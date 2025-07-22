Public Notices | July 24, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR RUSSELL COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JACOB DANIEL SANES,

Deceased

Case No. 2025-391

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration were granted to ALISSA EAST SANES as Personal Representative of the Estate of JACOB DANIEL SANES, deceased, on the 30th day of June, 2025 by the Hon. Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25 & 08/07/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Civil Action No.: 43-CV-2025-900085

1200 JETER AVENUE, LLC, Plaintiff, v.

DUCLAWZ ANIMAL SUPPLY, LLC, Defendant

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Duclawz Animal Supply, LLC

650 Dekalb Street #1308

Auburn, Alabama 36830

You are hereby notified that Plaintiff, 1200 Jeter Avenue, LLC, filed its Complaint on February 12, 2025 in the Lee County, Alabama Circuit Court against Duclawz Animal Supply, LLC. Numerous attempts to serve them have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four successive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the Complaint within 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering. Legal Run 07/17/25, 07/24/25, 07/31/25 & 08/07/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2023-206.02

A.T.-Born 06/18/2023

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of A.T. born on 06/18/2023 to Dayonna Gabrielle McClure. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on or about 06/30/2023. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

MARY ROBERSON, CIRCUIT CLERK Legal Run 07/17/25, 07/24/25, 07/31/25 & 08/07/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JOHN P. O’CONNELL JR., Deceased.

Case No.: 2025- 407

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Margaret Podemski, Personal Representative on the 9th day of July, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Margaret Podemski Legal Run 07/17/25, 07/24/25 & 07/31/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HUBER, SANDRA, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case No.: 2025 –

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 16th day of July, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25 & 08/07/25

ORDINANCE NO. 020-25

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a C-2 District (Office/Retail District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND lying and being in Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 26 East in Lee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows;

Beginning at a concrete monument that is located on the southern right of way of US Highway 280 and the Northwest mitered comer of Veterans Parkway, said point being the POINT OF COMMENCEMENT;

Thence leaving said concrete monument North 71 degrees 35 minutes 23 seconds West along the Right-of-Way of US Highway 280 a distance of 515.10’ to a point,

Thence continuing along the said Right-of-Way with an arc of a curve to the right, an arc length of 1349.92 feet, having a radius of 3944.70 feet, and being subtended by a chord bearing of North 64 degrees 46 minutes 07 seconds West a chord distance of 1343.34 feet to an iron pin set on the southwest right of way of US Highway 280, said point being the POINT OF BEGINNING

Thence continuing along said Right-of-Way with an arc of a curve to the right, an arc length of 66.38 feet, having a radius of 3944.70 feet, and being subtended by a chord bearing of North 54 degrees 28 minutes 59 seconds West a chord distance of 66.37 feet to a concrete monument,

Thence North 53 degrees 10 minutes 41 seconds West a distance of 141.85 feet to an iron pin set,

Thence North 53 degrees 10 minutes 41 seconds West a distance of 20.00 feet to a point in the centerline of the creek,

Thence along the centerline of the creek a distance of 1683 feet to a point in the centerline of the creek, having a survey tie South 06 degrees 54 minutes 08 seconds East a distance of 1527.62,

Thence North 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 20.00 feet to an iron pin set

Thence North 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 1360.98 feet to an iron pin set, said point being the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said tract contains +7.26 acres.

The above-described property contains 7.6 acres, more or less, and is located in the 3800 block of Birmingham Highway (Hwy 280 West), Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 15th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 16th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 16th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK Legal Run 07/24/25

RESOLUTION NO. 186-25

WHEREAS, a municipal general election for the City of Opelika, Alabama has been called to be held on the 26th day of August, 2025; and

WHEREAS, Section 11-46-27 of the Alabama Code of 1975, as amended, provides,

in part, that the municipal governing body, not less than fifteen (15) days before the holding of any municipal election, shall appoint from the qualified electors of the respective wards, or voting districts, officers to hold the election.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama, that the election officers for said election shall be as follows:

WARD ONE: COVINGTON COMMUNITY CENTER – 213 CARVER AVENUE

Chief Inspector – Michael Burton

Inspector – Sharon Jones

Chief Clerk – Shirli Lyles

Asst. Clerk – Patricia Jackson

Elizabeth Nunn

Leroy Hughley

Debbie Dowdell

Sherry Jiles

WARD TWO: OPELIKA LEARNING CENTER – 214 JETER STREET

Chief Inspector – Willie C. Torbert, Sr.

Inspector – Brenda Stinson

Chief Clerk – Vickie Walton

Asst. Clerk – Johnnie Ogletree

Delia Parham

Johnny Ivey

Luvenia Robinson

Anthony Swanson

Edward Morgan

Chloe Covin

Sonja Thomas

Lindsay Mauldin

Priscilla Winfield

WARD THREE: OPELIKA COMMUNITY CENTER – 1102 DENSON DRIVE

Chief Inspector – Katharyn L. Long

Inspector – Mike Bass

Chief Clerk – Louise Brasher

Asst. Clerk – Doris Cooper

Marcia Darnell

Cynthia Franklin

Rose Ann Heard

Robin Kiefer

Lee Sadler

WARD FOUR: EAMC EDUCATION CENTER – 2027 PEPPERELL PARKWAY

Chief Inspector – Susan Jones

Inspector – Joe Liddy

Chief Clerk – Kenneth Frazier

Asst. Clerk – Susan Meadows

Novelette Seroyer

Sandra Yountz

Bill McCrary

Anne Henderson

Earl Clark Dianne Brennan

Jacqueline Steube Marion Sankey

WARD FIVE: OPELIKA SPORTSPLEX – 1001 ANDREWS ROAD

Chief Inspector – Anna Coxwell

Inspector – Edward A. Whatley

Chief Clerk – Debra Causey

Asst. Clerk – Barbara Patton

Angie Brown

Micah Melnick

Shari Mauldin Cheryl Cooper

Michelle Etris Siobhan Patterson

JamesLongest

Barbara Longest

James R. Henderson Corene Cunningham

ABSENTEE ELECTION MANAGER: Russell A. Jones, MMC

ABSENTEE BALLOT BOX: CITY CLERK’S OFFICE, MUNICIPAL BUILDING

204 SOUTH 7TH STREET, OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Chief Inspector – David McCain

Inspector – Wilbert Payne, Jr.

Chief Clerk – Danny Lindsey

Asst. Clerk – Becky Stillwell

Nell Samford

BE IT RESOLVED FURTHER, that a copy of this resolution shall be published in The Opelika Observer, a newspaper in and of general circulation within the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama at least ten (10) days prior to the date of the aforesaid election.

ADOPTED and APPROVED this the 15th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith

C. E. “Eddie” Smith, Jr. President of City Council

City of Opelika, Alabama

Attest:

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC

Russell A. Jones, MMC

City Clerk Legal run 07/24/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. _

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

(BRIDGEWATER PUD)

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. FINDINGS. The Council has determined and hereby finds and declares that the following facts are true and correct:

(a) Freeman JJLP (the “Owner”) is the owner of record of that certain property consisting of 211 acres located south of Columbus Parkway and east of Interstate 85.

(b) The Owner, by and through its authorized representative, Samford Group, LLC, heretofore submitted to the City a development plan for a planned unit development (“PUD”) consisting of approximately 211 acres, designated as “Bridgewater Planned Unit Development”. The proposed development is located south of Columbus Parkway and east of Interstate 85.

(c) The proposed development is a residential development consisting of approximately 541 single-family detached home lots.. The development will include a mix of 65 and 50 foot wide lots with a density of 2.60 units per acre. Amenities include a clubhouse and pool, a 2.8 acre wooded park, three (3) playgrounds, three (3) pocket parks and a two (2) mile walking trail.

(d) On June 24, 2025, the Planning Commission heretofore conducted a public hearing of the proposed development and referred to the City Council its recommendation to disapprove the proposed development.

(e) It is advisable and in the interest of the City and the public interest that the proposed property described in Section 3 below should be developed as a planned unit development.

Section 2. APPROVAL OF THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN. The Development Plan as submitted for review is hereby approved and affirmed as required by Section 8.18(N) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City. The development is subject to phasing requirements as detailed in the Development Plan.

Section 3. DESIGNATION OF A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT. The official Zoning Map is hereby amended and the zoning classification for the following parcel of land shall be changed from a R-1 District (Rural District) and a C-3 District (General Commercial District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) on the official zoning map of the City.

Commencing at the Southeast corner of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; thence along the South line of Section 16 S 89°57’55” West, 2640 feet to a point; thence S 89°57’55” West, 396.00 feet to a point; thence S 89°57’55” West, 503.88 feet to the S E corner and the point of beginning of the parcel described herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue along the S line of Section 16 and the N line of Lot 1 Terranne Acres Subdivision and the N line of the Leslie Dudley property S 89°57’55” West, 1716.00 feet to the Northeast corner of said Dudley property; thence along the Eastern line of Lot 2 and Lot 1 in the Lawler Subdivision and the Robert Edward Crum Property N 01°16’29” West, 3563.12 feet to a point at the Northeast corner of the Crum Property described in deed book 2681, page 394; thence leaving the Crum property N 01°16’29” West, 675.32 feet to a point in the right of way of the Northbound lane of Interstate 85; thence along said interstate along a curve to the left having a radius of 3374.35 feet and a chord which bears N 42°07’33” E 123.50 feet to a point in the approximate centerline of a Halawakee Creek Tributary 8.7.2 (from FEMA FIRM 01081C0088G Effective 1-17-2025); thence along the meanderings of said Tributary to the Halawakee Creek on the following courses and distances:

S 33°44’21” E, 16.36’; S 26°41’56” E, 40.05’; S 35°06’51” E, 48.01’;

S 61°29’31” E, 35.21’; S 56°38’19” E, 25.56’; S 15°53’57” E , 36.44’;

S 17°19’04” E, 23.83’; S 74°09’38” E, 37.31’; S 38°47’26” E, 24.89’;

S 45°24’01” E, 29.21’; S 43°39’50” E, 19.66’; S 34°33’47” E, 25.01’;

S 46°25’01” E , 22.77’; S 71°49’10” E, 35.37’; S 68°01’49” E, 42.46’;

S 55°24’25” E, 21.91’; S 47°57’25” E, 45.02’; S 50°15’11” E, 22.76’;

S 68°33’15” E, 28.32’; S 71°41’35” E , 39.20’; S 75°35’49” E, 43.58’;

S 66°25’34” E, 14.01’; S 67°53’06” E, 40.94’; S 86°30’36” E, 23.87’;

S 66°53’19” E, 31.42’; S 60°20’30” E, 58.19’; S 64°08’50” E , 36.41’;

S 84°22’57” E, 35.20’; S 66°47’33” E, 69.08’; S 54°13’33” E, 20.54’;

S 73°22’03” E, 53.59’; S 72°05’36” E, 135.04; S 72°45’43” E, 88.39’;

S 69°53’30” E, 82.58’; S 72°24’09” E, 103.95’; S 65°01’20” E, 89.48;

S 74°50’40” E, 68.98’; N 71°47’15” E, 79.62’; S 77°17’37” E, 68.43’;

N 69°18’06” E, 81.41’; N 81°38’12” E, 50.01’; S 56°23’10” E , 39.63’;

N 22°09’51” E, 16.19 feet to a curve; along said curve an arc distance of 110.90’ on a radius of 225.00 feet and a central angle of 28°14’22”; N 47°26’59” E, 51.08’ to a point in the centerline of an old woods road; thence leaving said creek and following the meanders of an old woods road and the West line of the House Mountain LLC property on the following courses and distances: S 55°21’40” E, 33.30’; S 48°17’42” E, 89.30’;

S 48°17’42” E, 17.17’; S 43°26’44” E, 335.99’; S 24°51’42” E, 102.70’;

S 12°36’10” E, 203.95’; S 05°31’09” E, 374.59’; S 30°10’42” E, 60.90’;

S 41°48’25” E, 100.38; S 52°15’50” E, 315.53’; S 60°28’53” E, 386.90’;

S 57°30’00” E, 198.61’ to a point at the Southern tip of the House Mountain LLC Property; thence along a parcel of the House Mountain LLC property

S 32°30’00” West, 2557.40 feet to the Point Of Beginning

This parcel is part of the property described in deed book 2326, page 369 and deed book 2325, page 16 in the office of The Judge of Probate for Lee County, Alabama and is contained within Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama and contains 211 acres, more or less.

The above-described property, containing approximately 211 acres, is located south of Columbus Parkway and east of Interstate 85.

Section 4. RETENTION OF COPIES OF DEVELOPMENT PLAN. Copies of the Development Plan shall be maintained in the office of the City Clerk, City Planner, City Engineer and Building Official and shall be open for public inspection.

Section 5. REPEALER. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 6. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 7. PUBLICATION. This Ordinance shall be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

END

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at City Hall, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the Public Hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and Public Hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s Interim ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 24th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal Run 07/24/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. __

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

(MAYFAIR PUD)

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. FINDINGS. The Council has determined and hereby finds and declares that the following facts are true and correct:

(a) Rebecca Walton Young and Oline Walton Price (the “Owners”) are the owners of record of that certain property consisting of 174.2 acres located on the east side of South Uniroyal Road, on the north side of Old Columbus Road, and south of Drakes Landing PUD.

(b) The Owners, by and through their authorized representative, Hayes Eiford, heretofore submitted to the City a development plan for a planned unit development (“PUD”) consisting of approximately 174.2 acres, designated as “Mayfair Planned Unit Development”.

(c) The proposed development is a residential development consisting of approximately 401 single-family home lots. The development will include a mix of 50, 60 and 70 foot wide lots. The overall density of the development is 2.3 units per acre. Approximately forty-three percent (43%) of the site (75 acres) will consist of open space, including nine (9) pocket parks.

(d) The development will be accessed from two new streets that intersect South Uniroyal Road. The southernmost entrance is across from Chewacla Road, which is the primary spine through the development.

(e) On June 24, 2025, the Planning Commission heretofore conducted a public hearing of the proposed development and referred to the City Council its recommendation to approve the proposed development.

(f) It is advisable and in the interest of the City and the public interest that the proposed property described in Section 3 below should be developed as a residential planned unit development.

Section 2. APPROVAL OF THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN. The Development Plan as submitted for review is hereby approved and affirmed as required by Section 8.18(N) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City.

Section 3. DESIGNATION OF A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT. The official Zoning Map is hereby amended and the zoning classification for the following parcel of land shall be changed from an unzoned area (subject to annexation approval), a M-1 District (Industrial District) and R-1 District (Rural District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) on the official zoning map of the City.

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Opelika, Lee county, Alabama; thence along the North line of Section 22 S 88°53’06” W, 1301.35’ at the intersection of said Section Line and the Eastern City Limits for Opelika, Alabama; thence along said City Limits Line S 01°18’03” W, 1309.81’ North line of the Young Property described herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING, thence along the North line of the Young Property and the South line of the Hughston Homes and the Crown Castle South LLC Properties N 89°35’43” E, 1364.83’; thence along the West line of the Timberlands II property S 01°15’41” E, 637.89’ in the North right of way for the Norfolk Southern Railway; thence along a curve to the left of said right of way on a radius of 1365.48 feet, a chord of S 56°12’49” W, 304.15’ an distance of 304.78 feet; thence continue along said right of way along a reverse curve to the left on a radius of 2000.00’ and chord of S 54°52’10” W, 352.11’; thence continue along said railroad S 59°55’10” W, tangent to said curve, 1043.28’ to the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; thence continue along said railroad right of way along a curve for an arc distance of 775.76 on a radius of 1770.12’ and a chord of S 72°28’28” W, 769.57; continue along said railway right of way S 85°00’50” W, 2081.05’ to the Southeast corner of the JVL Laboratories Inc property; thence along said JVL properties N 12°05’02” E, 390.54’; thence continue along the North line of said JVL properties N 89°45’12” W, 402.10’ to the Northwest corner of the JVL property and the Northeast corner of the Petty property; thence along the North line of the Petty property N 89°45’12” W, 757.11’ to the Northwest corner of the Petty property in the Eastern right of way of South Uniroyal Road; thence along South Uniroyal Road right of way N 01°07’23” W, 311.12’ to the Southeast corner of R & D Fabrications Inc property; thence leaving said right of way and following the South line of the R & D property N 89°40’09” E, 300.23’; thence along the East like of the R & D property N 02°23’09” W, 223.34’; thence along the North line of the R & D property N 89°24’55” W, 297.94’ to the Northwest corner of the R & D property and the East right of way of South Uniroyal Road; thence along South Uniroyal Road N 02°15’24” W, 10.09’; thence continue along South Uniroyal Road N 02°15’20” W, 242.13’ to the Southeast corner of the B and S Real Estate Holdings LLC property; thence along the South line of B and S Holdings S 88°31’13” E, 804.23’; thence along the east line of the B and S Holdings property N 01°31’23” W, 720.47’; thence along the South line of the Drakes Landing Section 2 property line N 88°57’24” E, 3187.88’ to the Point of Beginning.

Said property lines within Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama and contains 173 acres, more or less.

The above-described property, containing approximately 174.2 acres, is located on the east side of South Uniroyal Road, on the north side of Old Columbus Road, and south of Drakes Landing PUD.

Section 4. RETENTION OF COPIES OF DEVELOPMENT PLAN. Copies of the Development Plan shall be maintained in the office of the City Clerk, City Planner, City Engineer and Building Official and shall be open for public inspection.

Section 5. REPEALER. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 6. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 7. PUBLICATION. This Ordinance shall be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

END

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at City Hall, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the Public Hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and Public Hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s Interim ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 24th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal Run 07/24/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. _

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

(THE MILL DEVELOPMENT PUD)

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. FINDINGS. The Council has determined and hereby finds and declares that the following facts are true and correct:

(a) Opelika Mill Holdings, LLC is the owner of record of that certain property consisting of 39.64 acres located in the Pepperell Village Historic District and located south of 29th Street, east of Cunningham Drive and north of the railroad tracks in the corporate limits of the City.

(b) Opelika Mill Holdings, LLC, by and through its authorized representative, Holland Homes, LLC, heretofore submitted to the City a development plan for a planned unit development (“PUD”) consisting of approximately 39.64 acres, designated as “The Mill Development Planned Unit Development”.

(c) The proposed development is a mixed-use development consisting of single-family houses, townhouses, apartment buildings, offices and other commercial uses. The property is divided primarily into two sections. The commercial and multi-family area is located south of 1st Avenue. The remaining residential area is located primarily north of 1st Avenue. The residential development consists of 327 residential units, which include 24 50-foot single-family homes, 43 40-foot single-family homes, 114 townhomes and 146 multi-family/apartment units. Overall, the development will have a density of 7.98 units per acre.

(d) On March 25, 2025, the Planning Commission heretofore conducted a public hearing of the proposed development and referred to the City Council its recommendation to approve the proposed development.

(e) It is advisable and in the interest of the City and the public interest that the proposed property described in Section 3 below should be developed as a mixed-use planned unit development.

Section 2. APPROVAL OF THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN. The Development Plan as submitted for review is hereby approved and affirmed as required by Section 8.18(N) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City.

Section 3. DESIGNATION OF A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT. The official Zoning Map is hereby amended and the zoning classification for the following parcel of land shall be changed from a PUD (Planned Unit Development) and C-2 District (Office/Retail District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) on the official zoning map of the City.

Commencing at the calculated Southwest corner of Section 14, Township 19 North, range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, thence North 00°14’37” West, a distance of 286.69 feet; thence North 73°12’29” East, a distance of 961.95 feet to a calculated corner on the East right of way of Cunningham Drive and the Southwest corner of the old mill property, said point being the Point of Beginning of a description of land for a Planned Urban Development described herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING, thence along Cunningham Drive North 00°40’53” West, a distance of 290.45 feet; thence along a right of way change for said Road North 89°46’03” East, a distance of 8.21 feet; thence along said Road along a curve concave to the southeast having a radius of 288.56 feet and a chord which bears North 24°10’30” East 245.95 feet for an arc distance of 254.08 feet to a point of cusp; thence continue along Cunningham Drive North 50°10’15” East, a distance of 163.90 feet to the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; thence northeasterly an arc distance of 100.64 feet along the curve concave to the northwest, having a radius of 223.77 feet and a chord of North 37°17’13” East, 99.79 feet to a point at a future round-about right of way; thence crossing the future roundabout North 17°39’02” East, a distance of 203.15 feet to a point on the North side of a future round about; thence along a curve concave to the east having a radius of 103.78 feet and a chord which bears North 03°40’31” East 12.08 feet for an arc distance of 12.09 feet; thence North 06°54’53” East, a distance of 54.97 feet to the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; thence along future Cunningham Drive northerly an arc distance of 64.95 feet along the curve concave to the east, having a radius of 472.00 feet and a chord of North 10°51’26” East; thence continue along said future road North 14°47’59” East tangent to said curve, a distance of 144.60 feet to the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; along a curve with an arc distance of 28.84 feet, having a radius of 20.00 feet; thence along the South right of way of 2nd/ Avenue South 82°35’37” East tangent to said curve, a distance of 57.06 feet; thence continue along 2nd/ Avenue on the following courses and distances: South 87°13’20” East, a distance of 36.79 feet; thence South 86°51’02” East, a distance of 58.48 feet; North 88°59’39” East, a distance of 63.58 feet; North 85°07’39” East, a distance of 62.88 feet; thence North 81°39’06” East, a distance of 62.27 feet; North 81°28’39” East, a distance of 50.67 feet; North 73°10’14” East, a distance of 375.48 feet; North 73°09’53” East, a distance of 60.00 feet; North 73°09’53” East, a distance of 264.87 feet; North 73°09’53” East, a distance of 60.00 feet; North 73°09’42” East, a distance of 268.83 feet to the Western right of way of 24th/ Street; thence along 24th/ Street South 16°45’08” East, a distance of 150.07 feet; South 73°11’18” West, a distance of 8.75 feet; South 16°44’29” East, a distance of 101.56 feet; thence continue along 24th/ Street South 16°44’29” West, a distance of 230.15 feet to the Northwest intersection of 24th/ Street and 1st avenue; thence crossing 1st/ Avenue South 16°50’00” East, a distance of 59.89 feet; thence along the South right of way of 1st/ Avenue North 73°10’00” East, a distance of 114.68 feet; thence leaving 1st/ Avenue South 16°43’20” East, a distance of 357.07 feet; thence South 73°10’23” West, a distance of 1155.70 feet; thence South 73°08’41” West, a distance of 1107.68 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel contains 39.64 acres and contains part of the right of way for 30th Street, 1st/ Avenue, 25th/ and 26th/ Street and lies within Section 14, Township 19 North Range 26 east, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

Said parcel is located in the Pepperell Village Historic District and located south of 29th Street, east of Cunningham Drive and north of the railroad tracks.

Section 4. RETENTION OF COPIES OF DEVELOPMENT PLAN. Copies of the Development Plan shall be maintained in the office of the City Clerk, City Planner, City Engineer and Building Official and shall be open for public inspection.

Section 5. REPEALER. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 6. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 7. PUBLICATION. This Ordinance shall be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

END

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at City Hall, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the Public Hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and Public Hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 24th day of July, 2025.

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal Run 07/24/25

Notice of Public Auction

Mini Mall Storage-Opelika

We will be holding a public auction online at

SelfStorageAuction.com

Date: August 13, 2025, Time: 10:00am

The payment methods we will accept for this are: cash, debit,

Visa, Mastercard and Amex.

All sales are final: The bidder must place a $100 cash deposit,

make payment and clear out the unit within 48 hours from the

time the auction closes. Once the unit has been inspected,

the $100 cash deposit will be returned to the bidder.

We currently have 6 units:

A16 – Campisi – tubs with toys

A28 – Moore – Tubs/buckets, clothes, blankets, shoes, table

B-10 – Kelley – Furniture, tubs/boxes, flowers, chairs

B15 – Enos – Tubs/bags, clothes, hat, stool

F08 – Talley – Porta crib and clothes

I02 – Baker – household items, Buckets/tubs/boxes, appliances Legal Run 07/24/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

2008 HONDA ACCORD

VIN#1GGCP26428A116824

SALE DATE 8/21/2025 AT 8 A.M.

MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE

1162 LEE ROAD 1 NOTASULGA,AL 36866

CALL 334-319-1823 Legal run 07/24/25, 07/31/25

Teri Sans:

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR SPECIFIC PROPERTY

In the District Court of Lee County, Alabama; Southern Lease Management Group, LLC v. Nicole Joesphine Niehoff, Thomas Sans & Teri Sans.; Civil Action No. DV-2024-901121; Notice of Civil Action

Teri Sans, whose whereabouts is unknown, must Answer Southern Lease Management Group, LLC’s Complaint for Specific Property, a 12’ x 32’ Deluxe Lofted Barn portable storage building, and other relief by September 15, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DV-2024-901121; District Court of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Done the 16th day of July, 2025.

Jonathan Williams, Attorney for Plaintiff, AL Bar ID: 5920N87J, PO Box 1389 Hillsborough, NC 27278. Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

Thomas Sans:

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR SPECIFIC PROPERTY

In the District Court of Lee County, Alabama; Southern Lease Management Group, LLC v. Nicole Joesphine Niehoff, Thomas Sans & Teri Sans.; Civil Action No. DV-2024-901121; Notice of Civil Action

Thomas Sans, whose whereabouts is unknown, must Answer Southern Lease Management Group, LLC’s Complaint for Specific Property, a 12’ x 32’ Deluxe Lofted Barn portable storage building, and other relief by September 15, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DV-2024-901121; District Court of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Done the 16th day of July, 2025.

Jonathan Williams, Attorney for Plaintiff, AL Bar ID: 5920N87J, PO Box 1389 Hillsborough, NC 27278. Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

Nicole Niehoff:

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR SPECIFIC PROPERTY

In the District Court of Lee County, Alabama; Southern Lease Management Group, LLC v. Nicole Joesphine Niehoff, Thomas Sans & Teri Sans.; Civil Action No. DV-2024-901121; Notice of Civil Action

Nicole Josephine Niehoff., whose whereabouts is unknown, must Answer Southern Lease Management Group, LLC’s Complaint for Specific Property, a 12’ x 32’ Deluxe Lofted Barn portable storage building, and other relief by September 15, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DV-2024-901121; District Court of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Done the 16th day of July, 2025.

Jonathan Williams, Attorney for Plaintiff, AL Bar ID: 5920N87J, PO Box 1389 Hillsborough, NC 27278. Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

FOR LEGAL PUBLICATION

Case No. 2018-C-106

NOTICE OF HEARING

The State of Alabama, Lee County Probate Court

Estate of: Robert Hughes Mount, Deceased

Take Notice that a Petition for Final Settlement was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama and a hearing is set to take place on the 6th day of August, 2025 at 1:00 p.m., by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Of Counsel:

Waters Sullivan, LLC

2 Twentieth Street North

Suite 1350

Birmingham, AL 35203 Legal run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/07/25

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Monday the 11th day of August, 2025 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024 DONNA THOMAS: household goods, furniture, totes boxes, XIMENA JUAREZ: furniture, household items, toys. Legal Run 07/24/25

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Monday the 11th day of August , 2025 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801 NITDA LOUANGKHOTH: boxes, furniture, appliance, household goods decor, KENTAVIUS CROWDER: boxes, totes, bags, MORGAN HELFRICH: furniture, household goods, COLTON BALLARD: boxes, furniture, household goods, STACY GAITHER: totes, household goods, BERTHA WALTERS: totes, electronics, bags, LATOSHIA BORUM: tools, furniture, household goods, luggage. Legal Run 07/24/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: LEISA GRAVES ASKEW, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025- 387

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 25th day of June , 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr Legal run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/07/25

Notice of auction of an abandoned vehicle. The Only One, Inc will be auctioning off the below- mentioned vehicle on August 21, 2025. This auction will be held at 3601 PEPPERELL PARKWAY, OPELIKA, ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions regarding this vehicle, call 334-745-2166.

VIN# JH2AF60022K000957- 2002 Honda CHF50 Legal Run 07/24/25 & 07/31/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

JACQUELINE MORAN SANTOS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-296

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Eduardo Moran as Administrator for the Estate of JACQUELINE MORAN SANTOS, deceased, on July 3, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 3rd day of July, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/07/25

NOTICE

Angel De Leon Martinez, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Lucrecia Ramirez’s Complaint and Summons. Said Answer must be filed on or before , 2025 or thereafter a judgment of default may be entered against him in Case No: DR-2025-900004.00 in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Done this the 7th day of July, 2025

Clerk of Circuit Court

Lee County, Alabama

OF COUNSEL:

Ben C.Hand

114 North 8th Street Opelika, AL 36801

334-741-4077

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25, 08/14/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

ETHERIAL JACKSON, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2024-095

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Herny Jackson, Personal Representative on the 16th day of July, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Henry Jackson

Henry Jackson Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 08/7/25 & 08/14/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

BERTHENA SNIPES HILL, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-425

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 17th day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

LINDA GALE HILL BETHEA

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey, Attorney

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 07/24/25, 07/31/25, 8/7/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF TROY EUGENE HARRIS, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY 2025-433

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of July, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand and seal this 18th day of July, 2025.

ELFREDA HARRIS Legal Run 07/24/2025, 07/31/2025, 08/07/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 08/07 /2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 310

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 07/24/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY,

ALABAMA

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

FRANKLIN C. SMITH,

Deceased.

Case No. 2025-365

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: Any unknown heirs of Franklin C. Smith, deceased, Bobby Barber, address unknown (adult nephew of Franklin C. Smith, deceased).

Please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Administration with the Will Annexed, in the above styled matter has been filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Petitioner Bobby C. Smith and that on the 16th day of September, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. (Central time) has been set for a hearing on the same in said Court located at 215 South 9TH Street, Opelika, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this Petition for Letters of Administration with the Will Annexed that you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with the clerk of said Probate Court and with counsel for said Petitioner, and/or you must appear the hearing scheduled in this manner.

Done this the 17th day of July, 2025.

Hon. Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 07/24/25, 07/31/25 & 08/07/25