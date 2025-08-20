Finally… Football! Trinity Eagles

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — When Trinity Christian School was founded in 1978, the inaugural class contained only one kindergarten class. In the 47 years since then, the school has consistently grown, adding additional grades in the years immediately following its founding and culminating with the inclusion of a computer lab, playground, soccer facility and other amenities in 2007.

But now, the tiny school situation on a picturesque campus in north Opelika is poised to offer its students a completely new experience: participation in the Alabama Independent School Association’s eight-man football league.

The decision was swift, coming after the school’s board voted in late December 2024 to start the program. Since then, the process of getting the team ready to take the field in August has been swift.

There have certainly been challenges getting the Eagles to take flight.

They did not have a full, traditional offseason to prepare; instead, they opted to go through an abbreviated spring practice schedule to establish facilities and practice schedules.

The program also had to procure uniforms, share facilities with the soccer team and convince families not familiar with football to buy in and see the value and positivity the team will bring to the school while representing the community.

However, after securing access to play home games at Opelika’s historic Moore Stadium, a long-standing goal was finally realized. Head coach Mike Adams said the excitement surrounding the school’s inaugural season is palpable, and he sees opportunities for all 21 players, but particularly the five seniors.

“We don’t have the luxury of talking about what we did last year. So all we can do is talk about what we’re working on going forward. And I just wanted to say how much I appreciate the support of the Trinity Christian School and the Trinity family for taking this big leap to get this program started,” Adams said. “We’re going to have someone who’s going to score the first touchdown for the Trinity program. We’re going to have someone who’s going to make the first sack, the first touchdown pass. So there are a lot of things to look forward to. There’s a lot of excitement.”

Among the greatest challenges the team will now face moving forward will be the players’ general inexperience playing football. According to Smith, only four players that have played football before this season.

Learning technical fundamentals, basic strategy and other key, basic aspects of playing football have been at the top of the list since Smith was tapped to lead the program. What has helped the team despite there being almost entirely made up of greenhorns is that many of them already play other sports for TCS and are eager and willing to learn how to play football the right way.

According to senior Anderson England, who will split time at quarterback, running back and defensive back, he and his teammates have been hard at work to ensure this season is one to remember.

“As far as football experience, this is basically my first year. I’ve been playing basketball and baseball my whole life, so I’m a natural athlete, but I’m very excited to step on the field, get to learn from Coach Adams, Coach Gardner and a lot of other coaches,” England said. “We’ve done a lot of team workouts, a lot of individual workouts as well — very team-oriented. We have five seniors on the team, so we’re excited for the leadership that that brings, and yeah, we’re just really excited to start the season and kick it off.”

For twins and seniors Nate Riddle and Josh Riddle, who both exclusively played basketball and soccer for TCS before this year, the challenge of learning a new sport this late in the game has proven somewhat challenging.

But for Nate Riddle, who plays as a fullback, tight end and linebacker, the strong senior leadership will prove to be a force that carries the team to new heights once the season is in the books.

“We have a lot of seniors. As [Adams] said, we have five seniors. So I think that brings a lot of leadership, and then a lot of off-season work has been put in. So I feel pretty confident about the season,” Nate Riddle said.

For those unfamiliar with the Eagles, it could appear that this season will be a rude awakening. TCS will play programs that are generally much older and established than they are, with a history of either playing for or winning championships.

There are Macon-East Academy and Springwood School, just down Interstate 85 near Montgomery and Lanett, respectively. Then there’s Cornerstone Christian School, winner of the last two AISA eight-man football championships.

It is a tough slate for any team to contend with, much less one in its first season with a roster of players who, by and large, have never touched a pigskin.

“Even though we’re a young, new program, and we are going to be playing some schools that have been around a while, they’re great programs, I think that we absolutely can have success. We’re talking about this right now. I think that our goal is going to be make the playoffs, and you know, why not us?” Smith said. “Why can’t we, as a first year program, shock the area and have great success?”

Since this is the Eagles’ first football season, the Observer has decided not to include a preview of the offense, defense and special teams due to a lack of established players and results.

Final Analysis

With a first-year team, Adams has his hands full. Some of the top eight-man football teams in the nation play in Alabama, and it is a deceptively difficult division to win in. Certain considerations, such as discrepancies between athletes and fewer players to cover space, make game planning difficult.

Throw in the fact that very few players on the inaugural version of the Eagles have playing experience, and the odds stack up against TCS on paper quickly.

However, there are still plenty of athletes who excel at other sports on the roster. The school community is bought in, and any challenges the school faced regarding getting the program off the ground were quickly met.

Eagles fans should have no expectations for this season, given that there is literally no school history to judge it by and just enjoy the ride in year one. However, a few wins and competitive showings against the tougher teams on the schedule would do wonders for the long-term success of the program and give the five seniors excellent memories to carry forward with them through life.

2025 Schedule

Aug. 29 vs. Springwood*

Sept. 5 vs. Cornerstone Christian*

Sept. 12 at Coosa Valley Academy*

Sept. 19 vs. Evangel Christian Academy*

Sept. 26 at Escambia Academy*

Oct. 3 vs. Macon East Academy*

Oct. 17 vs. Snook Christian Academy*

Oct. 24 at North River Christian*

Oct. 31 at Southern Prep Academy*