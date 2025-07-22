United Way to host Campaign Kickoff July 31

Volunteers to pack 50,000 meals for food bank at hands-on service project

CONTRIBUTED BY UNITED WAY OF LEE COUNTY

LEE COUNTY — United Way of Lee County will host its Annual Campaign Kickoff Event on July 31, marking the official launch of United Way’s annual fundraising campaign.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the program starting at 8:30 a.m. and concluding around 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Food Bank of East Alabama, located at 355 Industry Drive in Auburn.

This year’s kickoff will once again include a hands-on service project: Volunteers will help pack 50,000 shelf-stable meals, which will be distributed to those in need by the Food Bank of East Alabama. This is a 10,000 meal increase from last year’s Kickoff Event.

The campaign theme, “Give Where You Live,” reflects United Way’s commitment to investing in local solutions for local challenges.

“This event sets the tone for the campaign season and reminds us why we do what we do,” said Tipi Miller, executive director of United Way of Lee County. “Our 20 partners are at the heart of our mission, and through their programs, we’re able to create meaningful change for families across the region.”

This event is sponsored by Opelika Economic Development (Platinum Sponsor), city of Auburn Industrial Development Board (Platinum Sponsor), Hanwha Advanced Materials America (Gold Sponsor), Jackson Thornton (Gold Sponsor), Publix (Gold Sponsor) and Sealy, Sealy & Litchfield Architects (Silver Sponsor).

All volunteers will receive a T-shirt featuring the “Give Where You Live” campaign logo. Shirts can be picked up in advance or on the day of the event.

To sign up or learn more, email Miller at director@unitedwayofleecounty.com.

About United Way of Lee County

The United Way of Lee County works to strengthen the community by increasing the organized capacity of people to care for one another. Through strategic funding and support, United Way focuses on four key impact areas: Youth Opportunities, Healthy Community, Financial Security and Community Resiliency. Its mission is to mobilize the community to action so that all can thrive.