Obituaries | Week of July 28, 2025

JACQUELINE “JACKIE” CRAFT EDWARDS

Jacqueline (Jackie) Craft Edwards, age 86, of Auburn, Alabama passed away on July 27, 2025. She was born Jan. 4, 1939, to the late L. T. Craft and Mary Eunice Sego Craft.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Opelika.

Jackie was a graduate of Tuskegee High School. She worked alongside her husband in construction and logging for many years. Once her children graduated from school, she worked for Auburn University at the RBD Library in the Circulation Department for 27 years. Her family and two children were her whole world. Jackie enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and traveling to the mountains.

Jackie is survived by her daughter, Teleeda Edwards of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Diane Martin Edwards of Beulah; sister, Lonnie Lucy (James) of Wetumpka and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Edwards; son, Wade Edwards; and sisters, Joyce Kyser and Sue Lindsey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 201 Lee Road 741, Opelika, AL 36804, or Children’s of Alabama Hospital (childrensal.org/foundation).

THOMAS RICHARD (T.R.) FULLER

Thomas Richard Fuller, affectionately known as T.R., passed away on July 25, 2025, at the age of 85.

Born in West Point, Georgia, on March 28, 1940, and raised in Auburn, T.R. lived a life rooted in service, family and a deep love for the outdoors. He was a proud Eagle Scout and enjoyed all sports, especially fishing and hunting. While in college he met and married the love of his life, Melbur Hancock of Richmond, Virginia. He graduated from Auburn University with a degree in forestry and was a charter member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. T.R. also served his country with honor in the Alabama Army National Guard, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. He is a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Auburn.

T.R. was founder and owner of T. Richard Fuller Land Surveying Inc., faithfully serving the Auburn/Opelika area for over 40 years. His work left a lasting mark on the development of Auburn and surrounding Lee County. It was on the water where T.R. found his greatest joy, second only to Melbur. Together with his friends, Tom Sparrow and Ray Scott, he co-founded the Auburn B.A.S.S. Masters Club in 1969, the first organized B.A.S.S. club in the state of Alabama. He fished both the national B.A.S.S. and FLW tournament fishing trails winning countless awards. T.R. had an uncanny ability to read the water and the land underneath, mapping every bend and hiding spot in his mind with the precision of a true angler.

T.R. was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Melbur, and his parents, Lundy and Wilmar Fuller. He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Ed) Locke; son, Thomas (Krystal) Fuller; five grandchildren, Leann and Will Locke, Nicolas, James Thomas and Lilliann Carrie Fuller; and three step-grandchildren, Audrey, Gerry and Sam Scott. He also leaves behind two sisters, Charolette Fuller Musselwhite and Betty Fuller Gaylor, along with many extended family members, nieces nephews and friends who will miss his knowledge, storytelling and love of the outdoors.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, at Grace United Methodist Church of Auburn, followed by graveside interment at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

T. Richard’s legacy lives on in the land he surveyed, the waters he fished and the family he cherished. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. WAR EAGLE!

Victoria Williams Langley

Victoria Williams Langley, 66, of LaFayette passed away July 24, 2025, at Bethany House in Auburn after battling an extended illness. Mrs. Langley was a passionate believer in Jesus and loved teaching and investing in the lives of others. She always had a story to tell and loved music, flying kites, painting, sewing and being with people, laughing and playing games.

Mrs. Langley was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Langley, and parents, Gaines and Juanita Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Langley; son, Joshua Langley (Sandi); grandson, Conan Langley; honorary granddaughter Emma Betts; godson, Chandler Langley; special family friend Sara Pitts; sister, Jennifer Yost (Andrew); granddaughters Amanda and Aimee Yost; and a host of beloved aunts, uncles, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. at County Line Baptist Church in Chambers County, with Pastors Josh Hillyer and Josh Walley officiating.

A lasting memorial can be made to Bethany House, Log A Load for Kids or Big House Foundation.

BARBARA ANN LITTLE PRIESTER

Barbara Ann Little Priester of the Stonewall community in Lee County passed into heaven on July 24, 2025. Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 2, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with visitation at 10 a.m., a funeral service at 11 a.m. and a family committal service at the funeral home in place of a graveside service.

Mrs. Priester is survived by her daughters, Ann Priester Bennett (Kevin) of Stonewall, Sharon Priester Whitt (Mike) of Montgomery and Reeder Priester Dulaney (Gene) of Auburn; grandchildren, Kevin O’Brien Bennett (Katie) of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Robert Priester Bennett of Washington, D.C., James Luke Bennett (Courtney) of Florence, Alabama, Carrie Whitt Garcia (Michael) of Titus, Alabama, Joseph Thurston Whitt (Sabrina) of Pelham, Alabama, Catherine Priester Billor (Deniscan) of Seattle, Washington, Martha Priester Swann (Steven) of Waverly, Forrest Jackson Priester (Kimberly Rose) of Waverly, Caroline Dulaney Nette (Aaron) of Camp Pendleton, California, and James “Jay” Reeder Dulaney of Franklin, Tennessee; 14 great-grandchildren, Tucker, Kyrie Joy, Evan, Ryan, Eleah, Rhett, Asher, Norah Beth, Joanna and Will Bennett, Virginia Wynn and Grace Louise Garcia, Aila Nette and baby girl Billor, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Iris Little Norman of Greenville, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. J.R. Priester; son, John Bruce Priester; brother, John G. Little Jr.; sister, Nina Little MacGuire; and niece, Pat Norman.

Barbara was born Oct. 4, 1932, to Mr. and Mrs. J.G. Little in Greenville, Alabama. She was a graduate of Greenville High School and attended Judson College. After college, she worked at her father’s sewing factory. She met her future husband, J.R. (Buddy) Priester, and after their marriage, they moved to his family’s farm in Lee County. There, they reared four children, farmed and raised cattle. She was a faithful member of Farmville Baptist Church, serving in Vacation Bible School, years of nursery duty and multiple committee positions until family health issues finally prevented her attendance.

She owned and managed Priester’s Mobile Home Park on Waverly Parkway in Opelika from the early 1960s until 1996. In 1985, she and her husband began a commercial whitetail deer hunting business, Stonewall Plantation, where she served as gracious hostess. She had an amazing gift of hospitality, and everyone felt welcome in her home. She extended grace to everyone, and everyone felt her love.

Barbara was an early supporter of Scott Preparatory School and a pioneer in building up the Lee County Republican Club and Republican Women of East Alabama. She received the Lee County Republican Member of the Year award in 1996 and 2018. She was a longtime member of the Alabama Republican Party’s State Executive Committee and attended the 2008 Republican National Convention. She was a member of the League of Women Voters, Lee County Historical Association, Butler County Historical Association and the Museum of East Alabama.

All expressions of condolence are welcome. Memorials may be directed to Farmville Baptist Church (www.farmvillebaptistchurch.org), or any of the organizations she supported.

The family expresses thanks to all her loving caregivers at her home, Morningside and Camellia Place. She truly loved each of you as her second family. We express special thanks to her special caregiver and friend, Lillie Freeman.

Sara Lucille “GG” Rinehart White

Sara Lucille Rinehart White, lovingly known as “GG,” passed away peacefully on July 24, 2025, in Auburn at the age of 98.

Born on March 18, 1927, in Marion, Alabama, Sara was the cherished daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Grady Rinehart. A woman of deep faith, gentle strength and enduring kindness, she dedicated her life to loving and caring for others.

Sara was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her family was her greatest joy, and she was the heart of five generations, always ready with a warm embrace, a thoughtful word and unconditional love. Known for her grace, compassion and unwavering faith, she touched countless lives simply by being herself. An active member of Grace United Methodist Church, she led her life by following her faith in God.

She had a special love for her bay house, where generations of memories were made, and she was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, rarely missing a game and cheering them on with heartfelt loyalty. Sara also had a lifelong passion for Auburn sports and cheered proudly for her Tigers. She found joy in the company of dear friends over many spirited games of bridge, where laughter and friendship filled the room.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Debbie Smith (Randall), daughter-in-law, Pat, along with a legacy of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who will forever hold her memory close. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manly Eugene White Jr., and her son, Michael Eugene White.

Sara’s life was a beautiful testament to faith, kindness, family, friendship and the simple joys that make life meaningful. Her legacy will continue to shine brightly in all who knew and loved her.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m, with a service to following at Grace United Methodist Church in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor her memory by showing kindness to someone in need or by contributing to a charity close to your heart.



George “Wayne” Pearce

George “Wayne” Pearce was born Feb. 3, 1942, and passed away July 25, 2025, at the age of 83.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

LT. RAYMOND C. PENLAND

U.S. Navy Lt. (Ret.) Raymond C. Penland, a native of Opelika, passed away July 19, 2025, in Virginia of pulmonary fibrosis. He was born April 17, 1948, the son of the late Sara Penland and Sgt. First Class Raymond D. Penland.

Ray graduated from Albany (Georgia) High School in 1966, then attended Marion Military School and graduated from Troy State University in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in music education and in 1975 with a master’s degree in education. After college, he taught middle school chorus in Crestview, Florida, and guitar at Opelika High School. He also attended Southwest Guitar School in San Antonio, Texas, where he studied with Jackie King. During college and his teaching career, he played in numerous rock bands, touring throughout the southeast.

He joined the Navy as a musician in 1984 and attended the Navy School of Music in Norfolk, Virginia, where he accelerated through the Basic Course. As an enlisted musician, he served in Navy Band New Orleans; Sixth Fleet Band in Naples, Italy; Seventh Fleet Band in Yokosuka, Japan; Atlantic Fleet Band in Norfolk; and the Pacific Fleet Band in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was selected for promotion to Bandmaster and commissioned an Ensign. After commissioning, he served as Director of the Navy Band Fleet Support Unit and Training Support Officer at the Navy School of Music. He completed his 24 years of service as Director, Navy Band Northeast in Newport, Rhode Island. During his military career, Lt. Penland participated in the first port visit since World War II to Sevastopol, USSR, in 1989; a West Africa Training Cruise in 1994 with concerts in The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe, Namibia; UNITAS XXXV with concerts in Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador and Panama; and CARAT 97 with concerts in Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. During his naval career, he visited and performed in over 60 countries. His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with two gold stars, Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation with one bronze star, Meritorious Unit Commendation with three bronze stars, Good Conduct Medal with four bronze stars, National Defense Service Medal with one bronze star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with two bronze stars, Navy/Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon with two bronze stars and Expert Pistol Shot Medal.

After retirement, Ray was active in the Tidewater Council of the Boy Scouts, served on the Virginia Beach City Public Schools Community Advisory Committee for Gifted Education and was a board member of the Southeast Virginia Dressage Association.

Lt. Penland is survived by his wife, USN Chief Yeoman (Ret.) Candy Neumann Penland of Virginia Beach; son, Raymond Dempsey Penland II of Harrisonburg, Virginia; brother, Stephen P. Penland of Opelika; stepsons, Geoffrey B. Struble of Virginia Beach and Robert J. Rothrock (Courtney Lloyd) of Richmond, Virginia; step-grandson, Jeremy Lloyd Rothrock; brother-in-law, DuWayne R. Neumann of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and sister-in-law, Renee F. Brethouwer of Oostburg, Wisconsin.

Funeral services with full military honors, visitation and reception will be Monday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, with burial following at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Altmeyer Funeral Homes of Virginia Beach assisted the family with arrangements. To express condolences, visit www.altmeyerfh.com.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate care given by Dawn, Callie, Stacey and Rachel of Westminster Canterbury at Home Hospice, Suzanne and Mel of First Light Home Care and the doctors, nurses and health care professionals at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital of Virginia Beach and Sentara Leigh Hospital of Norfolk, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation in Ray’s name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, National League of POW/MIA Families, Southeast Virginia Dressage Association (SVDA), Boy Scouts of America or a charity of your choice.

HOMER RUDOLPH “RUDY” SCHMITTOU

Homer Rudolph “Rudy” Schmittou of Auburn passed away July 18, 2025. He was born Sept. 14, 1936.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Raburn and Naomi Schmittou, and all seven siblings, including five brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nan; daughter, Katheryn Lynn; two sons, Thomas (Natalea) and Todd (Wei); and four grandchildren, Dalton (Allie), Alexis, Preston and Kingston.

Rudy was born into a rural Tennessee family. Like many others, the lessons of his depression era upbringing influenced him until the end of his life. He was a gifted athlete, and after finishing high school attended the University of Wyoming on a football and track scholarship. After one year he returned to Nashville and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving at Paris Island for two years. Following his service, he attended Tennessee Tech University, where he received many accolades for his performance in football and track, eventually being inducted into the TTU Athletics hall of Fame. It was at TTU where he met and married Nan and began starting their family.

He earned master’s and doctoral degrees in fisheries at Auburn University, then joined the AU faculty and spent the remainder of his career as an international aquaculture specialist. He spent much of his carrier either traveling or living internationally in the Philippines, Indonesia and China.

When not traveling, he loved the physical work of managing the family property south of Auburn on Chewacla Creek. He has imported trees, various flowers and azaleas from all over the south. This was his creation, and he could spend hours showing off his plants and telling of the scientific names and where each plant came from.

The family will arrange for a Celebration of Life in the coming weeks, the details of which will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or Tunnel to Towers (t2t.org).

TRENTON JACOB HILYER

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Trenton Jacob Hilyer on July 26, 2025, at the age of 29, following a dirt bike accident. He left this world surrounded by the immense love of his immediate family.

Trenton was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sally Watson Ozan, and grandfather, Max Vincent Watson. He is survived by his wife of seven years, Meagan Wade Hilyer; his loving parents, Brent and Rebecca “Becky” Hilyer; siblings, Brice (Anna) Hilyer, Brooke Hilyer and Darela (Lucas) Martin; grandparents, Bill and Betty Hilyer; and a large extended family of countless loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, dear friends and other family members.

Trenton was extremely intelligent and worked as an engineer at Forterra in San Antonio. Outside the office, he lived fully and passionately, immersed in the wonders of the world around him. He found peace and exhilaration in nature, whether stargazing, backpacking, hiking, mountain biking, riding dirt bikes, BMX biking, skateboarding, skiing, birdwatching or exploring native ecosystems.

He had a wonderful sense of humor and was exceptionally funny. He often carried out carefully curated and nuanced jokes and pranks. Additionally, he was a talented photographer in both film and digital formats. In his earlier years, he focused on cars and motorsports; more recently, he was drawn to the beauty of nature, photographing landscapes, plants, animals and the world around him.

Trenton had an undeniable love for music. His talents included guitar (classical, electric, acoustic and bass), banjo, dulcimer, mandolin, drums and cajón. His weekly bluegrass jam sessions were a highlight of his week. He found joy in attending concerts across every genre from bluegrass to hip hop, candlelit orchestras and rock & roll. Animals held a special place in Trenton’s heart, and he admired and learned about them wherever he went. He especially loved his childhood dog, Gauge, and his three cats: Mookie, Maya Lin and Mashed Potato “Tato.”

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Trauma ICU staff at St. David’s South Austin for their extraordinary care and compassion. They are equally grateful to every friend, neighbor, relative and loved one who reached out with support, prayers and love during this difficult time.

In honor of Trenton’s love for the outdoors, donations may be made to state or national parks.

WILLIE NOEL MONTGOMERY

Mr. Willie Noel Montgomery, age 85, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2025. He was born Nov. 6, 1939, in Ashland and was a lifelong resident of Opelika.

Noel was a hardworking man with a generous heart and a gift for fixing just about anything. A skilled mechanic by trade, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix, whether it was an engine or a tough day. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Noel was known for his selflessness, sense of humor and deep love for family.

He enjoyed spending his time fishing, going on outdoor adventures and visiting casinos, always up for a little fun and good company. After retirement, he spent most of his time tinkering with his trucks and working in his garden. In his later years, his greatest joy came from fishing every chance he got with his partner and friend, Charles Kirk — a bond that meant the world to him.

Noel was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Montgomery; parents, John Price and Maudine; brother, Billy; and sisters, Ruth and Tootsie.

He is survived by his children, Steve, Ted (Donna), Sherri (Charles) and Richey (Kim); brother, Barry (Drenda); very special cousin, Willie Bug; and grandchildren, Casey, Craig, Lindsey, David, Jonathan, Josh (Addy), Brianne, Chase, Hunter, Christina and Brooke. He is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren who brought endless joy to his life.

A funeral service was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on July 28, with burial following at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Noel’s legacy of kindness, strength and love will live on in the many lives he touched. His unwavering spirit, gentle nature and the memories he created with his family and friends will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him. Though he is no longer with us, his impact will be felt for generations to come. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Sherri Whatley Daugherty

Sherri Whatley Daugherty, age 60, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025, in Auburn.

She was born Sept. 3, 1964, in Montgomery and was raised in Evergreen.

Sherri graduated from Auburn University in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in dietetics. Her passion for helping others through nutrition and wellness led her to work in several hospitals before founding her own business, Life Source Consulting. Through this venture, she provided dietetic care and services to hospitals and skilled nursing facilities across Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Sherri met the love of her life, Ryan W. Daugherty, in Mobile. The two shared a marriage of 35 years, raising their family in Troy and Auburn. Together, they built a life rooted in faith, service and love.

A proud Auburn alumna, Sherri had a deep love for her alma mater. She especially enjoyed Auburn football and could always be found cheering on the Tigers each fall. Her family will forever hear her voice shouting “War Eagle!” with joy and pride.

Sherri served on the board of Promise International, an organization close to her heart. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to www.promiseinternational.org

She was preceded in death by her parents, William K. Whatley and Willene J. Whatley.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ryan W. Daugherty; sons, Kyle William Daugherty (Holly Danielle) and Cullen Whatley Daugherty; and three sisters, Kimberly W. Skodack (Mark), Kelly W. Pettit (Kevin) and Paige W. Gasser (Hunter).

A memorial service was held July 30 at Jeffrcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Sherri will be remembered for her kind heart, her dedication to her profession, her deep devotion to family and friends, and her unshakable Auburn spirit. War Eagle.