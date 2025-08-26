Public notices | Aug. 26, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GEORGE WAYNE PEARCE, DECEASED.

Case No. 2025-453

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Linda S. Pearce, as Executrix of the Estate of George Wayne Pearce, deceased, on the 22nd day of August, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Linda S. Pearce, Executrix Of the Estate of George Wayne Pearce, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Monday the 9th day of September, 2025 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024: GWENDOYYN HILL: BOXES TOTES FURNITURE APPLIANCES HOUSEHOLD. SHAREETA LAKES: BOXES FURNITURE Legal Run 08/28/2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Monday the 9th day of September, 2025 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801: KIMBERY PATRICK: TOTES, TOOLS, FURNITURE, HOUSEHOLD GOODS, LAKESIA BARKER: BOXES TOTES FURNITURE APPLIANCE HOUSEHOLD GOODS, JASMINE BOURNE, BOXES APPIANCE, HOUSEHOLD GOODS, JALAILA JONES: FURNITURE APPIANCES HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MARKESIA LOVE: BOXES TOTES FURNITURE HOUSEHOLD GOODS. LEGAL RUN 08/28/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DOROTHY R. GRIMES Deceased.

CASE NO. 2025-378

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Damon W. Grimes as

Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy R. Grimes, deceased, on July 29 of 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Damon W. Grimes,

Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy R Grimes, deceased. Legal Run 08/14/25, 08/21/25 & 08/28/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, Sept. 04, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Unit A62

Unit B30

Unit B32

Unit C25

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 08/28/2025

ABANDONED PROPERTY NOTICE

The following property was recovered on May 23, 2023 and has not been claimed. This notice is made pursuant to Alabama Code §15-5-64.

2009 Crestline 14 foot aluminum boat bearing hull number CRC44194J910, last registered through the State of Alabama by Chris Beeker of Eutaw, Alabama in 2015.

Owner and/or authorized representative with ownership claim must contact Auburn Police Division by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 21 days after final publication of this notice, or thereafter forfeiture of this property as Abandoned Property will be sought through the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Claimant(s) must provide proof of ownership, state ownership or interest in the property, and claim must be made under oath, subject to penalty of perjury. Legal Run 08/14/25, 08/21/25 & 08/28/25

IN RE: The Estate of DANNY GARCIA, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2025-412

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SOPHIE GARCIA, Executor

Blake L. Oliver

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 08/14/25, 08/21/25, 08/28/25

ESTATE OF COLLEEN MCCABE HALVERSON, Deceased

PROBATE COURT

CASE# 2025-471

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been g__ranted to the undersigned on the 6TH day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JAMES ROBERT HALVERSON, III and ERIC NELS HALVERSON, Co-Executors

J. Tutt Barrett Dean & Barrett

P.O. Box 231

Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 749-2222 Legal Run 08/14/25, 08/21/25, 08/28/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

STATE OF ALABAMA, COURT OF LEE

CASE NO.: 2023-234

IN RE: The Matter of the Estate of JAMES C. MANNING, Deceased

NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

NOTICE TO: Anthony Stewart and all interested parties

Notice is hereby given that a Petition to Approve Partial Settlement for the Estate of JAMES C. MANNING has been filed by Paula Kersey, by and through her attorney, Cody Foote. A hearing has been set for the 3rd day of September 2025 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. central time in the Lee County Probate Court. Should you intend to contest this partial settlement, you must appear on the date of the hearing as set above.

JERE COLLEY, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama Legal Run 08/14/25, 08/21/25 & 08/28/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF JOSHUA RYAN STEPHENS, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-475

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 7th day of August, 2025.

BILLY G. STEPHENS Legal Run 08/14/25, 08/21/25, 08/28/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

YANRU LUCY XUAN,

A Minor.

Case No.: 2021-136

NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that Joseph Majdalani, Conservator of Yanru Lucy Xuan,a minor, has filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, his accounts, vouchers and statements for a Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Yanru Lucy Xuan. A hearing has been set for the 9th day of September 2025 at 2:00 p.m., Central Time, in the Court Room of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Done this the 19th day of August 2025

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

JOSEPH BAOCHEN XUAN,

A Minor.

Case No.: 2021-137

NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that Joseph Majdalani, Conservator of Joseph Baochen Xuan, a minor, has filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, his accounts, vouchers and statements for a Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Joseph Baochen Xuan. A hearing has been set for the 9th day of September 2025 at 2:00 p.m., Central Time, in the Court Room of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Done this the 19th day of August 2025

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ISAAC

LEE STEPHENS, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2025- 458

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to RUTH KIMBERLY ROBINSON STEPHENS on the 6th day of August, 2025 by the Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Attorney for Petitioner:

J. MATTHEW WILLIAMS, ESQ. ANDERSON, WILLIAMS & FARROW, LLC 7515 HALCYON POINTE DRIVE MONTGOMERY, AL 36117

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

RUTH KIMBERLY ROBINSON STEPHENS 510 VELMA CIRCLE

AUBURN, AL 36832 Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE JACKSON, Deceased

Case No.: 2025- 484

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Mark Anthony Noel and Willliam Louis Noel Jr., Personal Representatives on the 13th day of August, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Mark Anthony Noel

William Louis Noel Jr. Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MELVIN DOUGLAS HICKS,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-455

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

REBECCA M. HICKS

Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/25

Notice of Completion

McElhenney Construction Company, LLC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project Number HSIP-0001(635) in Lee County, AL. This notice will appear in the form of an advertisement in a newspaper of general circulation and will run for three (3) consecutive weeks beginning on , 2025 and ending on , 2025. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1409 Theodore, AL 36590 during this period. McElhenney Construction Company, LLC. Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEROY MOSS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-315

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to ALGERT S. AGRICOLA, JR., on the 11th day of August, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same with time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ALGERT S. AGRICOLA, JR. Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25 & 09/04/2025

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for the Valley High School Renovations located at 501 U.S. Hwy 29, Valley, AL, 36854, for the State of Alabama, and city of Valley, AL owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Ward Scott Morris Architecture, 1606 Paul Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802 Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for construction of Auburn University Foy Residence Hall located at 282 W. Thatch Avenue, Auburn, AL, 36849 for the State of Alabama, and city of Auburn University, AL, and the owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Stacy Norman Architects,126 Tichenor Ave., Auburn, AL 36830

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802 Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for the Opelika City Schools Southview & West Forest Renovations located at 2712 Marvyn Parkway, Opelika, AL, 36801,for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Opelika, AL, and owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Turner Batson, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Birmingham, AL 35242

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for Auburn University Village – Plainsman Hall located at 201 Wire Road, Auburn University, AL, 36849, for the State of Alabama, and city of Auburn Univeristy, AL owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Williams Blackstock Architects, 2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35233

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802

Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for ACDI located at 1500 Pumphey Avenue, Auburn, AL, 36830, for the State of Alabama, and city of Auburn, AL owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Stacy Norman Architects,126 Tichenor Ave., Auburn, AL 36830

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802 Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for the Opelika City Hall Renovation located at 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, AL, 36801,for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Opelika, and owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

JRW Architects, Randy Wilson, 900 Janet Drive, Auburn, AL 36830

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802 Legal Run 08/21/25, 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

ORDINANCE NO. 021-25

ORDINANCE APPROVING THE LEASING OF THE

RAILROAD DEPOT LOCATED AT 1032 SOUTH RAILROAD AVENUE

TO ENVISION OPELIKA FOUNDATION, INC.

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

Section 1. It is hereby established and declared that the following described property of the City of Opelika, Alabama is no longer needed for public or municipal purposes:

Brick building and land known as the Railroad Depot situated in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, and described as follows:

Commence at the Northwest Corner of Section 18, Township 19 North, range 27 East in Lee County, Alabama, thence run South along the Section Line for a distance of 925.55 feet to a point, thence run East 1,557.23 feet to a point at the intersection of the railroad centerlines of the Central of Georgia Railway Company and C.S.X. Transportation, thence run North 72 degrees 16 minutes 59 seconds East 119.83 feet to a point, which is the corner of a warehouse building owned by Central Removal and Restoration, Inc., thence run South 42 degrees 32 minutes 45 seconds East 24.98 feet along the southwest wall of the warehouse building to the point of beginning. From the point of beginning, run South 42 degrees 32 minutes 45 seconds East along the southwest wall of the warehouse building 37 feet, more or less, thence run South 42 degrees 26 minutes 00 seconds East 54.13 feet, thence run North 47 degrees 34 minutes 00 seconds East 368.3 feet, thence run along an arc in a southerly direction having a radius of 1,181.29 feet, an arc length of 564.44 feet, and an arc chord with bearing south 02 degrees 23 minutes 24 seconds West and length 559.09 feet, thence run South 50 degrees 24 minutes 52 seconds West 63.16 feet, thence run North 39 degrees 35 minutes 08 seconds West 270.71 feet, thence run South 50 degrees 24 minutes 52 seconds West 27.01 feet, thence run North 39 degrees 43 minutes 18 seconds West 213.06 feet, thence run North 47 degrees 34 minutes 00 seconds East 57.27 feet, thence run North 47 degrees 34 minutes 99 seconds East 35 feet, more or less, to the southwest wall of the warehouse building and the point of beginning. Said parcel of land described contains 2.15 acres, and is located in Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described property is located at 1032 South Railroad Avenue, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. The City of Opelika having received an offer from Envision Opelika Foundation, Inc., a non-profit corporation, to lease the above-described property, it is hereby declared to be in the best interest of the public and the City of Opelika, Alabama to lease said property to Envision Opelika Foundation, Inc., for a term not to exceed three (3) years.

Section 3. The proposed Lease Agreement to be entered into between the City of Opelika, as Lessor, and Opelika Envision Foundation, Inc., as Lessee, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit “A”, is hereby approved, authorized, ratified, and confirmed.

Section 4. Pursuant to the authority granted by §11-47-21 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, the Mayor of the City of Opelika, Alabama, is hereby authorized and directed to execute said Lease Agreement in the name of and on behalf of the City of Opelika, and the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to attest said Lease Agreement.

Section 5. This ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its adoption and publication as required by law.

Section 6. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause this ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper published in and of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 19th day of August, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith

PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST: /s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 20th day of August, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 20th day of August, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK Legal Run 08/28/2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS Testamentary were granted to Michelle Duke on the Estate of John B. Lamb, deceased, on the 11th day of August, 2025 by Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JUDGE OF PROBATE Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25, 09/11/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 09/04 /2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 513

Unit 320

Unit 309

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 08/28/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1412 Opelika Rd Auburn, Alabama 36830 Thursday, September 4 at 10:00AM

B 33

F81

I112

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 08/28/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1412 Opelika Rd Auburn, Alabama 36830 Thursday, September 4 at 10:00AM

B 33

F81

I112

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 08/28/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Thursday, 09/04/2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 647

Unit 576

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 08/28/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit A21

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 08/28/2025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BILLY CHARLES CANNON, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2025-495

TO:CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE CANNON and MATTHEW LETHVEY

NOTICE: On the 18th day of August, 2025, a certain paper in writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of BILLY CHARLES CANNON was filed in my office for probate by DOUGLAS RAY CANNON as Petitioner, and his petition for the Probate thereof as such Will; and that the 29th day of September, 2025, at 10 o’clock a.m. has been appointed as the day for hearing said Petition, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you deem it proper to do so.

Given under my hand and seal of Court, this 18th day of August, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Matthes Parker, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Construction and Improvement for the Auditorium H.V.A.C. Replacement for Auburn Junior High School, at 405 South Dean Road Auburn, Alabama 36830 for the State of Alabama, and the county of Lee, City of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated 624 South McDonough Street Montgomery Alabama 36104.

Matthes Parker LLC, 2044 S College St., Auburn, AL 36832 Legal run 08/28/2025, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 7, 2024, executed by Tamir M. Laister, A Single Man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Home Loans, which mortgage was recorded on October 15, 2024, in MORTGAGES Book 5076, Page 720, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to CMG MORTGAGE, INC., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on October 02, 2025, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 107, Heatherbrooke, Phase II, lying in Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 29 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown upon a map or plat of said Subdivision recorded in Plat Book 19, Page 133, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, which plat is incorporated herein and made a part hereof by this specific reference.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

CMG Mortgage, Inc

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312

Opelika Observer August 28, 2025, September 04, 2025, September 11, 2025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICKEY DELANE ETHERIDGE,

JR., DECEASED. IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-482

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

PATRINA ETHERIDGE

Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25 & 09/11/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF STEPHANIE DENISE SIMMONS, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER 2025- 506

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of August, 2025 by the Honorable Jere Colley Jr., Judge of Probate of said county in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jesse Trent Simmons, Executor of the Estate of Stephanie Denise Simmons, Deceased.

Legal Run 08/28/25, 09/04/25, 09/11/25

