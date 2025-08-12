Public Notices | Aug. 12, 2025

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

NEW 4-BED ADDITION TO INTEGREA GROUP HOME OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received in duplicate by MR. JIMMY DICKEY, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR/CEO, from qualified General Contractors on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. local time, in the Director’s Conference Room. Bids are to be addressed to Mr. Jimmy Dickey, Executive Director/CEO, lntegrea Community Mental Health System, 2506 Lambert Drive, Opelika, AL 36801.

SUBMIT IN DUPLICATE COPIES.

Each proposal must be accompanied by a certified check equal to 5% of the base bid, or an acceptable bid bond in the same amount, made payable to lntegrea Community Mental Health System. Certified Check or Bid Bond will be returned within 30 days if proposal is not accepted or if the contract agreement is executed.

All work to be done according to the plans and specifications prepared by donofro Architects, P.O. Box 1447, Dothan, Alabama. One set of plans may be secured by General Contractors, from the Architect for $175.00, non-refundable, or the General Contractor may access plans and specs via the FTP plan website. Contact Architect for the link. It will be the responsibility of the Bidder to insure plans, addenda, specs, etc. are current and are disseminated to his respective sub bidders.

Plans will be on file in the Architect’s office and in the offices of lntegrea Community Mental Health System, 2506 Lambert Drive, Opelika, AL 36801.

Upon award of the contract, a Performance and Labor-Material Bond, in the full amount of the contract will be required of the successful bidder. Such bond is to be executed in two copies on Standard AIA Forms, and accompanied by two copies of required insurance forms.

The Successful Bidder, upon his failure or refusal to execute and deliver the contract and bonds required within fifteen (15) days after he has received notice of the acceptance of his bid, shall forfeit to the OWNER, as liquidated damages, for such failure or refusal, the security deposited with his bid.

The Bidders further attention is directed to the fact that all applicable state and federal laws, municipal ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of this project shall apply to the contract throughout.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or proposals and waive technicalities and to accept or reject any proposal within a bid, when in the opinion of the Owner, the best interest of the Owner will be served.

No bid may be withdrawn for a period of Forty-five (45) calendar days after the date set of opening thereof.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked on outside of envelope as follows:

BID FOR: NEW 4-BED ADDITION TO

INTEGREA GROUP HOME OPELIKA,AL BIDDERS NAME AND ADDRESS.

3.GENERAL CONTRACTOR’S LICENSE NIUMBER. (ALABAMA)

4.Acknowledgement of receipt of all Addenda are to be listed and initialed by the Bidder.

5.No changes in the Bids are to be made after the official Notice that Bids are closed and the opening of Bids will commence.

6.Any written changes which modify the Bids, must be written on the outside of the envelope prior to the start of opening Bids.

Address envelopes to:

Mr. Jimmy Dickey, Executive Director/CEO lntegrea Community Mental Health System 2506 Lambert Drive

Opelika, AL 36801

BY: donofro Architects

P. 0. Box 1447

DOTHAN, ALABAMA 36302

ALABAMA LICENSE #2412

Legal Run 08/7/25, 08/14/25 & 08/21/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

SHARON KAY WILSON,

Deceased.

CASE NO. 2025 –

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased, having been granted to Robert A. Wilson, Personal Representative on the 18th day of July, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Robert A. Wilson

LEGAL RUN 08/07/25, 08/14/25 & 08/21/25

Teri Sans:

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR SPECIFIC PROPERTY

In the District Court of Lee County, Alabama; Southern Lease Management Group, LLC v. Nicole Joesphine Niehoff, Thomas Sans & Teri Sans.; Civil Action No. DV-2024-901121; Notice of Civil Action

Teri Sans, whose whereabouts is unknown, must Answer Southern Lease Management Group, LLC’s Complaint for Specific Property, a 12’ x 32’ Deluxe Lofted Barn portable storage building, and other relief by September 15, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DV-2024-901121; District Court of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Done the 16th day of July, 2025.

Jonathan Williams, Attorney for Plaintiff, AL Bar ID: 5920N87J, PO Box 1389 Hillsborough, NC 27278.

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

Thomas Sans:

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR SPECIFIC PROPERTY

In the District Court of Lee County, Alabama; Southern Lease Management Group, LLC v. Nicole Joesphine Niehoff, Thomas Sans & Teri Sans.; Civil Action No. DV-2024-901121; Notice of Civil Action

Thomas Sans, whose whereabouts is unknown, must Answer Southern Lease Management Group, LLC’s Complaint for Specific Property, a 12’ x 32’ Deluxe Lofted Barn portable storage building, and other relief by September 15, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DV-2024-901121; District Court of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Done the 16th day of July, 2025.

Jonathan Williams, Attorney for Plaintiff, AL Bar ID: 5920N87J, PO Box 1389 Hillsborough, NC 27278.

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

Nicole Niehoff:

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR SPECIFIC PROPERTY

In the District Court of Lee County, Alabama; Southern Lease Management Group, LLC v. Nicole Joesphine Niehoff, Thomas Sans & Teri Sans.; Civil Action No. DV-2024-901121; Notice of Civil Action

Nicole Josephine Niehoff., whose whereabouts is unknown, must Answer Southern Lease Management Group, LLC’s Complaint for Specific Property, a 12’ x 32’ Deluxe Lofted Barn portable storage building, and other relief by September 15, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DV-2024-901121; District Court of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Done the 16th day of July, 2025.

Jonathan Williams, Attorney for Plaintiff, AL Bar ID: 5920N87J, PO Box 1389 Hillsborough, NC 27278.

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

NOTICE

Angel De Leon Martinez, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Lucrecia Ramirez’s Complaint and Summons. Said Answer must be filed on or before , 2025 or thereafter a judgment of default may be entered against him in Case No: DR-2025-900004.00 in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Done this the 7th day of July, 2025

Clerk of Circuit Court

Lee County, Alabama

OF COUNSEL:

Ben C.Hand

114 North 8th Street Opelika, AL 36801

334-741-4077

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25, 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

ETHERIAL JACKSON, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2024-095

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Herny Jackson, Personal Representative on the 16th day of July, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Henry Jackson

Henry Jackson

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY BELL KEMP

CASE NO. 2022-611

NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT AND DISCHARGE OF EXECUTOR

NOTICE TO: JONATHAN SAMUEL KEMP

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE The Court is in receipt of a Petition for Final Settlement and Discharge of Executor filed on June 2, 2025, by Charles Mark Kemp, by and through his attorney, Jacob Key. A hearing is scheduled for September 15, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama. Please appear in person should you intend to take part in said hearing.

DONE this 28th day of July 2025.

/s/ Jere Colley

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

LEGAL RUN 07/31/25, 08/07/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: FRANKLIN STANISLAWSKI, Deceased

Case No.: 2025-302

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 29th day of May, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

PATTY JO BISHOP Deceased

Case No.: 2025-320

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Betty Cupp, Personal Representative on the 30th day of May, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Betty Cupp

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIE JAMES MADDEN Deceased.

CASE NO.: 2025-139

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on 11TH day of March , 2025. by JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of LEE County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand, and dated this the 11TH day of March, 2025

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LATRASYA O. HOLLOWAY,

DECEASED.

Case No: 2025-404

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JA’BRIAN LEON HARRIS, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

DAVID GUNN, deceased

CASE NUMBER: 2025-347

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned as Administrator of the Estate of DAVID GUNN on the 13th day of June, 2025 by the Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against are hereby required to present the same duly sworn to said Court within the time allowed by law or same will be barred.

Mary Ann Gunn

Administrator

Joel K. Gregg

P.O. Box 3985

Auburn, AL 36831

(334) 850-0811

LEGAL RUN 07/31/25, 08/07/25, 08/14/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF JEAN C. HALL, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

CASE NO 2025-443

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 25th day of July, 2025.

TERRE LYNN HALL CURREY

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BETTY S. WHITE Deceased

Case No.: 2025- 336

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that on the 24 day of July, 2025, Letters of Administration having been granted to Leslie Gohman, as Administratrix of the Estate of Betty S. White, deceased, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby

required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Leslie Gohman, Administratrix of the Estate of Betty S. White.

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25, 08/14/25

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE OF RAY DICKENS Deceased

Case 2025-434

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Pursuant to Code of Alabama §43-2-60 and §43-2-350; Take Notice that Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to DALE F. DICKENS on the 22nd day of July, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Cou11 of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by Jaw or the same will be barred.

Attorney for personal representative MARK E. TIPPINS

118 N. Ross St. #6

Auburn, Al. 36830

(334) 821~3670

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25, 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of MARY JANE THOMASON, An incapacitated person

CASE NO.: 2023-001

NOTICE OF FILING OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

You will take notice that Neil Thomason, as Conservator of the Estate of MARY JANE THOMASON, filed his account and vouchers for a Partial Settlement of the Estate on the 14th day of July 2025, and that the 16th day of September, 2025, at o’clock 11 a.m. has been appointed to hear said partial settlement.

Done this 30th day of July, 2025.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 08/07/2025, 08/14/2025 & 08/21/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

KJB-Hardwood, LLC,

Plaintiff, V. CV-2025-900271

The Edge at Auburn, L.P. And The Edge at Auburn Condominium Association, Inc.

And A Parcel of Real Property identified as:

A portion of Lot 2, University Village, 1st Revision, identified

as “Leased Parcel”, according to and as shown on map or plat

of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 23, at 116, in the

Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

further described as follows:

Starting at the northwestern corner of Lot 2, University

Village, 1st Revision, according to and as shown on map or

plat thereof of record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, in the

Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

thence run South 42 degrees 05 minutes 46 second East for a

distance of 110.81 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the

parcel herein to be described; from said POINT OF

BEGINNING, thence run South 84 degrees 34 minutes 01

seconds East a distance of 100.05 feet to a point; thence run

South 00 degrees 30 minutes 41 seconds West a distance of

100.00 feet to a point; thence run North 84 degrees 35 minutes

33 seconds West a distance of 100.21 feet to a point;

thence run North 00 degrees 36 minutes 08 seconds East to

the POINT OF BEGINNING, lying in Section 36, Township

19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama,

And being the identical parcel of real property as provided by that certain Lease Agreement, a Memorandum of which is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama in Deed Book 2188, at Page 142, as subsequently amended and/or assigned, which parcel is described as follows:

Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southeast one-

quarter (SE1/4) of the Southeast one-quarter (SE1/4) of

Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County,

Alabama, and run North 85 degrees 52 minutes 55 seconds

West for 68.20 feet; thence run South 89 degrees 34 minutes

05 seconds West for 1040.63 feet; thence run North 00 degrees

10 minutes 45 seconds West for 253.04 feet; thence run South

85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds East for 75.27 feet to the

Point of Beginning; thence run North 00 degrees 08 minutes

14 seconds West for 100.00 feet; thence run South 85 degrees

15 minutes 37 seconds East for 100.00 feet; thence run South

00 degrees 08 minutes 14 seconds East for 100.00 feet; thence

run North 85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds West for 100.00

feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 9,963 square feet of 0.23 acres.

Together with any and all easements and rights associated

therewith or that benefit or are otherwise appurtenant to the

above-described property, including, but not limited to, an

easement for ingress, ingress and utilities as shown and

described on map or plat of record in Plat Book 23, at Page

116, also as described in that certain document entitled

“Option and Lease Agreement”, of record in Deed Book

2188, at Page 142, as well as described in that certain

document entitled “Site Designation Supplement”, of record in Deed Book 2188, at Page 653, all in the Office of the Judge

of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, as well as an easement

over, across and through “Parcel 2, University Village, First

Revision”, according to map or plat of said subdivision of

record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, in the Office of the Judge

of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G, being Persons,

Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations

or other Entities, whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the above-captioned

parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities

will be added by Amendment if and when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 19th day of May, 2025, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: KJB-Hardwood, LLC, as Plaintiff; The Edge at Auburn, L.P.; and, The Edge at Auburn Condominium Association, Inc.; and Unknown successors and/or assigns of The Edge at Auburn, L.P. and/or The Edge at Auburn Condominium Association, Inc., as Defendants, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows A portion of Lot 2, University Village, 1st Revision, identified as “Leased Parcel”, according to and as shown on map or plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 23, at 116, in the

Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, further described as follows:

Starting at the northwestern corner of Lot 2, University Village, 1st Revision, according to and as shown on map or plat thereof of record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, thence run South 42 degrees 05 minutes 46 second East for a distance of 110.81 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the parcel herein to be described; from said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 84 degrees 34 minutes 01 seconds East a distance of 100.05 feet to a point; thence run South 00 degrees 30 minutes 41 seconds West a distance of 100.00 feet to a point; thence run North 84 degrees 35 minutes 33 seconds West a distance of 100.21 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 36 minutes 08 seconds East to the POINT OF BEGINNING, lying in Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama,

And being the identical parcel of real property as provided by that certain Lease Agreement, a Memorandum of which is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama in Deed Book 2188, at Page 142, as subsequently amended and/or assigned, which parcel is described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southeast one-quarter (SE1/4) of the Southeast one-quarter (SE1/4) of Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, and run North 85 degrees 52 minutes 55 seconds West for 68.20 feet; thence run South 89 degrees 34 minutes 05 seconds West for 1040.63 feet; thence run North 00 degrees 10 minutes 45 seconds West for 253.04 feet; thence run South 85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds East for 75.27 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence run North 00 degrees 08 minutes 14 seconds West for 100.00 feet; thence run South 85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds East for 100.00 feet; thence run South 00 degrees 08 minutes 14 seconds East for 100.00 feet; thence run North 85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds West for 100.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 9,963 square feet of 0.23 acres. Together with any and all easements and rights associated therewith or that benefit or are otherwise appurtenant to the above-described property, including, but not limited to, an easement for ingress, ingress and utilities as shown and described on map or plat of record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, also as described in that certain document entitled “Option and Lease Agreement”, of record in Deed Book 2188, at Page 142, as well as described in that certain document entitled “Site Designation Supplement”, of record in Deed Book 2188, at Page 653, all in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, as well as an easement over, across and through “Parcel 2, University Village, First Revision”, according to map or plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 24th day of July, 2025

/s/ Mary Roberson_

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/7/25/ 08/14/25, 08/21/25

IN RE: The Estate of

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

WANDA JANINE SZOSTAK, Deceased

Case Number: 2025-249

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to PETER SZOSTAK as Executor of the Estate of WANDA JANINE SZOSTAK, deceased, on the 2th day of July 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of Wanda Janine Szostak

Legal Run 08/07/25, 08/14/25, & 08/21/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

BARBARA C. JOHNSON, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025- 451

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Robert Johnson and Joseph Johnson, Personal Representatives on the 31st day of Ju 1 Y, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Robert Johnson

Joseph Johnson

Legal Run 08/07/25, 08/14/25, 08/21/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF ALBERT LEE HAYSLIP JR. DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 30th day of July, 2025.

ALFREDO PERALTA

Legal Run 08/07/25, 08/14/25 & 08/21/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF ETHEL BEATRICE KELLON, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 30th day of July, 2025.

MARTHA FRANCES GARNER

Legal Run 08/07/25, 08/14//25, 08/21/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JOANNA MARIA HALL, Deceased

CASE NO,: 2025-262

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to TIMOTHY E. HALL, as Personal Representative of the Estate of JOANNA MARIA HALL, deceased, on the 28th day of July 2025, by Jere Colley, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same with be a barred.

TIMOTHY E. HALL

Personal Representative of the Estate of JOANNA MARIA HALL

Legal Run 08/07/2025, 08/14/2025 & 08/21/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JOHN EDWIN LOHMEYER

CASE NO,: 2024-330

NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ALTERNATE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

NOTICE TO: ALLISON LOHMEYER AND MICHAEL LOHMEYER

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that The Court is in receipt of a Petition for Alternate Personal Representative filed on July 14th, 2025, by Pam Byrd, by and through her attorney, Janice Boyd Neal. A hearing is scheduled for September 10, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 S. 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama. Please appear in person should you intend to take part in said hearing.

DONE this 30th day of July, 2025.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 08/07/2025, 08/14/2025 & 08/21/2025

Notice of auction of an abandoned vehicle. The Only One, Inc will be auctioning off the below mentioned vehicle on SEPTEMBER 11,2025. This auction will be held at 3601 PEPPERELL PARKWAY, OPELIKA, ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions regarding this vehicle, call 334-745-2166.

VIN# 2T3KF4DV4BW088750– 2011 Toyota Rav4

Legal Run 08/14/2025 and 08/21/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DOROTHY R. GRIMES Deceased.

CASE NO. 2025-378

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Damon W. Grimes as

Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy R. Grimes, deceased, on July 29 of 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Damon W. Grimes,

Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy R Grimes, deceased.

Legal Run 08/14/25, 08/21/25 & 08/28/25

ABANDONED PROPERTY NOTICE

The following property was recovered on May 23, 2023 and has not been claimed. This notice is made pursuant to Alabama Code §15-5-64.

2009 Crestline 14 foot aluminum boat bearing hull number CRC44194J910, last registered through the State of Alabama by Chris Beeker of Eutaw, Alabama in 2015.

Owner and/or authorized representative with ownership claim must contact Auburn Police Division by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 21 days after final publication of this notice, or thereafter forfeiture of this property as Abandoned Property will be sought through the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Claimant(s) must provide proof of ownership, state ownership or interest in the property, and claim must be made under oath, subject to penalty of perjury.

Legal Run 08/14/25, 08/21/25 & 08/28/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, Aug 21, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit A76

Unit B61

Unit C4

Unit C68

Unit D22

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date : Aug.14, 2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Thursday, 08/21/2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 145

Unit 556

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date : Aug.14, 2025

CITY OF OPELIKA

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

The City of Opelika is holding a municipal election on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, to allow qualified electors to decide by voting ballot who will be the next Mayor of Opelika and City Council member representing Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 3, Ward 4, and Ward 5.

The voting machines to be used in this election will be tested and secured on August 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bennie G. Adkins Meeting Center (old Johnson Gallery furniture store) located at 205 South 10th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Witness my hand this the 14th day of August, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

Russell A. Jones, MMC City Clerk

Legal Run 08/14/2025

CITY OF OPELIKA SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From R-3 District (Low Density Residential District) and C-3 District (Office/Retail District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

A tract or parcel of land containing 304.45 acres being located in Sections 2, 3, 10, and 11, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Begin at the northeast corner of Lot 1 of The Manors at Centerra Ridge Phase One as recorded in Plat Book 32, Page 135, Probate Office, Lee County, Alabama; thence S01°03’33”W 229.30 feet along the east line of said Lot 1; thence S76°40’01”E 864.51 feet; thence S04°51’50”E 535.87 feet; thence S02°30’02”W 1498.63 feet; thence S02°37’48”W 1000.87 feet; thence S04°16’14”E 298.94 feet; thence S14°07’39”E 476.03 feet; thence S01°24’16”W 143.40 feet; thence N79°36’47”W 767.80 feet; thence S32°31’13”W 536.50 feet; thence S33°01’20”W 92.57 feet; thence S31°48’51”W 637.76 feet to the center of a creek; thence along the center of said creek N83°52’21”W 201.48 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S71°43’53”W 33.89 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek N65°33’57”W 41.12 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek N51°24’41”W 191.56 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek N65°11’04”W 223.67 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S82°34’44”W 88.81 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S78°30’21”W 58.29 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S63°07’46”W 66.00 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S57°52’03”W 61.72 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S50°12’51”W 196.54 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S10°42’57”W 192.03 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S24°28’58”W 71.69 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek S70°42’49”W 40.23 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek N76°00’44”W 43.28 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek N44°01’56”W 77.84 feet; thence continue along the center of said creek N83°28’15”W 86.48 feet; thence leaving said center of creek N04°10’25”W 2198.55 feet; thence N87°31’08”E 409.97 feet; thence N23°47’06”W 1031.46 feet; thence N09°45’42”E 2855.79 feet to the south right-of-way of Ridge Road; thence along said right-of-way of Ridge Road S77°44’39”E 330.87 feet; thence continue along said right-of-way S69°46’02”E 375.15 feet; thence continue along said right-of-way S69°47’58”E 340.97 feet; thence continue along said right-of-way S69°48’43”E 561.08 feet to the point of beginning.

The above-described property, containing approximately 304.5 acres, is located on Ridge Road (Lee Road 390).

The Development Plan (Master Plan) provides for a residential development, consisting of approximately 624 single-family home lots. The development will include a mix of 50, 60 and 90 foot wide lots. The overall density of the development is 2.04 units per acre. Approximately thirty-six percent (36%) of the site (110.5 acres) will consist of open space and buffers, including an 11-acre pond. The development will be accessed from two new streets that intersect Ridge Road.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on August 7, 2025, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-77 and 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975).

At the public hearing, all persons who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the proposed ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s Interim ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 14th day of August, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 08/14/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1412 Opelika Rd Auburn, Alabama 36830 Thursday, August 21 at 10:00AM

227

E74

G94

G99

S342

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date : Aug.14, 2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 2003

Unit C319

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date : Aug.14, 2025

INVITATION TO BID 25023

Sealed bids for the construction of G. W. Carver Hall Lead Abatement Project

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, September 3, 2025, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of the contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their proposal, the contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected that do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid. All bidders must submit with their proposal, the contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected that do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid. All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulations for the performance of the work. Contractors must be registered and comply with the Alabama Lead Contractors Certification Program authorized by Act No. 97-553.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulations for the performance of the work.

Specifications are available at the City of Opelika Purchasing Department, 204 S. 7th St., Opelika, Alabama. Additionally, bid documents will be made available on the City of Opelika’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: G. W. Carver Hall Lead Abatement Project.

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 08/14/2025

IN RE: The Estate of DANNY GARCIA, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2025-412

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SOPHIE GARCIA, Executor

Blake L. Oliver

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 08/14/25, 08/21/25, 08/28/25

ESTATE OF COLLEEN MCCABE HALVERSON, Deceased

PROBATE COURT

CASE# 2025-471

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been g__ranted to the undersigned on the 6TH day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JAMES ROBERT HALVERSON, III and ERIC NELS HALVERSON, Co-Executors

J. Tutt Barrett Dean & Barrett

P.O. Box 231

Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 749-2222

Legal Run 08/14/25, 08/21/25, 08/28/25

GLOVER TIRE SERVICE, INC.

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Notice is hereby given that Glover Tire Service, Inc. (an Alabama corporation) was dissolved on August 12, 2025, with said Articles of Dissolution filed in the Office of the Alabama Secretary of State. Persons with claims against Glover Tire Service, Inc. are requested to present such claims to Glover Tire Service, Inc., c/o William G. Harris, 8333 Lee Road 146, Opelika, AL 36804. Included in such claim should be any and all documentation to determine the amount of and the validity of the claim. A claim against Glover Tire Service, Inc. will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice pursuant to 1975 Code of Alabama Section 10A-1-9.22.

Legal Run 08/14/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

STATE OF ALABAMA, COURT OF LEE

CASE NO.: 2023-234

IN RE: The Matter of the Estate of JAMES C. MANNING, Deceased

NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

NOTICE TO: Anthony Stewart and all interested parties

Notice is hereby given that a Petition to Approve Partial Settlement for the Estate of JAMES C. MANNING has been filed by Paula Kersey, by and through her attorney, Cody Foote. A hearing has been set for the 3rd day of September 2025 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. central time in the Lee County Probate Court. Should you intend to contest this partial settlement, you must appear on the date of the hearing as set above.

JERE COLLEY, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 08/14/25, 08/21/25 & 08/28/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF JOSHUA RYAN STEPHENS, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-475

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of August, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 7th day of August, 2025.

BILLY G. STEPHENS

Legal Run 08/14/25, 08/21/25, 08/28/25