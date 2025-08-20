Finally… Football! Glenwood Gators

BY NOAH GRIFFITH

FOR THE OBSERVER

SMITHS STATION — In its first year competing in the AHSAA last season, the Glenwood Gators pulled off a remarkable undefeated regular season. However, it is still searching for its first AHSAA playoff win heading into year two.

After going 9-0 and winning the 3A Region 4 title in 2024, Glenwood fell to Alabama Christian Academy in its opening playoff matchup, 46-42. While the team was disappointed with an early end to its season, that gives them more to strive for in the 2025 campaign.

“Not the end that we wanted [last season]; we expected to make a deep playoff run. We thought we had the team to do it, and the kids put in a lot of work,” said head coach Ryan Nelson, who’s entering his fourth season at Glenwood. “Still, what a great first season for us in a new league, going undefeated and being able to run the table in our region. Kudos to that team for laying a solid foundation for our program.”

As the Gators turn the page, they look to 16 seniors and 15 juniors after graduating a class of 17 in May. This senior class will be the first that Nelson has developed throughout all four years of their high school careers, and he has big expectations out of that group.

This year’s senior class has been a part of an AISA state championship run in 2023 and owns a cumulative 20-3 record over the past two seasons. That includes a 2-1 record against its nearest and dearest rival, Lee-Scott Academy.

The 2025 Gator squad is led by the likes of four seniors: running back/linebacker Carter Judah, wide receiver Cal Lawrence, offensive lineman Aaron Carter and center Ethan Henderson. For these guys, last year’s bitter ending is an outcome they have let go of. They are not letting those emotions mess with what they anticipate being another successful season in 2025.

“The playoffs last year were a big blow to our confidence — we started 9-0, so we just expected to just go out there and walk through the game (in the first round versus Alabama Christian),” Henderson said. “This offseason, we’re working real hard to make sure we follow through throughout the playoffs to get to state. You can definitely see a change in our attitude; it’s a big shift from last summer.”

Fortunately for the Gators, they have a veteran coach in Nelson who knows how to handle adversity. After losing the AISA state championship in 2023 in a rematch with Lee-Scott, he opened the 2024 season by leading his team to a monumental comeback win over 5A Valley to bust down the gates of its AHSAA tenure.

The challenge for Nelson will be continuing the momentum the program has built and putting last year’s playoff blunder in the past.

Once again, Glenwood opens the season with Valley, a local foe out of the 5A classification. But after taking down two 5A opponents a year ago, the Gators have the confidence to start a new winning streak when they travel just over 30 minutes to Valley High School on Friday, Aug. 22 to open the new season.

“It’s kind of easier to get to the top, but it’s very, very difficult to stay at the top,” Nelson said. “I don’t think we have to change who we are. I don’t think we have to change our recipe of what it takes to be successful. We just have to keep working, and that’s the only thing our kids know how to do.”

Offense preview

There’s a lot of stars to replace at the skill positions, but the good news is the Gators have four starting offensive lineman returning, making a transition to a new play caller easier.

Glenwood’s third starting quarterback in three years is still battling for his job. Junior Trey Claridy and senior Jalen Stanley are gunning for the starting job. One of them will be replacing Levi Pinder, who threw for 2,193 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions before graduating in May.

“Both of those guys will play week one. The first guy that comes out is not necessarily the starter,” Nelson explained. “Claridy is more like [2023 starter Dallas Crow] as a sneaky, dual-threat guy, and Stanley is more similar to the offense with Pinder.”

Beside the passer at running back, the Gators like their options. Judah will be the feature back after getting out-shadowed the past two years. Judah rushed 21 times for 128 yards and two TDs last season, while sitting behind 1,455-yard rusher Jermaine Brown. Behind Judah, junior Josiah Clark will get more opportunities this season after 11 carries for 43 yards in 2024.

At receiver, seniors Lawrence and Cam Dawson will shine after playing behind Mason McCraine, who caught 33 passes for 730 yards and 7 TDs, and Kham Cooper, who caught 28 passes for 623 yards and five scores. Lawrence was already a major threat last season with 29 grabs for 434 yards and seven TDs, but Dawson will see increased targets after just seven receptions for 67 yards a year ago.

If not at QB, Claridy also has the potential to play receiver, along with his brother – sophomore Tyler Claridy.

Up front, everyone is returning except Tyler Sykes. Right guard is the only unfilled position, which is currently “up for grabs,” according to Nelson. Henderson will start at center, Carter at left tackle, senior Brannon Niles at right tackle and junior Cooper Favors at left guard.

This unit put up 43.2 points per game last season. With more inexperience behind the line, that would be tough to replicate. Still, Nelson seems confident in this group’s potential.

Defense preview

This unit allowed 21 points per game in the regular season before imploding in the playoffs, allowing 46 to Alabama Christian Academy. Expect the defense to come out with a chip in its shoulder this season.

Returning stars like Carter on the line, along with seniors Judah and Klein Edwards at linebacker will lead this group. Despite graduating Emory Davis, who totaled 103 tackles and 23 tackles for loss last season, and Wesley McGrew, who had 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL and led the team in forced turnovers last year, Nelson expects big things from his defense.

In the secondary, Dawson will start along with junior Asher Long and senior Jace McMillan. Trey Claridy and Aaron Ondrusek will check in at safety.

At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Carter will bring the size up front. He recorded 2.0 TFL last season with seven tackles in five games. Clark (8.0), Edwards (7.0) and Long (6.0) also wrecked backfields with TFLs last season.

Special teams

Junior Kevin Martinez is returning for his second year as Glenwood’s kicker. Last season, he went 39-of-43 on extra points but did not attempt a field goal. He also averaged 30 yards per kick on 15 kick-off attempts.

Handling punts, senior Spencer Luquire is returning. He averaged 37.4 yards per attempt on 13 punts a year ago. He also kicked off 12 times, averaging 36.9 yards per attempt.

In the return game, Dawson and Clark will be the regular deep men. Trey Claridy is another guy with experience fielding kicks, and Long is another trustworthy playmaker. This unit will feel the loss of Brown and Makai Simpson, but speed is aplenty among the Gators nonetheless.

Final analysis

Despite easing through its first season in AHSAA 3A last season, nothing is guaranteed for the new-look Gators this time around. There’s no doubt there’s a lot of explosiveness to replace, but Glenwood has a strong coaching staff who seem confident in the talent they have returning.

“Our mentality right now is ‘next man up,’” Nelson said. “People don’t know their names right now, but in about a month you’ll be saying ‘Well, that’s just the next guy.’”

The expectations for Glenwood football are higher than ever after three consecutive eight-win seasons with Nelson at the helm. Nonetheless, this program is still searching for its first state championship victory since 1992 – its fourth title in program history (1978, 1991, 1992).

It will have to run it back in a region including B.B. Comer, Childersburg, Beulah, Randolph County, Dadeville and Lee-Scott Academy. Its rivalry matchup with the Warriors on Oct. 17 is one to keep an eye on, and a non-region matchup with reigning 1A champion Wadley is set for Sept. 26. Although Glenwood won its final eight games by 21 points or more last season, Valley was Glenwood’s toughest challenge as the Gators pulled out a 21-20 win at home.

After its bitter playoff loss in 2024, Glenwood will be itching to get the bad taste out of its mouth while toe waits to meet rubber on Aug. 22 in a rematch at Valley.

2024 Record (9-1, 6-0)

Aug. 23 vs. Valley – W 21-20

Aug. 30 at Elba – W 49-22

Sept. 6 at B.B. Comer* – W 37-14

Sept. 13 vs. Childersburg* – W 36-14

Sept. 20 at Beulah* – W 62-38

Oct. 4 vs. Randolph County* – W 68-40

Oct. 11 at Dadeville* – W 35-14

Oct. 18 vs. Lee-Scott* – W 41-14

Nov. 1 vs. Sylacauga – W 41-14

Nov. 8 vs. Alabama Christian Academy** – L 42-46

2025 Schedule

Aug. 22 at Valley

Aug. 29 vs. Elba

Sept. 5 vs. B.B. Comer*

Sept. 12 at Childersburg*

Sept. 19 vs. Beulah*

Sept. 26 at Wadley

Oct. 3 at Randolph County*

Oct. 10 vs. Dadeville*

Oct. 17 at Lee-Scott Academy*

Oct. 24 OPEN

Oct. 31 at Sylacauga