at 501 U.S. Hwy 29, Valley, AL, 36854, for the State of Alabama, and city of Valley, AL owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Ward Scott Morris Architecture, 1606 Paul Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for construction of Auburn University Foy Residence Hall located at 282 W. Thatch Avenue, Auburn, AL, 36849 for the State of Alabama, and city of Auburn University, AL, and the owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Stacy Norman Architects,126 Tichenor Ave., Auburn, AL 36830

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for the Opelika City Schools Southview & West Forest Renovations located at 2712 Marvyn Parkway, Opelika, AL, 36801,for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Opelika, AL, and owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Turner Batson, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Birmingham, AL 35242

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28

/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for Auburn University Village – Plainsman Hall located at 201 Wire Road, Auburn University, AL, 36849, for the State of Alabama, and city of Auburn Univeristy, AL owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Williams Blackstock Architects, 2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35233

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for ACDI located at 1500 Pumphey Avenue, Auburn, AL, 36830, for the State of Alabama, and city of Auburn, AL owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Stacy Norman Architects,126 Tichenor Ave., Auburn, AL 36830

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for the Opelika City Hall Renovation located at 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, AL, 36801,for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Opelika, and owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

JRW Architects, Randy Wilson, 900 Janet Drive, Auburn, AL 36830

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS Testamentary were granted to Michelle Duke on the Estate of John B. Lamb, deceased, on the 11th day of August, 2025 by Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25, 09/11/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BILLY CHARLES CANNON, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2025-495

TO:CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE CANNON and MATTHEW LETHVEY

NOTICE: On the 18th day of August, 2025, a certain paper in writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of BILLY CHARLES CANNON was filed in my office for probate by DOUGLAS RAY CANNON as Petitioner, and his petition for the Probate thereof as such Will; and that the 29th day of September, 2025, at 10 o’clock a.m. has been appointed as the day for hearing said Petition, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you deem it proper to do so.

Given under my hand and seal of Court, this 18th day of August, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Matthes Parker, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Construction and Improvement for the Auditorium H.V.A.C. Replacement for Auburn Junior High School, at 405 South Dean Road Auburn, Alabama 36830 for the State of Alabama, and the county of Lee, City of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated 624 South McDonough Street Montgomery Alabama 36104.

Matthes Parker LLC, 2044 S College St., Auburn, AL 36832

Legal run 08/28/2025, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICKEY DELANE ETHERIDGE,

JR., DECEASED. IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-482

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

PATRINA ETHERIDGE

Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF STEPHANIE DENISE SIMMONS, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER 2025- 506

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of August, 2025 by the Honorable Jere Colley Jr., Judge of Probate of said county in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jesse Trent Simmons, Executor of the Estate of Stephanie Denise Simmons, Deceased.

Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25, 09/11/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GEORGE WAYNE PEARCE, DECEASED.

Case No. 2025-453

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Linda S. Pearce, as Executrix of the Estate of George Wayne Pearce, deceased, on the 22nd day of August, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Linda S. Pearce, Executrix Of the Estate of George Wayne Pearce, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama (“Board”), at the Wesley A. James Operations Center, 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL 36618-0249 until 12:00 p.m., Local Time, October 6, 2025, and then publicly opened and read at 1:00 p.m. for furnishing all labor, materials, and performing all work for the following project: Project No: 017642004, Project Name: Highway 90 Crossing Water Main Replacement.

Plans and Specifications may be inspected at the Board’s offices at 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL, or at the office of Kimley-Horn and Associates, Consulting Engineers, 11 N Water Street, Suite 9290, Mobile, AL. Electronic Plans and Specifications may be obtained via e-mail for review only from Kimley-Horn and Associates, Telephone: (251) 214-0969.

Copies of the Plans, Specifications, and other Contract Documents may be obtained from Kimley-Horn and Associates at 11 N Water Street, Suite 9290, Mobile, AL, upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00 per set. No Contract Documents will be issued later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to bid submission time.

A mandatory Pre-bid Conference will be held at MAWSS, 4725 Moffett Road, Mobile, AL 36618 on September 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., Local Time, to discuss bidding and project requirements. Prospective bidders and subcontractors should attend.

Bids must be submitted on the standard forms included with the Contract Documents.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and delivered to the Director, Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama, 4725A Moffett Road, Mobile, Alabama 36618-0249: “Bid for constructing 017642004 Highway 90 Crossing Water Main Replacement to be opened at 1:00 p.m., Local Time, October 6, 2025.” The Bidder’s Alabama State Contractor’s License Number and discipline shall be on the envelope.

Bid guarantee in the form of certified check, bid bond, or irrevocable Letter of Credit acceptable to the Board will be required for at least 5% of the bid amount, not to exceed $10,000.

The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

THIS INVITATION FOR BIDS IS CONDENSED FOR ADVERTISING PURPOSES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION/REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDERS CAN BE FOUND IN THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

THE BOARD OF WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, ALABAMA

Legal Run 09/04/2025, 09/11/25, 09/18/25

CITY OF OPELIKA ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

September 9, 2025

TIME: 9:00 AM

A.APPROVAL OF MINUTES

B.VARIANCE

1.Philip’s LLC, 304 Fox Run Avenue, M-2 zoning district, Requesting a 21-foot side yard setback variance from the 30-foot minimum side yard setback requirement.

2.Leonei Diaz, 2 Avenue C, R-4 zoning district, Requesting a 13.2-foot front yard setback variance from the 25-foot minimum front yard setback requirement.

C.OTHER BUSINESS

3.November Date for Zoning Board meeting.

“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.” LEGAL RUN 09/04/2025

Public Release

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Public News Release for Non-Pricing Programs

The Alabama Council on Human Relations, Inc.

(Name of Organization)

announces the sponsorship of the

Alabama State Department of Education Child Nutrition Programs.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity* and sexual orientation*), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue,

SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

2.Fax: (202) 690-7442; or Email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Legal Run 09/04/2024

RESOLUTION NO. 215-25

RESOLUTION CANVASSING RESULTS

OF AUGUST 26, 2025, GENERAL ELECTION

WHEREAS, the general election for the City of Opelika, Alabama, was duly and legally held on August 26, 2025, as provided by law; and

WHEREAS, the municipal governing body of the City of Opelika met on this the 2nd day of September, 2025, at 12:00 noon, a quorum thereof being present, and canvassed the returns and has ascertained and determined the number of votes received by each candidate; and

WHEREAS, the municipal governing body has ascertained and determined the results of said election as follows:

SEE CHARTS BELOW

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Opelika as follows:

That Charles “Eddie” Smith, Jr. received a majority of the votes cast for the office of Mayor and Charles “Eddie” Smith, Jr. is declared duly elected to said office for the term of office beginning on the first Monday in November, 2025. That the Mayor of the City of Opelika be and he is hereby directed to issue a Certificate of Election to Charles “Eddie” Smith, Jr. for the office of Mayor for such term pursuant to the provisions of §11-46-55, of the Code of Alabama, (1975, as amended). That Willie “George” Allen received a majority of the votes cast for the office of Council Member Place No. 1 on the City Council and Willie “George” Allen is declared duly elected to said office for the term of office beginning on the first Monday in November, 2025. That the Mayor of the City of Opelika be and he is hereby directed to issue a Certificate of Election to Willie “George” Allen for the office of Council Member Place No. 1 for such term pursuant to the provisions of §11-46-55, of the Code of Alabama, (1975, as amended). That Janataka Hughley-Holmes received a majority of the votes cast for the office of Council Member Place No. 2 on the City Council and Janataka Hughley-Holmes is declared duly elected to said office for the term of office beginning on the first Monday in November, 2025. That the Mayor of the City of Opelika be and he is hereby directed to issue a Certificate of Election to Janataka Hughley-Holmes for the office of Council Member Place No. 2 for such term pursuant to the provisions of §11-46-55, of the Code of Alabama, (1975, as amended). That Elise “Leigh” Whatley received a majority of the votes cast for the office of Council Member Place No. 3 on the City Council and Elise “Leigh” Whatley is declared duly elected to said office for the term of office beginning on the first Monday in November, 2025. That the Mayor of the City of Opelika be and he is hereby directed to issue a Certificate of Election to Elise “Leigh” Whatley for the office of Council Member Place No. 3 for such term pursuant to the provisions of §11-46-55, of the Code of Alabama, (1975, as amended). That Charles “Chuck” Beams, Jr. received a majority of the votes cast for the office of Council Member Place No. 4 on the City Council and Charles “Chuck” Beams, Jr. is declared duly elected to said office for the term of office beginning on the first Monday in November, 2025. That the Mayor of the City of Opelika be and he is hereby directed to issue a Certificate of Election to Charles “Chuck” Beams, Jr. for the office of Council Member Place No. 4 for such term pursuant to the provisions of §11-46-55, of the Code of Alabama, (1975, as amended). That Todd Rauch received a majority of the votes cast for the office of Council Member Place No. 5 on the City Council and Todd Rauch is declared duly elected to said office for the term of office beginning on the first Monday in November, 2025. That the Mayor of the City of Opelika be and he is hereby directed to issue a Certificate of Election to Todd Rauch for the office of Council Member Place No. 5 for such term pursuant to the provisions of §11-46-55, of the Code of Alabama, (1975, as amended). That the City Clerk is hereby authorized, directed and empowered to cause a copy of this resolution to be published one (1) time in the Opelika Observer, a newspaper in and of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 2nd day of September, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

LEGAL RUN 09/04/2025

RESOLUTION NO. __

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA ADJUSTING RATES, FEES AND CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH THE PROVISION OF WATER SERVICE

WHEREAS, The Water Works Board of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “Board”) now exists as a public corporation under Article 9 of Chapter 50 of Title 11 of the Code of Alabama of 1975; and

WHEREAS, the Board is charged with the responsibility for the construction, operation and maintenance of all water facilities of the City of Opelika and for the collection of all charges for water services; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §11-50-314(9), Code of Alabama 1975, the Board is authorized to adopt a schedule of rates and charges for services furnished by the Board; and

WHEREAS, on August 26, 2024, pursuant to Resolution No. 24-20, the Board adopted a schedule of rates and charges that went into effect on October 1, 2024; and

WHEREAS, the costs of delivering potable water to customers, as well as the costs for operation and maintenance, have and continue to increase; and

WHEREAS, the Board will require an overall increase of three percent (3%) for water services above the current rates to meet the fiscal obligations of the Board; and

WHEREAS, the Board finds and determines that the rate structure adopted below will produce no serious inequalities between categories of users.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Directors of The Water Works Board of the City of Opelika, Alabama, as follows: