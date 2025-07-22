High School Football Media Days set for July 29 & 30

BY ANITA STIEFEL

MANAGING EDITOR

OPELIKA — Teams from 28 regional high schools will gather in Opelika July 29 and 30 for this year’s Fox Sports The Game 910 AM/1310 AM’s High School Football Media Days.

At the event, which will be held this year at First Baptist Church Opelika’s 316 Center, sports reporters will be able to gather photographs and conduct interviews with players, coaches and special guests. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

“We’re proud to have The Orthopaedic Clinic once again presenting this two-day event,” said Van Riggs, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia-Auburn.

The schedule follows.

TUESDAY, JULY 29

AHSAA Assistant Director Caleb Ross will speak at 9 a.m., then each team’s coaches and selected players will be photographed and introduced in 10-minute intervals in the following order:

Valley High School

Horseshoe Bend High School

Russell County High School

Lee-Scott Academy

Loachapoka High School

Reeltown High School

LaFayette High School

Beulah High School

Elmore County High School

Handley High School

Glenwood School

Southern Christian

Trinity Christian School

Auburn High School

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30

Big East Officials Association President Dana Barker and AISA Director Roddie Beck will open the second day, followed by:

Chambers Academy

Tallassee High School

Smiths Station High School

Booker T. Washington High School

Lanett High School

Beauregard High School

Notasulga High School

Dadeville High School

Bullock County High School

Springwood School

Southern Prep

Benjamin Russell High School

Wadley High School

Opelika High School

Watch for Key Media’s annual High School Football Preview publication, coming in August.