Penguin Project seeks volunteers, participants

OPELIKA — Opelika Community Theatre (OCT) is seeking volunteers, mentors and participants to join the 2025-2026 Penguin Project and Penguin Players Program.

The Penguin Project was founded 20 years ago by pediatric neurologist Dr. Andy Morgan, former medical director of the University of Illinois in Peoria.

Morgan has always had a passion for theatre, both on stage and behind the scenes. He said he felt combining his love of medicine and theatre would be a perfect blend to introduce the performing arts to children, teens and adults, giving them an opportunity to explore their creative talents by pairing them with peer mentors.

OCT was chosen to become the second Penguin Project Chapter for the state of Alabama by the national organization in November 2023. There are currently more than 53 chapters across the country in 22 states.

“It’s rewarding for OCT to offer the opportunity for individuals with developmental, neurological and physical challenges the ability to experience live modified Broadway Theatre with a paired mentor to guide them through this experience,” said OCT Executive Artistic Director Marty Moore. “We have just started our second season. Our first production will be ‘A Broadway Review: Raise Your Voice’ that will open in early 2026.

“We need artists (referred to as Penguins), volunteers and mentors to help us continue to grow and expand,” she said. “There is a place for everyone.”

The program is divided into two groups — ages 8 to 21 are the original Penguin Project Stars and ages 21 and up are called the Penguin Players.

“The main purpose of the program is not the stage performance, but the bonds and relationships established that create an understanding of everyone’s unique uniqueness,” Moore said. “The program is truly a testimony to love, inclusion and empathy. If you were involved with the inauguration of our first production or are interested in getting involved now, we want and need you.”

Currently the Penguin Project Stars (ages 8 to 21) meet on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m., and the Penguin Players (ages 21 and up) meet on Saturdays from 6 to 7 p.m. Both groups meet on Saturdays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

There are no fees charged to participate in the program aside from purchasing an OCT Penguin Players T-shirt.

“We heavily depend on the generosity of the city of Opelika, local businesses and the citizens in the surrounding community to help with production costs and staffing for the project,” Moore said.

Anyone interested in participating as an artist, volunteer or mentor may call Moore at (334) 400-9660 or (334) 559-0909.