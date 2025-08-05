Opelika Community Theatre offering two free acting classes in August

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA

COMMUNITY THEATRE

OPELIKA — If you’re a parent wondering what activities your child can be involved in to build relationships and really “fit-in”? Opelika Community Theatre (OCT) has it figured out for you; let your child try acting classes.

Acting classes explore role playing while engaging critical thinking and problem-solving skills, in a structured, fun-filled atmosphere, according to Marty Moore of OCT. He said participating in acting classes:

builds language skills,

enhances physical coordination, movement, balance and body awareness,

fosters teamwork,

improves focus and cognitive thinking,

develops analytical skills

encourages creative thinking, the ability to think on your feet and outside the box,

creates a safe space where no one is judged and

teaches people to have empathy for each other.

“The Opelika Character Council Trait for August is Truthfulness — what better time than now for your child to get to experience their true authentic self?” Moore said. “If your child struggles with shyness, low self-esteem, anxiety or low self-confidence, let them try acting classes. Within one month’s time you will be noticing a significant difference in attitude, confidence, relationships and even their schoolwork.”

OCT established O-Act Academy as part of its service and outreach programs to the community. During the month of August, O-Act Academy is offering students in the community TWO FREE CLASSES. The classes are formatted for ages three to adult. Call (334) 400-9660 to reserve your child’s trial classes.

“We offer programs designed for all ages and levels,” Moore said. “We have the Penguin Project Starts and Penguin Players for individuals who are developmentally, physically and neurologically challenged. This program allows the artists to be paired with a volunteer mentor who assists them in going on stage to give them the opportunity to experience performing in a live Broadway show. This program is open for ages eight through adults.

“We want to get you and your family involved with us,” Moore said. “After all, we are better together!”