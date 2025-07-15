Tri for Kids returns to SportsPlex Aug. 2 with races for ages 2-15

CONTRIBUTED BY A-O TOURISM

OPELIKA — Registration is now open for the Sportsplex Tri for Kids (ages 6-15) and Small Fry Tri (ages 2-5), happening Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center. Whether it’s your child’s first race or one of many, this high-energy, beginner-friendly event is all about fun, encouragement and unforgettable finish line moments.

Early registration is encouraged, as prices increase on July 25 and spots are limited. The event features age-appropriate distances, post-race festivities and finisher medals.

This event is for every kid, whether they’ve never raced or they’re triathlon pros,” said Meghan Deagan, race director. “There’s so much joy in seeing each child feel proud of what they’ve accomplished. It’s not just a competition, it is about confidence, smiles and community.”

The day begins at 6 a.m. with check in, followed by a pre-race meeting at 7:15 a.m. and the official start of the Sportsplex Tri for Kids at 7:30 a.m.

Later that morning, the Small Fry Tri kicks off at 10 a.m. near the amphitheater, where kids ages 2 through 5 will splash, bike and run in a non-competitive, supportive setting with help from parents and older siblings.

Community support makes the event possible and you can sign up to be a part of the fun by volunteering. Email sportsplextriforkids@gmail.com for volunteer information.

To pre-register your child, visit the website: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Opelika/SportsplexforKids.

Race day registration will not be available. Register online or by mail before July 19 to guarantee your spot. Discounts are available for families registering 3+ children.

For race maps, age group distances, pricing, and full event details, visit their website: www.sportsplextriforkids.com.