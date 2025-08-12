Major student housing project in Auburn clears minor hurdle

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT | FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN – A multi-million-dollar student housing development that will add hundreds of bedrooms to Auburn’s housing stock is now one step closer to breaking ground after clearing one of its final regulatory hurdles.

That project, known as The Everly, can move forward in the process after the Auburn City Council on Aug. 5 approved an extensive infrastructure development agreement that covers public safety, the use of cranes and other considerations.

The agreement approved by the council did not approve the project itself, which is a use by right according to the city’s current zoning ordinance since it is located in the urban core west of Donahue Drive.

According to documents included as part of last Tuesday’s meeting, The Everly is currently slated to cost at least $110 million and will include 718 beds exclusively intended for college students.

The development will span roughly 4.8 acres between West Glenn Avenue and West Railroad Avenue and just east of the intersection of West Glenn Avenue and Hemlock Drive.

City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said the project would bring more money into the city’s coffers through additional property taxes and that established changes to the city’s zoning ordinance intentionally shifted student-centric housing to that part of the city.

“The city does not go out and recruit these projects. They are coming by the size of our market, the growth of the university and so on,” Crouch said.

As part of the agreement, the developer, AU Tigers Properties I, must install perimeter fencing and covered, lit walkways along adjacent sidewalks during construction, and temporary lighting may be required until improved permanent lighting that meets city standards is installed.

During construction, parking areas utilized by workers must either be on-site or at approved private lots, as parking on public streets, sidewalks or public lots is prohibited.

In addition to public safety and parking provisions, the agreement also roughly outlines the future use of two tower cranes to help with construction. Since at least one of the tower cranes will extend over the public right-of-way, the developer’s contractor must execute a separate tower crane use agreement with the city.

While a traffic study commissioned for the project found that there would be minimal impacts at North Donahue Drive and the intersection of West Glenn Avenue and Hemlock Drive, the overarching worry still was the impact on traffic.

After 501 beds were added to the area as part of The Union development in 2021, the intersection now possibly hosts up to 1,800 residents according to online property records from apartment data marketplace Rentable.

For Ward 2 Council Member Kelley Griswold, the addition of more than 700 new residents could place undue strain on local roads despite what that traffic study says.

“I’m concerned about the disruption of traffic on [West Glenn Avenue], and the impact on our citizens from all this. Obviously, the developer needs us to come to some agreement with them. I just would ask if there were more favorable terms that we could expect on any aspect of this,” Griswold said.

However, the agreement between the city and the developer does include an extensive section that deals with traffic patterns, parking, construction routes and other public infrastructure.

While the agreement prohibits long-term street closures, the city may approve temporary lane closures on a case-by-case basis, particularly during non-peak hours. Unapproved closures may result in citations or stop-work orders.

Construction deliveries will be limited to West Glenn Avenue entrances and prohibited during major Auburn University and city of Auburn events unless otherwise approved by the city.

During construction, public streets must remain free of dust and debris. Additionally, the developer must make repairs should any damage to roads or other public infrastructure occur before residents are allowed to move in.

As part of the agreement, West Glenn Avenue will be restriped. That work includes extending the left turn onto Hemlock Drive, removing a portion of on-street parking and including new striping and tapering.

Per the agreement approved by the council, the developer will pay the city $40,000 for signal retiming along West Glenn Avenue, and the city will pay the developer $11,710 for the restriping work.

After extensive discussions, Griswold said one of the more favorable terms he alluded to earlier in the meeting for the city was for the developer to pay the $11,710 for restriping themselves.

The city will also upgrade the water main along West Glenn Avenue to accommodate the drastic increase in residents. Instead of paying for the valves and fittings for future connection to the new water main, the developer will instead pave over the length of the water main upgrade from Hemlock Drive to the property’s eastern property line.

According to Brett Basquin, the chief engineer and a founding principal of the engineering and consulting firm Foresite Group, the project is expected to be completed sometime in May 2028.

In other news, the council addressed several other items of business:

The council approved a special events retail alcohol beverage license for the B and B AU Brown Kopel Engineering Student Achievement Center.

The council adopted the City of Auburn FY26 Transportation Plan. That plan covers how the city will spend $6 million from the state of Alabama for the resurfacing and restriping of various streets.

The council authorized a temporary street closure as part of the 2025 Pine Hill Lantern Tour. Those closure covers Armstrong Street from Hare Avenue to Moore Avenue on Oct. 23 and 24, 2025.

The council authorized a deposit agreement for third-party plan review with AU Tigers Properties I for The Rise Apartments.

The council executed a standard master agreement for professional services and Task Order IS 01 with HR Green for building plan reviews for The Rise Apartments.

The council approved a $170,485 contract with D&J Enterprises for the FY25 CDBG Resurfacing Project.

The council approved a $221,706 contract with GovernmentJobs.com, which is doing business as NeoGov, for a software license and support services.

The council approved a $81,126 contract with J.A. Smith for an emergency culvert replacement along Annalue Drive.

The council approved a $147,500 contract with Musco Sports Lighting for the purchase of LED lights for the Martin Luther King Park field.

The council approved a $88,000 contract with Thalamus for the installation of a 60-kilovolt-ampere (kVA) generator at the Dean Road Recreation Center.

The council approved a contract with Unifirst Corporation for uniform rental services and janitorial supplies rentals. While there is no defined monetary value attached to the contract, the city council must approve contracts that are or are expected to be at least $30,000.

The council approved a public alley vacation and a right-of-way vacation with Bloomfield Holdings and 810 MLK along Gidden Street.

The council approved a right-of-way vacation with God’s House of Prayer Holiness Church along Gidden Street.

The council approved a public alley vacation with NEOH Holdings north of Gidden Street.