Finally … Football! – Beauregard Hornets

BY NOAH GRIFFITH

FOR THE OBSERVER

BEAUREGARD — The Beauregard Hornets and first-year head coach Shenan Motley will be shooting for a fourth consecutive playoff appearance in 2025 – and the team is working harder than ever to go all the way.

Beauregard is coming off a 6-5 season with a first-round loss in the AHSAA 5A playoffs to Eufaula. But Motley, on the other hand, is coming off an AHSAA 1A state championship win with Wadley High School. Coming into his eighth season as a head coach, Motley (52-31) will look to continue his winning ways as a Hornet.

“I didn’t know what to expect coming into a new place, but man, that first day being there, these kids jumped in the weight room and got to work,” Motley said. “I expect a lot out of these guys. I think we do have some talent. We’ve got the size and the competitiveness to compete in our region.”

Last season, Beauregard got off to a 5-2 start before dropping its final four games. Going into week five, it was riding a four-game winning streak before the Hornets took a big hit to their confidence in a 28-27 loss to Andalusia. Beauregard was ahead, 21-7, at halftime of that game but failed on a risky two-point conversion in the third quarter and surrendered a fatal touchdown in the fourth quarter that it wasn’t able to answer.

However, new leadership is helping the team put that in the past and turn their heads forward.

The returning players on this team remember the sting of that loss and the end of last season. Instead of that serving as a distraction, that is motivating them to put in the extra work this summer.

“[Coach Motley] hit the ground running when he came to Beauregard. He came in with a cool head, ready to coach us,” said senior running back Tae Foreman. “We just picked up where we left off (last season), and it’s been the same ever since.”

Motley isn’t looking for a complete restart – just to build on the momentum this team has. As the coach pointed out, Beauregard lost three of its six games by 10 or fewer points last season – two of them by a combined six points. This team was very close to a winning record a year ago.

“Last year, they were in a lot of those games. They were close ball games – the ones they lost,” Motley said. “They want to rebound strong; our guys still have high expectations for this season, which is good.”

One thing he will hope to improve upon is Beauregard’s playoff resume.

Despite notching postseason berths the past two seasons, it lost in the first round each time. This team wants to be the ones to get over that hump, and the players think 2025 could be a special year for the Hornets.

“Everyone says it at the beginning of the year: ‘We want to win it all,’ but I think this group wants it that bad,” said senior tight end Davis Fuller. “I think we have a good shot to win it all.”

On Aug. 22, Beauregard begins the season at home versus Wetumpka in a rematch from last season.

Offense preview

This unit scored 24 points per game last year, and they have their leader returning in junior quarterback Cub Jones. Jones, standing at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, will be starting for his third consecutive season. He went 143-for-219 passing for 1,843 yards and 19 touchdowns to six interceptions last year.

In the backfield, Foreman is filling the shoes of last year’s RB, Kajaden Holloway. Holloway ran 157 times for 834 yards and 10 TDs a year ago. Foreman got 30 carries for 84 yards in five games, while junior RB Jeffery Holloway also ran 71 times for 298 yards and three scores in 2024.

The Hornets are also replacing their leading receiver from last season in Aundray Vann, who caught 41 passes for 596 yards and nine TDs. Five-foot-10, 165-pound junior WR Jordan Jackson will be a threat this season after hauling in 16 passes for 169 yards and a TD in 10 games a year ago. At tight end, Fuller also caught four passes for 44 yards in 2024 and will be a bigger target in the passing game this season, Motley suggested.

Up front, Beauregard has 6-foot, 250-pound junior offensive lineman Jamerion Welch leading the way. Juniors, 5-foot-9, 228-pound Elijah Boudreaux, and 6-foot-1, 250-pound Isaiah Fields will fill the guard positions. Senior tackle Landon Dubberly stands at 5-foot-9, 189 pounds, and senior Jaxon Skieff stands at 6-feet, 175 pounds. Also at 175 pounds, sophomore Brody Delee will get time at center as well.

Defense preview

This unit allowed just over 20 points per game last season, although it faltered late. After keeping opponents under 20 points in each of the first five games of the season, it allowed nearly 35 points per game in its last four contests. Consistency will be key in the team’s late success this season.

After nine tackles for loss last season, senior defensive lineman Kat Reese is a key returner for the Hornets at 5-foot-11, 233 pounds. Junior linebacker Nic Lundy will also have lofty expectations after turning in six TFL last year. Senior linebacker Nehemiah Drummond is among the squad’s most skilled returners after recording 16 tackles and a TFL last year.

In the secondary, junior safety JJ Jones returns after leading the unit with three INTs a year ago. Jackson, a two-way player, will also have an impact as a corner, and junior Camden Bowen is another key returner at safety. Beauregard also needs the leadership of senior DB Christian Pitts to have a strong season.

Special teams

Junior Braxton Daar is returning as the Hornets’ go-to placekicker. He went 25-for-28 on extra-point attempts last season and 1-for-4 on field goals. He also booted 46 kickoffs that went an average of 27.5 yards.

Handling punts will be senior Lane Wilson, who is starting for the first time.

In the return game, Jones and Jackson are guys who have fielded kicks before, although Holloway and Vann were the primary deep men last year. The speed of Jeffery Holloway and the sure hands of Fuller could also be utilized in the return game.

Final analysis

The potential is definitely there for this team, but as Motley discussed, Beauregard has a tough schedule in a competitive division – 5A Region 4.

Fortunately, this season begins with two home games, but its opener is a rematch with Wetumpka – who went 7-4 last year while defeating Beauregard 19-14. It also travels to Andalusia, Central-Clay County and Russell County in hopes to avenge losses from last season.

The Hornets finished second in the region last year, with losses to region frontrunner Central-Clay as well as Valley (5-5). It will need to finish strong in back-to-back matches with those two in October before ending the season at Russell County.

Playing its best football in late October will be key for this squad to seize confidence and momentum going into the playoffs.

2024 Record (5-6, 4-2)

Aug. 23 @ Wetumpka – L 14-19

Aug. 30 @ Anniston – W 8-6

Sept. 6 vs. Marbury* – W 57-7

Sept. 13 @ Sylacauga* – W 42-10

Sept. 20 vs. Elmore County* – W 31-13

Sept. 27 vs. Andalusia – L 27-28

Oct. 4 @ Holtville* – W 21-0

Oct. 18 vs. Central-Clay County* – 22-46

Oct. 25 @ Valley* – L 0-28

Nov. 1 vs. Russell County – L 23-35

Nov. 8 vs. Eufaula** –L 20-30

2025 Schedule

Aug. 22 vs. Wetumpka

Aug. 29 vs. Anniston

Sept. 5 @ Marbury*

Sept. 12 vs. Sylacauga*

Sept. 19 @ Elmore County*

Sept. 26 @ Andalusia

Oct. 3 vs. Holtville*

Oct. 10 OPEN

Oct. 17 @ Central-Clay County*

Oct. 24 vs. Valley*

Oct. 31 @ Russell County