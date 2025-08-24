Greater Peace Community Development Corporation Announces Premiere of Educational Short Film on Land Ownership and Agriculture

The Greater Peace Community Development Corporation (GPCDC) is proud to announce the premiere of its first educational short film, created in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

The premiere will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m.

The film, which will be used as an educational tool nationwide- and released nationwide, highlights the value of land ownership; whether rural, urban or heirs property and encourages families to preserve their heritage while promoting agricultural use of their land.

The project began in 2022 as a vision to share critical information and debunk long-standing myths about USDA/NRCS programs. In 2023, GPCDC secured a federal grant to produce the film, and in August 2024, the organization was awarded funding.

Despite facing significant challenges, including a federal grant freeze in January 2025 that halted production for nearly six months, the team persevered. Working alongside Denise (Dee) Mosley and M&M Media Productions, GPCDC adjusted its original plan and restructured the project to meet the deadline without compromising quality.

“This project is proof of resilience and determination,” said Clarinda Jones-Turner, Executive Producer and Executive Director of GPCDC. “What started as a teacher’s vision has become a national educational resource thanks to our amazing production team.” We are proud to create something that will help families across the country protect their land, their legacy, and their future.”

The film premiere will take place on Aug. 28, with details on location and registration to follow.

The Greater Peace Community Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening families and communities through housing, childcare, after-school programs, food security initiatives, and educational opportunities. Through its partnerships and programs, GPCDC works to build sustainable pathways for families to thrive.