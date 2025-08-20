Finally… Football! Lee-Scott Warriors

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — After a 5–5 finish in 2024, Lee-Scott Academy’s football team is entering the 2025 season with a renewed sense of urgency and determination. Head coach Buster Daniel made it clear: “We don’t do average very well.”

That mindset has fueled a rigorous offseason of weight training, conditioning and mental preparation as the Warriors aim to return to the playoffs and compete at the highest level of AISA 3A football.

Players committed to spring and summer workouts, understanding that every Friday night opponent is capable of winning.

“We don’t have off weeks,” Daniel said. “We’ve got to play well every single week.”

The only break in the Warriors’ schedule is a bye week. Otherwise, it’s full throttle against tough competition.

Replacing 18 graduated seniors is no small feat, especially for a 3A program. This year’s team features just nine active seniors, including key leaders like quarterback Max Hammer (#12), offensive/defensive linemen Max Schauber (#51) and Davis McKissic (#54) and wide receiver/DB Easton Gregory (#2). These seniors are stepping up vocally and physically, setting the tone for a younger squad.

Coach Daniel praised his staff as the backbone of the program. Offensive coordinator Rick Wade enters his 41st year of coaching, while defensive coordinator Jacob Osment has risen through the ranks since being pulled from the classroom. Other key contributors include Clay Sanford (WRs/DBs), Dwayne Drakeford (DL), Dawson Locklear (LBs) and Trent Mace (WRs/DBs). The junior varsity and peewee programs, led by William Johnson, Jared Book, Weston Vaughan, Sean Price and Robert Ezell, continue to build the pipeline of talent.

The Warriors open the season on Aug. 22 against Alabama Christian Academy, replacing a long road trip to Excel with a more convenient home game. This adjustment gives Lee-Scott five home games and five away games — an ideal balance for a team looking to maximize performance and fan support.

With only 41 players across grades nine through 12, depth is a concern. Injuries could force younger players into starting roles, but Daniel remains confident in their preparation.

“We’re out-athleted every week,” he said. “So we have to do things the right way — crisp routes, disciplined execution and attention to detail.”

The Warriors host Alabama Christian (8-22), Loachapoka (8-29), Childersburg (9-5), Randolph County (9-12) and Glenwood (10-17) while traveling to Beulah (9-12), Dadeville (10-3), Wadley (10-10), BB Comer (10-24) and Reeltown (10-31).