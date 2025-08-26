Scott’s four-touchdown night propels Patriots past Ezekiel

BY JEFF MILLER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Southern Christian Patriots opened Friday night’s game in dramatic fashion, as quarterback Elijah Bailey broke free on the first play from scrimmage for a touchdown run.

From that point forward, senior wide receiver Jedd Scott stole the show. Scott delivered a career performance, catching four passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns. Time and time again, he showcased his speed and elusiveness, slipping past defenders with highlight-worthy jukes. Each of his receptions found the end zone, providing the Patriots with an unstoppable spark through the air.

Bailey complemented Scott’s big night with an equally dominant effort on the ground, rushing for 201 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries.

The Patriots also received steady contributions in the run game from Jagger Scott (32 yards, 1 TD), Luke Rudd (43 yards), Lawton Curran (32 yards) and Alex Tucker (13 yards). Behind Scott’s playmaking and Bailey’s dual-threat ability, the Patriots controlled the contest from start to finish in Wetumpka, securing a decisive win over Ezekiel.

Friday’s performance will be remembered most for Scott, whose four-touchdown effort cemented his status as a player to watch. The Patriots return to action this Friday night, when they host Baker County at Moore Stadium in Opelika.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.