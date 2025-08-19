Public Notices | Aug. 21, 2025

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

NEW 4-BED ADDITION TO INTEGREA GROUP HOME OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received in duplicate by MR. JIMMY DICKEY, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR/CEO, from qualified General Contractors on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. local time, in the Director’s Conference Room. Bids are to be addressed to Mr. Jimmy Dickey, Executive Director/CEO, lntegrea Community Mental Health System, 2506 Lambert Drive, Opelika, AL 36801.

SUBMIT IN DUPLICATE COPIES.

Each proposal must be accompanied by a certified check equal to 5% of the base bid, or an acceptable bid bond in the same amount, made payable to lntegrea Community Mental Health System. Certified Check or Bid Bond will be returned within 30 days if proposal is not accepted or if the contract agreement is executed.

All work to be done according to the plans and specifications prepared by donofro Architects, P.O. Box 1447, Dothan, Alabama. One set of plans may be secured by General Contractors, from the Architect for $175.00, non-refundable, or the General Contractor may access plans and specs via the FTP plan website. Contact Architect for the link. It will be the responsibility of the Bidder to insure plans, addenda, specs, etc. are current and are disseminated to his respective sub bidders.

Plans will be on file in the Architect’s office and in the offices of lntegrea Community Mental Health System, 2506 Lambert Drive, Opelika, AL 36801.

Upon award of the contract, a Performance and Labor-Material Bond, in the full amount of the contract will be required of the successful bidder. Such bond is to be executed in two copies on Standard AIA Forms, and accompanied by two copies of required insurance forms.

The Successful Bidder, upon his failure or refusal to execute and deliver the contract and bonds required within fifteen (15) days after he has received notice of the acceptance of his bid, shall forfeit to the OWNER, as liquidated damages, for such failure or refusal, the security deposited with his bid.

The Bidders further attention is directed to the fact that all applicable state and federal laws, municipal ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of this project shall apply to the contract throughout.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or proposals and waive technicalities and to accept or reject any proposal within a bid, when in the opinion of the Owner, the best interest of the Owner will be served.

No bid may be withdrawn for a period of Forty-five (45) calendar days after the date set of opening thereof.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked on outside of envelope as follows:

BID FOR: NEW 4-BED ADDITION TO

INTEGREA GROUP HOME OPELIKA,AL BIDDERS NAME AND ADDRESS.

3.GENERAL CONTRACTOR’S LICENSE NIUMBER. (ALABAMA)

4.Acknowledgement of receipt of all Addenda are to be listed and initialed by the Bidder.

5.No changes in the Bids are to be made after the official Notice that Bids are closed and the opening of Bids will commence.

6.Any written changes which modify the Bids, must be written on the outside of the envelope prior to the start of opening Bids.

Address envelopes to:

Mr. Jimmy Dickey, Executive Director/CEO lntegrea Community Mental Health System 2506 Lambert Drive

Opelika, AL 36801

BY: donofro Architects

P. 0. Box 1447

DOTHAN, ALABAMA 36302

ALABAMA LICENSE #2412

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

SHARON KAY WILSON,

Deceased.

CASE NO. 2025 –

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased, having been granted to Robert A. Wilson, Personal Representative on the 18th day of July, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Robert A. Wilson

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of MARY JANE THOMASON, An incapacitated person

CASE NO.: 2023-001

NOTICE OF FILING OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

You will take notice that Neil Thomason, as Conservator of the Estate of MARY JANE THOMASON, filed his account and vouchers for a Partial Settlement of the Estate on the 14th day of July 2025, and that the 16th day of September, 2025, at o’clock 11 a.m. has been appointed to hear said partial settlement.

Done this 30th day of July, 2025.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

KJB-Hardwood, LLC,

Plaintiff, V. CV-2025-900271

The Edge at Auburn, L.P. And The Edge at Auburn Condominium Association, Inc.

And A Parcel of Real Property identified as:

A portion of Lot 2, University Village, 1st Revision, identified

as “Leased Parcel”, according to and as shown on map or plat

of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 23, at 116, in the

Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

further described as follows:

Starting at the northwestern corner of Lot 2, University

Village, 1st Revision, according to and as shown on map or

plat thereof of record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, in the

Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

thence run South 42 degrees 05 minutes 46 second East for a

distance of 110.81 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the

parcel herein to be described; from said POINT OF

BEGINNING, thence run South 84 degrees 34 minutes 01

seconds East a distance of 100.05 feet to a point; thence run

South 00 degrees 30 minutes 41 seconds West a distance of

100.00 feet to a point; thence run North 84 degrees 35 minutes

33 seconds West a distance of 100.21 feet to a point;

thence run North 00 degrees 36 minutes 08 seconds East to

the POINT OF BEGINNING, lying in Section 36, Township

19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama,

And being the identical parcel of real property as provided by that certain Lease Agreement, a Memorandum of which is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama in Deed Book 2188, at Page 142, as subsequently amended and/or assigned, which parcel is described as follows:

Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southeast one-

quarter (SE1/4) of the Southeast one-quarter (SE1/4) of

Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County,

Alabama, and run North 85 degrees 52 minutes 55 seconds

West for 68.20 feet; thence run South 89 degrees 34 minutes

05 seconds West for 1040.63 feet; thence run North 00 degrees

10 minutes 45 seconds West for 253.04 feet; thence run South

85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds East for 75.27 feet to the

Point of Beginning; thence run North 00 degrees 08 minutes

14 seconds West for 100.00 feet; thence run South 85 degrees

15 minutes 37 seconds East for 100.00 feet; thence run South

00 degrees 08 minutes 14 seconds East for 100.00 feet; thence

run North 85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds West for 100.00

feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 9,963 square feet of 0.23 acres.

Together with any and all easements and rights associated

therewith or that benefit or are otherwise appurtenant to the

above-described property, including, but not limited to, an

easement for ingress, ingress and utilities as shown and

described on map or plat of record in Plat Book 23, at Page

116, also as described in that certain document entitled

“Option and Lease Agreement”, of record in Deed Book

2188, at Page 142, as well as described in that certain

document entitled “Site Designation Supplement”, of record in Deed Book 2188, at Page 653, all in the Office of the Judge

of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, as well as an easement

over, across and through “Parcel 2, University Village, First

Revision”, according to map or plat of said subdivision of

record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, in the Office of the Judge

of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G, being Persons,

Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations

or other Entities, whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the above-captioned

parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities

will be added by Amendment if and when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 19th day of May, 2025, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: KJB-Hardwood, LLC, as Plaintiff; The Edge at Auburn, L.P.; and, The Edge at Auburn Condominium Association, Inc.; and Unknown successors and/or assigns of The Edge at Auburn, L.P. and/or The Edge at Auburn Condominium Association, Inc., as Defendants, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows A portion of Lot 2, University Village, 1st Revision, identified as “Leased Parcel”, according to and as shown on map or plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 23, at 116, in the

Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, further described as follows:

Starting at the northwestern corner of Lot 2, University Village, 1st Revision, according to and as shown on map or plat thereof of record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, thence run South 42 degrees 05 minutes 46 second East for a distance of 110.81 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the parcel herein to be described; from said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 84 degrees 34 minutes 01 seconds East a distance of 100.05 feet to a point; thence run South 00 degrees 30 minutes 41 seconds West a distance of 100.00 feet to a point; thence run North 84 degrees 35 minutes 33 seconds West a distance of 100.21 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 36 minutes 08 seconds East to the POINT OF BEGINNING, lying in Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama,

And being the identical parcel of real property as provided by that certain Lease Agreement, a Memorandum of which is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama in Deed Book 2188, at Page 142, as subsequently amended and/or assigned, which parcel is described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southeast one-quarter (SE1/4) of the Southeast one-quarter (SE1/4) of Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, and run North 85 degrees 52 minutes 55 seconds West for 68.20 feet; thence run South 89 degrees 34 minutes 05 seconds West for 1040.63 feet; thence run North 00 degrees 10 minutes 45 seconds West for 253.04 feet; thence run South 85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds East for 75.27 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence run North 00 degrees 08 minutes 14 seconds West for 100.00 feet; thence run South 85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds East for 100.00 feet; thence run South 00 degrees 08 minutes 14 seconds East for 100.00 feet; thence run North 85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds West for 100.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 9,963 square feet of 0.23 acres. Together with any and all easements and rights associated therewith or that benefit or are otherwise appurtenant to the above-described property, including, but not limited to, an easement for ingress, ingress and utilities as shown and described on map or plat of record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, also as described in that certain document entitled “Option and Lease Agreement”, of record in Deed Book 2188, at Page 142, as well as described in that certain document entitled “Site Designation Supplement”, of record in Deed Book 2188, at Page 653, all in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, as well as an easement over, across and through “Parcel 2, University Village, First Revision”, according to map or plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 24th day of July, 2025

/s/ Mary Roberson_

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

IN RE: The Estate of

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

WANDA JANINE SZOSTAK, Deceased

Case Number: 2025-249

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to PETER SZOSTAK as Executor of the Estate of WANDA JANINE SZOSTAK, deceased, on the 2th day of July 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of Wanda Janine Szostak

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

BARBARA C. JOHNSON, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025- 451

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Robert Johnson and Joseph Johnson, Personal Representatives on the 31st day of Ju 1 Y, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Robert Johnson

Joseph Johnson

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF ALBERT LEE HAYSLIP JR. DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 30th day of July, 2025.

ALFREDO PERALTA

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF ETHEL BEATRICE KELLON, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 30th day of July, 2025.

MARTHA FRANCES GARNER

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JOANNA MARIA HALL, Deceased

CASE NO,: 2025-262

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to TIMOTHY E. HALL, as Personal Representative of the Estate of JOANNA MARIA HALL, deceased, on the 28th day of July 2025, by Jere Colley, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same with be a barred.

TIMOTHY E. HALL

Personal Representative of the Estate of JOANNA MARIA HALL

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JOHN EDWIN LOHMEYER

CASE NO,: 2024-330

NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ALTERNATE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

NOTICE TO: ALLISON LOHMEYER AND MICHAEL LOHMEYER

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that The Court is in receipt of a Petition for Alternate Personal Representative filed on July 14th, 2025, by Pam Byrd, by and through her attorney, Janice Boyd Neal. A hearing is scheduled for September 10, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 S. 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama. Please appear in person should you intend to take part in said hearing.

DONE this 30th day of July, 2025.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Notice of auction of an abandoned vehicle. The Only One, Inc will be auctioning off the below mentioned vehicle on SEPTEMBER 11,2025. This auction will be held at 3601 PEPPERELL PARKWAY, OPELIKA, ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions regarding this vehicle, call 334-745-2166.

VIN# 2T3KF4DV4BW088750– 2011 Toyota Rav4

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DOROTHY R. GRIMES Deceased.

CASE NO. 2025-378

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Damon W. Grimes as

Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy R. Grimes, deceased, on July 29 of 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Damon W. Grimes,

Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy R Grimes, deceased.

ABANDONED PROPERTY NOTICE

The following property was recovered on May 23, 2023 and has not been claimed. This notice is made pursuant to Alabama Code §15-5-64.

2009 Crestline 14 foot aluminum boat bearing hull number CRC44194J910, last registered through the State of Alabama by Chris Beeker of Eutaw, Alabama in 2015.

Owner and/or authorized representative with ownership claim must contact Auburn Police Division by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 21 days after final publication of this notice, or thereafter forfeiture of this property as Abandoned Property will be sought through the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Claimant(s) must provide proof of ownership, state ownership or interest in the property, and claim must be made under oath, subject to penalty of perjury.

IN RE: The Estate of DANNY GARCIA, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2025-412

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SOPHIE GARCIA, Executor

Blake L. Oliver

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

ESTATE OF COLLEEN MCCABE HALVERSON, Deceased

PROBATE COURT

CASE# 2025-471

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been g__ranted to the undersigned on the 6TH day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JAMES ROBERT HALVERSON, III and ERIC NELS HALVERSON, Co-Executors

J. Tutt Barrett Dean & Barrett

P.O. Box 231

Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 749-2222

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

STATE OF ALABAMA, COURT OF LEE

CASE NO.: 2023-234

IN RE: The Matter of the Estate of JAMES C. MANNING, Deceased

NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

NOTICE TO: Anthony Stewart and all interested parties

Notice is hereby given that a Petition to Approve Partial Settlement for the Estate of JAMES C. MANNING has been filed by Paula Kersey, by and through her attorney, Cody Foote. A hearing has been set for the 3rd day of September 2025 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. central time in the Lee County Probate Court. Should you intend to contest this partial settlement, you must appear on the date of the hearing as set above.

JERE COLLEY, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF JOSHUA RYAN STEPHENS, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-475

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 7th day of August, 2025.

BILLY G. STEPHENS

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

YANRU LUCY XUAN,

A Minor.

Case No.: 2021-136

NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that Joseph Majdalani, Conservator of Yanru Lucy Xuan,a minor, has filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, his accounts, vouchers and statements for a Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Yanru Lucy Xuan. A hearing has been set for the 9th day of September 2025 at 2:00 p.m., Central Time, in the Court Room of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Done this the 19th day of August 2025

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

JOSEPH BAOCHEN XUAN,

A Minor.

Case No.: 2021-137

NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that Joseph Majdalani, Conservator of Joseph Baochen Xuan, a minor, has filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, his accounts, vouchers and statements for a Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Joseph Baochen Xuan. A hearing has been set for the 9th day of September 2025 at 2:00 p.m., Central Time, in the Court Room of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Done this the 19th day of August 2025

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ISAAC

LEE STEPHENS, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2025- 458

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to RUTH KIMBERLY ROBINSON STEPHENS on the 6th day of August, 2025 by the Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Attorney for Petitioner:

J. MATTHEW WILLIAMS, ESQ. ANDERSON, WILLIAMS & FARROW, LLC 7515 HALCYON POINTE DRIVE MONTGOMERY, AL 36117

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

RUTH KIMBERLY ROBINSON STEPHENS 510 VELMA CIRCLE

AUBURN, AL 36832

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for the Valley High School Renovations located at 501 U.S. Hwy 29, Valley, AL, 36854, for the State of Alabama, and city of Valley, AL owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Ward Scott Morris Architecture, 1606 Paul Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for construction of Auburn University Foy Residence Hall located at 282 W. Thatch Avenue, Auburn, AL, 36849 for the State of Alabama, and city of Auburn University, AL, and the owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Stacy Norman Architects,126 Tichenor Ave., Auburn, AL 36830

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE JACKSON, Deceased

Case No.: 2025- 484

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Mark Anthony Noel and Willliam Louis Noel Jr., Personal Representatives on the 13th day of August, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Mark Anthony Noel

William Louis Noel Jr.

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MELVIN DOUGLAS HICKS,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-455

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

REBECCA M. HICKS

Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

CITY OF OPELIKA PLANNING DEPARTMENT

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

August 8, 2025 City of Opelika PO Box 390

Opelika, AL 36803

334-705-5155

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Opelika.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS (ROF)

On or about October 1, 2025, the City of Opelika will submit a request to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to release Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 as amended to undertake various single- family housing actions and facility improvements on scattered sites throughout the city. The projects will be carried out by the City of Opelika and include housing rehabilitation and historic restoration as identified in the City’s Consolidated Plan. If a specific activity is determined to NOT to be categorically excluded an environmental assessment will be done for that site and a release of funds will be obtained from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The requested release of funds will cover the 2025-2029 Program Years covered within the City’s 5-Year Consolidated Plan. It is estimated that the following amounts will be used over a five- year period:

Emergency Home Repair $300,000 Main Street Façade Grant $150,000

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Opelika has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Community Development office located in the City of Opelika’s Public Works Facility at 710 Fox Trail where ERR can be examined where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied on weekdays 7 A.M. to 4 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to: Community Development Administrator, Lisa Harrelson, 710 Fox Trail, Opelika AL, 36801; or in person at the physical address mentioned above. All comments received by September 8, 2025 will be considered by the City of Opelika prior to the submission of a request for Release of Funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS (ROF)

The City of Opelika certifies to HUD that Gary Fuller, in his capacity as Mayor of the City of Opelika, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the City’s request for ROF and certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Opelika to use or authorize the use of program funds for purposes identified in this notice.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its ROF and the City of Opelika’s certification for a period of 15 days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Opelika; b) the City of Opelika has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; c) the City of Opelika has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of ROF by HUD; or d) another federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be addressed to HUD at: 417 20th St, North, Suite 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential Objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Gary Fuller, Mayor City of Opelika

P. O. Box 390

Opelika, L 36801-0390 Certifying Official

Notice of Completion

McElhenney Construction Company, LLC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project Number HSIP-0001(635) in Lee County, AL. This notice will appear in the form of an advertisement in a newspaper of general circulation and will run for three (3) consecutive weeks beginning on , 2025 and ending on , 2025. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1409 Theodore, AL 36590 during this period. McElhenney Construction Company, LLC.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEROY MOSS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-315

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to ALGERT S. AGRICOLA, JR., on the 11th day of August, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same with time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ALGERT S. AGRICOLA, JR.

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes

July, 22 2025 Planning Commission Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Plat (Preliminary Only) – Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by Hayes Eiford-Samford Group, LLC, authorized representative for House Mountain LLC property owner, for preliminary plat approval for the Willow Park subdivision consisting of 153 lots accessed at the 1150 block South Uniroyal Road. A public hearing on a request by Hayes Eiford-Samford Group LLC, authorized representative for Jim Freeman, property owner, for preliminary plat approval for the Bridgewater Community subdivision consisting of 541 lots accessed from Logan Drive extension.

B. PLAT (Preliminary and Final) – Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., authorized representative for SMB Land, LLC, property owner, for preliminary and plat approval for the Hidden Lakes West, Phase 4B subdivision consisting of 37 lots accessed at Lake Condy Road/West Point Parkway.

C. Final Plat A request by Mark Strozier, authorized representative for Edgar Hughston Builder, Inc., property owner, for Sentinell Hills Phase 4 subdivision consisting of 18 lots accessed from Lee Road 2192.

D. Conditional Use – Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by Hayes Eiford Samford Group, LLC, authorized representative for L.A.M.E LLC, property owner, for conditional use approval for a townhouse/office building at 706 Geneva Street in a C-2, GC-S zoning district. A public hearing on a request by Brandon M. Davis, Davis Manufacturing, LLC, authorized representative for One Dollar Wash, LLC, property owner, for conditional use approval for a manufacturing and repairing of utility and cargo trailers at 310 South 6th Street in a C-2, GC-S zoning district.

E. Conditional Use Extension – Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by Bradley Creasy & Lee Tharp, authorized representative for Dyas Properties, LLC, property owner, for an extension of a conditional use approval for one year for a 147-unit Build-to-Rent attached dwelling unit development at the 1400 block South Fox Run Parkway, C-2, GC-P zoning district. A public hearing on a request by Jack Johnson, owner, for an extension for a conditional use approval for one year for a Storage World climate control mini-warehouse facility at 301 Samford Avenue in a C-2, GC-S zoning district.

F. AMENDMENT TO COMPREHENSIVE PLAN and REZONING – Public Hearing

9a. An agenda item for a rezoning request includes an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for 73.3 acres at the 1300 block Crawford Road low density residential land use category to a mixed-use land use category. If the Planning Commission votes to send a positive recommendation to the City Council to rezone the 73.3 acres and the Council approves the rezoning, then the amendments to the Future Land Use map will be approved.

9b. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Hayes Eiford, Samford Group, LLC, authorized representative for David N. Rhyne, property owner, to rezone 73.3 acres accessed at the 1300 block Crawford Road from a R-1 to PUD (Crawford Reserve PUD) zoning district.

G. TEXT AMENDMENTS TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE – Public Hearing A Planning Commission public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on proposed text amendments to the Zoning Ordinance: Additions and revisions to definitions in Section 2.2 Definition and revisions to 7.3 C. Use Categories (matrix table) regarding mini-warehouse uses.

V. Old Business

I. Conditional Use

11.A public hearing on a request by Dave King, authorized representative of King Automobiles, Inc., property owner, at the Northwest corner of Dunlop Drive & Hwy 280 for conditional use approval for commercial retail improvements in a C-3, GC-P zoning district. (This item was tabled at the July 22nd Planning Commission meeting.) A public hearing on a request by Dave King, authorized representative of King Automobiles, Inc., property owner at the front corner of Highway 280 and Dunlop Drive, for commercial retail improvements in a C-3, GC-P zoning district. (This item was tabled at the July 22nd Planning Commission meeting.)

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to

the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

FORM OF ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC has completed the contract for the Opelika City Schools Southview & West Forest Renovations located at 2712 Marvyn Parkway, Opelika, AL, 36801,for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Opelika, AL, and owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Turner Batson, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Birmingham, AL 35242

WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC / CONTRACTOR

P.O. BOX 137,

OPELIKA, AL 36802

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice This 5th Day of August, 2025

Stephen Dee Ward and Shelby Dean Ward, owners of

property located in Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 26 East,

Lee County, Alabama, being approximately 475± acres.

Parcel Number 43-09-07-36-0-000-001.002 Lee County, Alabama.

Since 1997, said 475+Acres have been and are in use by Wards,

Family, Friends, and Guests as a PRIVATE HUNTING, SPORT

SHOOTING RANGE (as defined in Code of Alabama 2024, Title 6,

Chapter 5, Article 18, Section 6-5-341), FORESTRY (including but

not limited to Harvesting, Planting, Burning, etc.), AGRICULTURE,

and RECREATIONAL Tract. Similar in use to previous Landowner

George C. Mann and other prior Landowners. NOTICE IS HEREBY

GIVEN to ALL that above Uses, and any other Lawful Uses, will

continue, be added or ended, solely at Owners choosing. Said 475+

acres lying in an unincorporated area of Lee County, Alabama.

Recorded in MISC Records Book 1342 Page 58, Lee County, Alabama

Run Aug. 21, 2025 and Oct. 30, 2025