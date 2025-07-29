Public Notices | Week of July 31, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR RUSSELL COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JACOB DANIEL SANES,

Deceased

Case No. 2025-391

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration were granted to ALISSA EAST SANES as Personal Representative of the Estate of JACOB DANIEL SANES, deceased, on the 30th day of June, 2025 by the Hon. Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25 & 08/07/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Civil Action No.: 43-CV-2025-900085

1200 JETER AVENUE, LLC, Plaintiff, v.

DUCLAWZ ANIMAL SUPPLY, LLC, Defendant

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Duclawz Animal Supply, LLC

650 Dekalb Street #1308

Auburn, Alabama 36830

You are hereby notified that Plaintiff, 1200 Jeter Avenue, LLC, filed its Complaint on February 12, 2025 in the Lee County, Alabama Circuit Court against Duclawz Animal Supply, LLC. Numerous attempts to serve them have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four successive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the Complaint within 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

Legal Run 07/17/25, 07/24/25, 07/31/25 & 08/07/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2023-206.02

A.T.-Born 06/18/2023

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of A.T. born on 06/18/2023 to Dayonna Gabrielle McClure. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on or about 06/30/2023. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

MARY ROBERSON, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 07/17/25, 07/24/25, 07/31/25 & 08/07/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JOHN P. O’CONNELL JR., Deceased.

Case No.: 2025- 407

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Margaret Podemski, Personal Representative on the 9th day of July, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Margaret Podemski

Legal Run 07/17/25, 07/24/25 & 07/31/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HUBER, SANDRA, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case No.: 2025 –

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 16th day of July, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25 & 08/07/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

2008 HONDA ACCORD

VIN#1GGCP26428A116824

SALE DATE 8/21/2025 AT 8 A.M.

MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE

1162 LEE ROAD 1 NOTASULGA,AL 36866

CALL 334-319-1823

Legal run 07/24/25, 07/31/25

Teri Sans:

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR SPECIFIC PROPERTY

In the District Court of Lee County, Alabama; Southern Lease Management Group, LLC v. Nicole Joesphine Niehoff, Thomas Sans & Teri Sans.; Civil Action No. DV-2024-901121; Notice of Civil Action

Teri Sans, whose whereabouts is unknown, must Answer Southern Lease Management Group, LLC’s Complaint for Specific Property, a 12’ x 32’ Deluxe Lofted Barn portable storage building, and other relief by September 15, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DV-2024-901121; District Court of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Done the 16th day of July, 2025.

Jonathan Williams, Attorney for Plaintiff, AL Bar ID: 5920N87J, PO Box 1389 Hillsborough, NC 27278.

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

Thomas Sans:

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR SPECIFIC PROPERTY

In the District Court of Lee County, Alabama; Southern Lease Management Group, LLC v. Nicole Joesphine Niehoff, Thomas Sans & Teri Sans.; Civil Action No. DV-2024-901121; Notice of Civil Action

Thomas Sans, whose whereabouts is unknown, must Answer Southern Lease Management Group, LLC’s Complaint for Specific Property, a 12’ x 32’ Deluxe Lofted Barn portable storage building, and other relief by September 15, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DV-2024-901121; District Court of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Done the 16th day of July, 2025.

Jonathan Williams, Attorney for Plaintiff, AL Bar ID: 5920N87J, PO Box 1389 Hillsborough, NC 27278.

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

Nicole Niehoff:

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR SPECIFIC PROPERTY

In the District Court of Lee County, Alabama; Southern Lease Management Group, LLC v. Nicole Joesphine Niehoff, Thomas Sans & Teri Sans.; Civil Action No. DV-2024-901121; Notice of Civil Action

Nicole Josephine Niehoff., whose whereabouts is unknown, must Answer Southern Lease Management Group, LLC’s Complaint for Specific Property, a 12’ x 32’ Deluxe Lofted Barn portable storage building, and other relief by September 15, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DV-2024-901121; District Court of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Done the 16th day of July, 2025.

Jonathan Williams, Attorney for Plaintiff, AL Bar ID: 5920N87J, PO Box 1389 Hillsborough, NC 27278.

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

FOR LEGAL PUBLICATION

Case No. 2018-C-106

NOTICE OF HEARING

The State of Alabama, Lee County Probate Court

Estate of: Robert Hughes Mount, Deceased

Take Notice that a Petition for Final Settlement was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama and a hearing is set to take place on the 6th day of August, 2025 at 1:00 p.m., by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Of Counsel:

Waters Sullivan, LLC

2 Twentieth Street North

Suite 1350

Birmingham, AL 35203

Legal run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/07/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: LEISA GRAVES ASKEW, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025- 387

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 25th day of June , 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/07/25

Notice of auction of an abandoned vehicle. The Only One, Inc will be auctioning off the below- mentioned vehicle on August 21, 2025. This auction will be held at 3601 PEPPERELL PARKWAY, OPELIKA, ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions regarding this vehicle, call 334-745-2166.

VIN# JH2AF60022K000957- 2002 Honda CHF50

Legal Run 07/24/25 & 07/31/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

JACQUELINE MORAN SANTOS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-296

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Eduardo Moran as Administrator for the Estate of JACQUELINE MORAN SANTOS, deceased, on July 3, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 3rd day of July, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/07/25

NOTICE

Angel De Leon Martinez, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Lucrecia Ramirez’s Complaint and Summons. Said Answer must be filed on or before , 2025 or thereafter a judgment of default may be entered against him in Case No: DR-2025-900004.00 in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Done this the 7th day of July, 2025

Clerk of Circuit Court

Lee County, Alabama

OF COUNSEL:

Ben C.Hand

114 North 8th Street Opelika, AL 36801

334-741-4077

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25, 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

ETHERIAL JACKSON, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2024-095

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Herny Jackson, Personal Representative on the 16th day of July, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Henry Jackson

Henry Jackson

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

BERTHENA SNIPES HILL, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-425

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 17th day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

LINDA GALE HILL BETHEA

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey, Attorney

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 8/7/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF TROY EUGENE HARRIS, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY 2025-433

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand and seal this 18th day of July, 2025.

ELFREDA HARRIS

Legal Run 07/24/2025, 07/31/2025, 08/07/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

FRANKLIN C. SMITH,

Deceased.

Case No. 2025-365

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: Any unknown heirs of Franklin C. Smith, deceased, Bobby Barber, address unknown (adult nephew of Franklin C. Smith, deceased).

Please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Administration with the Will Annexed, in the above styled matter has been filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Petitioner Bobby C. Smith and that on the 16th day of September, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. (Central time) has been set for a hearing on the same in said Court located at 215 South 9TH Street, Opelika, Ala-bama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this Petition for Letters of Administration with the Will Annexed that you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with the clerk of said Probate Court and with counsel for said Petitioner, and/or you must appear the hearing scheduled in this manner.

Done this the 17th day of July, 2025.

Hon. Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25 & 08/07/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY BELL KEMP

CASE NO. 2022-611

NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT AND DISCHARGE OF EXECUTOR

NOTICE TO: JONATHAN SAMUEL KEMP

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE The Court is in receipt of a Petition for Final Settlement and Discharge of Executor filed on June 2, 2025, by Charles Mark Kemp, by and through his attorney, Jacob Key. A hearing is scheduled for September 15, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama. Please appear in person should you intend to take part in said hearing.

DONE this 28th day of July 2025.

/s/ Jere Colley

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

LEGAL RUN 07/31/25, 08/07/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

FRANKLIN

STANISLAWSKI

Deceased

Case No.: 2025-302

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 29th day of May, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

PATTY JO BISHOP Deceased

Case No.: 2025-320

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Betty Cupp, Personal Representative on the 30th day of May, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Betty Cupp

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25 & 08/14/25

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ben E. Flanagan and Ruby G. Flanagan to First Franklin a Division of Nat. City Bank of IN, dated June 16, 2005 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 3224, Page 512. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-FFH3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-FFH3. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-FFH3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-FFH3, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on August 22, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 0.89 ACRES, LYING IN SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 28 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, SHOWN AS PARCEL “H” UPON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JACK B. SHAY, R.L.S. ALA. REG. NO. 15457, DATED SEPTEMBER 24, 1996, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT A 1 INCH PINCHED PIPE LOCATED AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 28 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 1557.32 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH REBAR AND CAP LOCATED ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF LEE ROAD NO. 179; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY SOUTH 14 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 93.61 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT; THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY SOUTH 16 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 399.71 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH REBAR AND CAP AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY SOUTH 16 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY RUN SOUTH 71 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 56 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 292.18 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 16 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 115.35 FEET TO AN IRON 1/2 INCH REBAR AND CAP; THENCE RUN NORTH 64 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 295.00 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH REBAR AND CAP AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SAID CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL VALID AND ENFORCEABLE EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, AN EASEMENT TO ALABAMA POWER COMPANY DATED APRIL 6, 1966 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 732, PAGE 255, AND THE COVENANTS TO RUN WITH LAND DATED MARCH 23, 1998, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 2166, PAGE 718, AFORESAID RECORDS.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 10626 Lee Rd 179 Salem AL 36874

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-FFH3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-FFH3, Mortgagee or Transferee

Jonathan Smothers, Esq

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

25-010338

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25 & 08/14/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIE JAMES MADDEN Deceased.

CASE NO.: 2025-139

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on 11TH day of March , 2025. by JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of LEE County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time

allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand, and dated this the 11TH day of March, 2025

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25 & 08/14/25

CITY OF OPELIKA

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) and a C-3 District (General Commercial District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; thence along the South line of Section 16 S 89°57’55” West, 2640 feet to a point; thence S 89°57’55” West, 396.00 feet to a point; thence S 89°57’55” West, 503.88 feet to the S E corner and the point of beginning of the parcel described herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue along the S line of Section 16 and the N line of Lot 1 Terranne Acres Subdivision and the N line of the Leslie Dudley property S 89°57’55” West, 1716.00 feet to the Northeast corner of said Dudley property; thence along the Eastern line of Lot 2 and Lot 1 in the Lawler Subdivision and the Robert Edward Crum Property N 01°16’29” West, 3563.12 feet to a point at the Northeast corner of the Crum Property described in deed book 2681, page 394; thence leaving the Crum property N 01°16’29” West, 675.32 feet to a point in the right of way of the Northbound lane of Interstate 85; thence along said interstate along a curve to the left having a radius of 3374.35 feet and a chord which bears N 42°07’33” E 123.50 feet to a point in the approximate centerline of a Halawakee Creek Tributary 8.7.2 (from FEMA FIRM 01081C0088G Effective 1-17-2025); thence along the meanderings of said Tributary to the Halawakee Creek on the following courses and distances:

S 33°44’21” E, 16.36’; S 26°41’56” E, 40.05’; S 35°06’51” E, 48.01’;

S 61°29’31” E, 35.21’; S 56°38’19” E, 25.56’; S 15°53’57” E , 36.44’;

S 17°19’04” E, 23.83’; S 74°09’38” E, 37.31’; S 38°47’26” E, 24.89’;

S 45°24’01” E, 29.21’; S 43°39’50” E, 19.66’; S 34°33’47” E, 25.01’;

S 46°25’01” E , 22.77’; S 71°49’10” E, 35.37’; S 68°01’49” E, 42.46’;

S 55°24’25” E, 21.91’; S 47°57’25” E, 45.02’; S 50°15’11” E, 22.76’;

S 68°33’15” E, 28.32’; S 71°41’35” E , 39.20’; S 75°35’49” E, 43.58’;

S 66°25’34” E, 14.01’; S 67°53’06” E, 40.94’; S 86°30’36” E, 23.87’;

S 66°53’19” E, 31.42’; S 60°20’30” E, 58.19’; S 64°08’50” E , 36.41’;

S 84°22’57” E, 35.20’; S 66°47’33” E, 69.08’; S 54°13’33” E, 20.54’;

S 73°22’03” E, 53.59’; S 72°05’36” E, 135.04; S 72°45’43” E, 88.39’;

S 69°53’30” E, 82.58’; S 72°24’09” E, 103.95’; S 65°01’20” E, 89.48;

S 74°50’40” E, 68.98’; N 71°47’15” E, 79.62’; S 77°17’37” E, 68.43’;

N 69°18’06” E, 81.41’; N 81°38’12” E, 50.01’; S 56°23’10” E , 39.63’;

N 22°09’51” E, 16.19 feet to a curve; along said curve an arc distance of 110.90’ on a radius of 225.00 feet and a central angle of 28°14’22”; N 47°26’59” E, 51.08’ to a point in the centerline of an old woods road; thence leaving said creek and following the meanders of an old woods road and the West line of the House Mountain LLC property on the following courses and distances: S 55°21’40” E, 33.30’; S 48°17’42” E, 89.30’;

S 48°17’42” E, 17.17’; S 43°26’44” E, 335.99’; S 24°51’42” E, 102.70’;

S 12°36’10” E, 203.95’; S 05°31’09” E, 374.59’; S 30°10’42” E, 60.90’;

S 41°48’25” E, 100.38; S 52°15’50” E, 315.53’; S 60°28’53” E, 386.90’;

S 57°30’00” E, 198.61’ to a point at the Southern tip of the House Mountain LLC Property; thence along a parcel of the House Mountain LLC property

S 32°30’00” West, 2557.40 feet to the Point Of Beginning

This parcel is part of the property described in deed book 2326, page 369 and deed book 2325, page 16 in the office of The Judge of Probate for Lee County, Alabama and is contained within Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama and contains 211 acres, more or less.

The above-described property, containing approximately 211 acres, is located south of Columbus Parkway and east of Interstate 85.

The Development Plan (Master Plan) provides for a residential development consisting of approximately 541 single-family detached home lots. The development will include a mix of 65 and 60 foot wide lots with a density of 2.60 units per acre. Amenities include a clubhouse and pool, a 2.8 acre wooded park, three (3) playgrounds, three (3) pocket parks and a two (2) mile walking trail.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on July 24, 2025, in The Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-77 and 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975).

At the public hearing, all persons who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the proposed ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s Interim ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 31st day of July, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 07/31/2025

CITY OF OPELIKA

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From an unzoned area (subject to annexation approval), a M-1 District (Industrial District) and R-1 District (Rural District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Opelika, Lee county, Alabama; thence along the North line of Section 22 S 88°53’06” W, 1301.35’ at the intersection of said Section Line and the Eastern City Limits for Opelika, Alabama; thence along said City Limits Line S 01°18’03” W, 1309.81’ North line of the Young Property described herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING, thence along the North line of the Young Property and the South line of the Hughston Homes and the Crown Castle South LLC Properties N 89°35’43” E, 1364.83’; thence along the West line of the Timberlands II property S 01°15’41” E, 637.89’ in the North right of way for the Norfolk Southern Railway; thence along a curve to the left of said right of way on a radius of 1365.48 feet, a chord of S 56°12’49” W, 304.15’ an distance of 304.78 feet; thence continue along said right of way along a reverse curve to the left on a radius of 2000.00’ and chord of S 54°52’10” W, 352.11’; thence continue along said railroad S 59°55’10” W, tangent to said curve, 1043.28’ to the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; thence continue along said railroad right of way along a curve for an arc distance of 775.76 on a radius of 1770.12’ and a chord of S 72°28’28” W, 769.57; continue along said railway right of way S 85°00’50” W, 2081.05’ to the Southeast corner of the JVL Laboratories Inc property; thence along said JVL properties N 12°05’02” E, 390.54’; thence continue along the North line of said JVL properties N 89°45’12” W, 402.10’ to the Northwest corner of the JVL property and the Northeast corner of the Petty property; thence along the North line of the Petty property N 89°45’12” W, 757.11’ to the Northwest corner of the Petty property in the Eastern right of way of South Uniroyal Road; thence along South Uniroyal Road right of way N 01°07’23” W, 311.12’ to the Southeast corner of R & D Fabrications Inc property; thence leaving said right of way and following the South line of the R & D property N 89°40’09” E, 300.23’; thence along the East like of the R & D property N 02°23’09” W, 223.34’; thence along the North line of the R & D property N 89°24’55” W, 297.94’ to the Northwest corner of the R & D property and the East right of way of South Uniroyal Road; thence along South Uniroyal Road N 02°15’24” W, 10.09’; thence continue along South Uniroyal Road N 02°15’20” W, 242.13’ to the Southeast corner of the B and S Real Estate Holdings LLC property; thence along the South line of B and S Holdings S 88°31’13” E, 804.23’; thence along the east line of the B and S Holdings property N 01°31’23” W, 720.47’; thence along the South line of the Drakes Landing Section 2 property line N 88°57’24” E, 3187.88’ to the Point of Beginning.

Said property lines within Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama and contains 173 acres, more or less.

The above-described property, containing approximately 174.2 acres, is located on the east side of South Uniroyal Road, on the north side of Old Columbus Road, and south of Drakes Landing PUD.

The Development Plan (Master Plan) provides for a residential development, consisting of approximately 401 single-family home lots. The development will include a mix of 50, 60 and 70 foot wide lots. The overall density of the development is 2.3 units per acre. Approximately forty-three percent (43%) of the site (75 acres) will consist of open space, including nine (9) pocket parks. The development will be accessed from two new streets that intersect South Uniroyal Road. The southernmost entrance is across from Chewacla Road, which is the primary spine through the development.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on July 24, 2025, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-77 and 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975). The City Council reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance.

At the public hearing, all persons who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the proposed ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s Interim ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 31st day of July, 2025.

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 07/31/25

CITY OF OPELIKA

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a PUD (Planned Unit Development) and C-2 District (Office/Retail District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at the calculated Southwest corner of Section 14, Township 19 North, range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, thence North 00°14’37” West, a distance of 286.69 feet; thence North 73°12’29” East, a distance of 961.95 feet to a calculated corner on the East right of way of Cunningham Drive and the Southwest corner of the old mill property, said point being the Point of Beginning of a description of land for a Planned Urban Development described herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING, thence along Cunningham Drive North 00°40’53” West, a distance of 290.45 feet; thence along a right of way change for said Road North 89°46’03” East, a distance of 8.21 feet; thence along said Road along a curve concave to the southeast having a radius of 288.56 feet and a chord which bears North 24°10’30” East 245.95 feet for an arc distance of 254.08 feet to a point of cusp; thence continue along Cuningham Drive North 50°10’15” East, a distance of 163.90 feet to the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; thence northeasterly an arc distance of 100.64 feet along the curve concave to the northwest, having a radius of 223.77 feet and a chord of North 37°17’13” East, 99.79 feet to a point at a future round-about right of way; thence crossing the future roundabout North 17°39’02” East, a distance of 203.15 feet to a point on the North side of a future round about; thence along a curve concave to the east having a radius of 103.78 feet and a chord which bears North 03°40’31” East 12.08 feet for an arc distance of 12.09 feet; thence North 06°54’53” East, a distance of 54.97 feet to the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; thence along future Cunningham Drive northerly an arc distance of 64.95 feet along the curve concave to the east, having a radius of 472.00 feet and a chord of North 10°51’26” East; thence continue along said future road North 14°47’59” East tangent to said curve, a distance of 144.60 feet to the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; along a curve with an arc distance of 28.84 feet, having a radius of 20.00 feet; thence along the South right of way of 2nd/ Avenue South 82°35’37” East tangent to said curve, a distance of 57.06 feet; thence continue along 2nd/ Avenue on the following courses and distances: South 87°13’20” East, a distance of 36.79 feet; thence South 86°51’02” East, a distance of 58.48 feet; North 88°59’39” East, a distance of 63.58 feet; North 85°07’39” East, a distance of 62.88 feet; thence North 81°39’06” East, a distance of 62.27 feet; North 81°28’39” East, a distance of 50.67 feet; North 73°10’14” East, a distance of 375.48 feet; North 73°09’53” East, a distance of 60.00 feet; North 73°09’53” East, a distance of 264.87 feet; North 73°09’53” East, a distance of 60.00 feet; North 73°09’42” East, a distance of 268.83 feet to the Western right of way of 24th/ Street; thence along 24th/ Street South 16°45’08” East, a distance of 150.07 feet; South 73°11’18” West, a distance of 8.75 feet; South 16°44’29” East, a distance of 101.56 feet; thence continue along 24th/ Street South 16°44’29” West, a distance of 230.15 feet to the Northwest intersection of 24th/ Street and 1st avenue; thence crossing 1st/ Avenue South 16°50’00” East, a distance of 59.89 feet; thence along the South right of way of 1st/ Avenue North 73°10’00” East, a distance of 114.68 feet; thence leaving 1st/ Avenue South 16°43’20” East, a distance of 357.07 feet; thence South 73°10’23” West, a distance of 1155.70 feet; thence South 73°08’41” West, a distance of 1107.68 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel contains 39.64 acres and contains part of the right of way for 30th Street, 1st/ Avenue, 25th/ and 26th/ Street and lies within Section 14, Township 19 North Range 26 east, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

Said parcel is located in the Pepperell Village Historic District and located south of 29th Street, east of Cunningham Drive and north of the railroad tracks.

The proposed development is a mixed-use development consisting of single-family homes, townhouses, apartment buildings, offices and other commercial uses. The property is divided primarily into two sections. The commercial and multi-family area is located south of 1st Avenue. The remaining residential area is located primarily north of 1st Avenue. The residential development consists of 327 residential units, which include 24 50-foot single-family homes, 43 40-foot single-family homes, 114 townhomes and 146 multi-family/apartment units. Overall, the development will have a density of 7.98 units per acre.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on July 24, 2025, in The Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-77 and 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975). The City Council reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance.

At the public hearing, all persons who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the proposed ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 31st day of July, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 07/31/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Thursday, 08/07/2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 808

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 07/31/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1412 Opelika Rd Auburn, Alabama 36830 Thursday, August 7 at 10:00AM

K133

W385

A2

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up un-til the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 07/31/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit A1

Unit C76

Unit C35

Unit D25

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 07/31/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LATRASYA O. HOLLOWAY,

DECEASED.

Case No: 2025-404

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JA’BRIAN LEON HARRIS, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

DAVID GUNN, deceased

CASE NUMBER: 2025-347

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned as Administrator of the Estate of DAVID GUNN on the 13th day of June, 2025 by the Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against are hereby required to present the same duly sworn to said Court within the time allowed by law or same will be barred.

Mary Ann Gunn

Administrator

Joel K. Gregg

P.O. Box 3985

Auburn, AL 36831

(334) 850-0811

LEGAL RUN 07/31/25, 08/07/25, 08/14/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 1080

Unit C292

Unit B208

Unit B127

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 07/31/2025

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF JEAN C. HALL, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

CASE NO 2025-443

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 25th day of July, 2025.

TERRE LYNN HALL CURREY

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BETTY S. WHITE Deceased

Case No.: 2025- 336

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that on the 24 day of July, 2025, Letters of Administration having been granted to Leslie Gohman, as Administratrix of the Estate of Betty S. White, deceased, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby

required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Leslie Gohman, Administratrix of the Estate of Betty S. White.

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25, 08/14/25

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE OF RAY DICKENS Deceased

Case 2025-434

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Pursuant to Code of Alabama §43-2-60 and §43-2-350; Take Notice that Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to DALE F. DICKENS on the 22nd day of July, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Cou11 of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by Jaw or the same will be barred.

Attorney for personal representative MARK E. TIPPINS

118 N. Ross St. #6

Auburn, Al. 36830

(334) 821~3670

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/07/25, 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CHARMAINE MITCHELL, Deceased.

Case No. 2025-440

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that a Petition for Summary Distribution of a Small Estate of said deceased having been filed on July 21, 2025 in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Charline Chadwrick Mitchell, Petitioner

Legal Run 07/31/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

KJB-Hardwood, LLC,

Plaintiff, V.

CV-2025-900271

The Edge at Auburn, L.P.

And

The Edge at Auburn Condominium Association, Inc.

And

A Parcel of Real Property identified as:

A portion of Lot 2, University Village, 1st Revision, identified

as “Leased Parcel”, according to and as shown on map or plat

of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 23, at 116, in the

Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

further described as follows:

Starting at the northwestern corner of Lot 2, University

Village, 1st Revision, according to and as shown on map or

plat thereof of record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, in the

Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

thence run South 42 degrees 05 minutes 46 second East for a

distance of 110.81 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the

parcel herein to be described; from said POINT OF

BEGINNING, thence run South 84 degrees 34 minutes 01

seconds East a distance of 100.05 feet to a point; thence run

South 00 degrees 30 minutes 41 seconds West a distance of

100.00 feet to a point; thence run North 84 degrees 35 minutes

33 seconds West a distance of 100.21 feet to a point;

thence run North 00 degrees 36 minutes 08 seconds East to

the POINT OF BEGINNING, lying in Section 36, Township

19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama,

And being the identical parcel of real property as

provided by that certain Lease Agreement, a Memorandum

of which is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of

Lee County, Alabama in Deed Book 2188, at Page 142, as

subsequently amended and/or assigned, which parcel is

described as follows:

Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southeast one-

quarter (SE1/4) of the Southeast one-quarter (SE1/4) of

Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County,

Alabama, and run North 85 degrees 52 minutes 55 seconds

West for 68.20 feet; thence run South 89 degrees 34 minutes

05 seconds West for 1040.63 feet; thence run North 00 degrees

10 minutes 45 seconds West for 253.04 feet; thence run South

85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds East for 75.27 feet to the

Point of Beginning; thence run North 00 degrees 08 minutes

14 seconds West for 100.00 feet; thence run South 85 degrees

15 minutes 37 seconds East for 100.00 feet; thence run South

00 degrees 08 minutes 14 seconds East for 100.00 feet; thence

run North 85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds West for 100.00

feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 9,963 square feet of

0.23 acres.

Together with any and all easements and rights associated

therewith or that benefit or are otherwise appurtenant to the

above-described property, including, but not limited to, an

easement for ingress, ingress and utilities as shown and

described on map or plat of record in Plat Book 23, at Page

116, also as described in that certain document entitled

“Option and Lease Agreement”, of record in Deed Book

2188, at Page 142, as well as described in that certain

document entitled “Site Designation Supplement”, of record

in Deed Book 2188, at Page 653, all in the Office of the Judge

of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, as well as an easement

over, across and through “Parcel 2, University Village, First

Revision”, according to map or plat of said subdivision of

record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, in the Office of the Judge

of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

And

Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G, being Persons,

Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations

or other Entities, whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the above-captioned

parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities

will be added by Amendment if and when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 19th day of May, 2025, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: KJB-Hardwood, LLC, as Plaintiff; The Edge at Auburn, L.P.; and, The Edge at Auburn Condominium Association, Inc.; and Unknown successors and/or assigns of The Edge at Auburn, L.P. and/or The Edge at Auburn Condominium Association, Inc., as Defendants, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows

A portion of Lot 2, University Village, 1st Revision, identified as “Leased Parcel”, according to and as shown on map or plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 23, at 116, in the

Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, further described as follows:

Starting at the northwestern corner of Lot 2, University Village, 1st Revision, according to and as shown on map or plat thereof of record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, thence run South 42 degrees 05 minutes 46 second East for a distance of 110.81 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the parcel herein to be described; from said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 84 degrees 34 minutes 01 seconds East a distance of 100.05 feet to a point; thence run South 00 degrees 30 minutes 41 seconds West a distance of 100.00 feet to a point; thence run North 84 degrees 35 minutes 33 seconds West a distance of 100.21 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 36 minutes 08 seconds East to the POINT OF BEGINNING, lying in Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama,

And being the identical parcel of real property as provided by that certain Lease Agreement, a Memorandum of which is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of

Lee County, Alabama in Deed Book 2188, at Page 142, as subsequently amended and/or assigned, which parcel is described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southeast one-quarter (SE1/4) of the Southeast one-quarter (SE1/4) of Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, and run North 85 degrees 52 minutes 55 seconds West for 68.20 feet; thence run South 89 degrees 34 minutes 05 seconds West for 1040.63 feet; thence run North 00 degrees 10 minutes 45 seconds West for 253.04 feet; thence run South 85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds East for 75.27 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence run North 00 degrees 08 minutes 14 seconds West for 100.00 feet; thence run South 85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds East for 100.00 feet; thence run South 00 degrees 08 minutes 14 seconds East for 100.00 feet; thence run North 85 degrees 15 minutes 37 seconds West for 100.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 9,963 square feet of 0.23 acres. Together with any and all easements and rights associated therewith or that benefit or are otherwise appurtenant to the above-described property, including, but not limited to, an

easement for ingress, ingress and utilities as shown and described on map or plat of record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, also as described in that certain document entitled “Option and Lease Agreement”, of record in Deed Book 2188, at Page 142, as well as described in that certain document entitled “Site Designation Supplement”, of record in Deed Book 2188, at Page 653, all in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, as well as an easement over, across and through “Parcel 2, University Village, First Revision”, according to map or plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 23, at Page 116, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 24th day of July, 2025

/s/ Mary Roberson_

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

Legal Run 07/31/25, 08/7/25/ 08/14/25, 08/21/25