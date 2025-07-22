High School Football Media Days set for July 29 & 30

BY ANITA STIEFEL
MANAGING EDITOR
OPELIKA — Teams from 28 regional high schools will gather in Opelika July 29 and 30 for this year’s Fox Sports The Game 910 AM/1310 AM’s High School Football Media Days.
At the event, which will be held this year at First Baptist Church Opelika’s 316 Center, sports reporters will be able to gather photographs and conduct interviews with players, coaches and special guests. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
“We’re proud to have The Orthopaedic Clinic once again presenting this two-day event,” said Van Riggs, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia-Auburn.
The schedule follows.
TUESDAY, JULY 29
AHSAA Assistant Director Caleb Ross will speak at 9 a.m., then each team’s coaches and selected players will be photographed and introduced in 10-minute intervals in the following order:
Valley High School
Horseshoe Bend High School
Russell County High School
Lee-Scott Academy
Loachapoka High School
Reeltown High School
LaFayette High School
Beulah High School
Elmore County High School
Handley High School
Glenwood School
Southern Christian
Trinity Christian School
Auburn High School
WEDNESDAY, JULY 30
Big East Officials Association President Dana Barker and AISA Director Roddie Beck will open the second day, followed by:
Chambers Academy
Tallassee High School
Smiths Station High School
Booker T. Washington High School
Lanett High School
Beauregard High School
Notasulga High School
Dadeville High School
Bullock County High School
Springwood School
Southern Prep
Benjamin Russell High School
Wadley High School
Opelika High School
Watch for Key Media’s annual High School Football Preview publication, coming in August.