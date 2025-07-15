Public Notices | The Observer | July 17, 2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINA FAYE YATES, DECEASAED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-277

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of LINA FAYE YATES, are hereby granted to Donna Yates on the 13th day of June, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DONNA YATES

Legal Run 07/03/2025, 07/10/2025 & 07/17/2025

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2025-349

RE: ESTATE OF RANDY GENE LOONEY, Deceased:

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 13th day of June, 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Cathy Hornsby Looney

Cathy Hornsby Looney, Administrator

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Attorney for Administrator

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Ave., Suite 201

Lanett, AL 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF DENISE C. MIKA, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-377

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to SANDRA A. PELLETIER as Personal Representative of the Estate of DENISE C. MIKA, deceased, on 20th dav of June of 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sandra A. Pelletier,

Personal Representative of the Estate of Denise C. Mika, deceased.

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CLARENCE TYNER, JR, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-235

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to THOMAS HOUSE, as Administrator of the Estate of CLARENCE TYNER, JR., deceased, on the 13th day of June 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are

hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of CLARENCE TYNER, JR., deceased.

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF IDA D. JACKSON, DECEASED

Case No.: 2024-234

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of Ida D. Jackson, deceased having been granted to HARDENA RENEE JACKSON TODD on July 25, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Hardena Renee Jackson Todd

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KAYDEN JEAN LYNCH, Deceased.

Case NO. 2025-376

HON. JERE COLLEY, JR

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to TIMOTHY DAVID LYNCH, AKA TIMOTHY D. LYNCH, Personal Representative, on the 20th day of June, 2025 by the Hon. JERE COLLEY, JR., Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this day: JUNE 20, 2025

JERE COLLEY

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 07/03/2025, 07/10/2025 & 07/17/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MADISON ROSE DALY, Deceased.

Case No. 2025-371

HON. JERE COLLEY, JR.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to KELLY JEAN DALY,

Personal Representative, on the 20th day of June, 2025, by the Hon. JERE COLLEY, JR., Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this day: June 20, 2025

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Legal Run 07/03/2025, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE COURT

LEE COUNTY, AL

ESTATE OF TONYA MOORE,

Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-309

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to JEFFEREY MOORE on the 20th day of June, 2025, by the honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JEFFEREY MOORE

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

ESTATE OF JAMES RICHARD CROWLEY

Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-388

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of June, 2025, by the Hon. JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 26th day of June 2025.

THOMAS P. CROWLEY

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

To: Christopher Shane Hayslip and Eric Hayslip, whose whereabouts are otherwise unknown, and any known or unknown heirs of the Estate of Albert Lee Hayslip, Jr., deceased. You will please Take notice that on 15th day of April, 2025, a certain paper in writing, purported to be the Last Will and Testament of ALBERT LEE HAYSLIP, JR., was filed in my office for Probate by Alfredo Peralta and that the 30th day July, 2025, at 2 p.m. CDT was appointed the day and time for the hearing thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, this the 25th day of June, 2025.

JERE COLLEY,

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JAMES RAMSEY, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-317

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of June, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JACQUALINE SIMS HOLT, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR RUSSELL COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JACOB DANIEL SANES,

Deceased

Case No. 2025-391

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration were granted to ALISSA EAST SANES as Personal Representative of the Estate of JACOB DANIEL SANES, deceased, on the 30th day of June, 2025 by the Hon. Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Legal Run 07/17/25, 07/24/25 & 07/31/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Civil Action No.: 43-CV-2025-900085

1200 JETER AVENUE, LLC, Plaintiff, v.

DUCLAWZ ANIMAL SUPPLY, LLC, Defendant

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Duclawz Animal Supply, LLC

650 Dekalb Street #1308

Auburn, Alabama 36830

You are hereby notified that Plaintiff, 1200 Jeter Avenue, LLC, filed its Complaint on February 12, 2025 in the Lee County, Alabama Circuit Court against Duclawz Animal Supply, LLC. Numerous attempts to serve them have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four successive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the Complaint within 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

Legal Run 07/17/25, 07/24/25, 07/31/25 & 08/07/25

ORDINANCE NO. 018-25

ORDINANCE ANNEXING CERTAIN PROPERTY INTO THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

(Property located in the 3800 Block of Birmingham Highway (US Highway 280 West))

WHEREAS, Perryman Hill, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company (hereinafter referred to as the “Petitioner”), being the owner of the property hereinafter described, heretofore filed a Petition for Annexation (the “Petition”) with the City of Opelika, Alabama, a municipal corporation, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit “A”, requesting the annexation of certain property owned by the Petitioner as more particularly described below; and

WHEREAS, the Petitioner is the owner of all of the lands described in its Petition; and

WHEREAS, the territory to be annexed is contiguous to the existing corporate limits of the City of Opelika and does not embrace any territory within the corporate limits of another municipality, and when annexed into the City of Opelika will form a homogenous part of the City; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Opelika did find and determine that it is in the best interest of the public that said property be annexed into the City of Opelika and it did further determine that all legal requirements for annexing said real property have been met pursuant to Sections 11-42-20 through 11-42-24, Code of Alabama (1975).

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

Section 1. The City Council of the City of Opelika, finds and declares, as the legislative body of the City of Opelika, that it is in the best interest of the citizens of the City of Opelika, to bring the territory described in Section 2 of this Ordinance into the corporate limits of the City of Opelika.

Section 2. The following described property be, and the same is hereby annexed into the corporate limits of the City of Opelika, Alabama, and the boundary lines and corporate limits of the City of Opelika, Alabama shall be extended, altered and rearranged to include within the corporate limits of the City of Opelika, in addition to the territory now included therein, all the following territory, to wit:

ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND lying and being in Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 26 East in Lee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows;

Beginning at a concrete monument that is located on the southern right of way of US Highway 280 and the Northwest mitered comer of Veterans Parkway, said point being the POINT OF COMMENCEMENT;

Thence leaving said concrete monument North 71 degrees 35 minutes 23 seconds West along the Right-of-Way of US Highway 280 a distance of 515.10’ to a point,

Thence continuing along the said Right-of-Way with an arc of a curve to the right, an arc length of 1349.92 feet, having a radius of 3944.70 feet, and being subtended by a chord bearing of North 64 degrees 46 minutes 07 seconds West a chord distance of 1343.34 feet to an iron pin set on the southwest right of way of US Highway 280, said point being the POINT OF BEGINNING

Thence continuing along said Right-of-Way with an arc of a curve to the right, an arc length of 66.38 feet, having a radius of 3944.70 feet, and being subtended by a chord bearing of North 54 degrees 28 minutes 59 seconds West a chord distance of 66.37 feet to a concrete monument,

Thence North 53 degrees 10 minutes 41 seconds West a distance of 141.85 feet to an iron pin set,

Thence North 53 degrees 10 minutes 41 seconds West a distance of 20.00 feet to a point in the centerline of the creek,

Thence along the centerline of the creek a distance of 1683 feet to a point in the centerline of the creek, having a survey tie South 06 degrees 54 minutes 08 seconds East a distance of 1527.62,

Thence North 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 20.00 feet to an iron pin set

Thence North 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 1360.98 feet to an iron pin set, said point being the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said tract contains +7.26 acres.

The above-described property contains 7.6 acres, more or less, and is located in the 3800 Block of Birmingham Highway (U.S. Highway 280 West).

Section 3. A map or plat of a survey describing the territory annexed and showing its relation to the corporate limits of the City of Opelika shall be attached to this ordinance, marked Exhibit “B” and made a part hereof.

Section 4. The Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to file with the Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama, a certified copy of this ordinance, together with a certified copy of the petition of the property owner and the Clerk is further directed to take all necessary and proper steps to perfect the annexation of said territory herein described.

Section 5. This ordinance shall be published as provided by law in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

Section 6. The territory described in this ordinance shall become a part of the corporate limits of the City of Opelika upon publication of this ordinance as set forth in Section 5 above.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 8th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 9th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 9th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/17/25

ORDINANCE NO. 019-25

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING EXCHANGE OF ASSETS

WITH TALLAPOOSA RIVER ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC.

WHEREAS, the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) owns and operates an electric utility; and

WHEREAS, Tallapoosa River Electric Cooperative, Inc., (“TREC”) is an electric distribution cooperative serving parts of Opelika; and

WHEREAS, the City and TREC desire to exchange certain power line assets and light pole assets; and

WHEREAS, the proposed asset exchange involves the transfer of approximately 9 miles of overhead power lines, including 105 distribution poles, wires and related infrastructure located outside the municipal limits in rural Lee County from the City to TREC in exchange for the transfer of 151 decorative light poles, wires and related infrastructure located within the municipal limits of Opelika from TREC to the City; and

WHEREAS, an Asset Exchange and Transfer Agreement (the “Agreement”), a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit “A”, has been prepared and submitted to the City Council for approval, and the City Council has determined that it is now in the best interest of the City and its citizens to approve said Agreement.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

That the foregoing recital clauses in the preamble are hereby incorporated herein by reference. That it is hereby established and declared that the power line assets (as described in Exhibit “B” to the Agreement) owned by the City and being transferred from the City to TREC are no longer needed for public or municipal purposes. That the Asset Exchange and Transfer Agreement (the “Agreement”) to be entered into by and between the City and TREC, a copy of which is attached hereto and marked as Exhibit “A”, be and the same is hereby approved, authorized, ratified and confirmed in the form substantially submitted to the City Council with such changes thereto (by addition, deletion or substitution) as the Mayor shall approve, which approval shall be conclusively evidenced by execution and delivery of said Agreement. That the Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute and deliver said Agreement in the name and on behalf of the City. That the Mayor, City Clerk and Director of Opelika Power Services are hereby authorized and directed to execute and deliver in the name and on behalf of the City such other documents, including but not limited to, deeds, bills of sale, assignments and easements, and undertake such other acts as are reasonably required to carry out and consummate said transaction to exchange assets. That the officers of the City and any person or persons designated and authorized by any officers of the City to act in the name and on behalf of the City, or any one or more of them, are authorized to do or cause to be done or performed in the name and on behalf of the City such other acts and to execute and deliver or cause to be executed and delivered in the name and on behalf of the City such other notices, certificates, assurances or other instruments or other communications under the seal of the City or otherwise, as they or any of them deem necessary or advisable or appropriate in order to carry into effect the intent of the provisions of this Ordinance and the attached Agreement.

7.That this Ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its adoption and publication as required by law. That the City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper published in and of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 8th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 9th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 9th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/17/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Thursday, 07/24/2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 145

Unit 556

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date : 07/17/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2023-206.02

A.T.-Born 06/18/2023

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of A.T. born on 06/18/2023 to Dayonna Gabrielle McClure. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on or about 06/30/2023. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

MARY ROBERSON, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 07/17/25, 07/24/25, 07/31/25 & 08/07/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JOHN P. O’CONNELL JR., Deceased.

Case No.: 2025- 407

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Margaret Podemski, Personal Representative on the 9th day of July, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Margaret Podemski

Legal Run 07/17/25, 07/24/25 & 07/31/25

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Cooper Room of the Opelika Public Library located at 1100 Glenn Street, Opelika, Alabama. The meeting location has moved for the month of July due to construction work in the City Council Chambers at Municipal Court. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are

limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes

A. Previous Minutes

Called Meeting – May 1, 2025 Regular Meeting – May 27, 2025 Regular Meeting – June 24, 2025

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

B. Plat (Preliminary Only) – Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by Edgar Hughston Builder, Inc., property owner, for preliminary plat approval for the Summit Point subdivision consisting of 68 lots accessed at the 2800 block of Lee Road 391 (Old Columbus Road). A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., authorized representative for Piedmont Farms, LLC, property owner, for preliminary plat approval for the Piedmont Farms subdivision consisting of 33 lots accessed from Waverly Parkway and Terracewood Drive.

C. Plat (Preliminary and Final) – Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by Spencer Cothran, authorized representative for Holland Homes, Inc., property owner, for the Firefly Phase 1 subdivision a redivision of Lots 29, 30, 41 to 45, and 49 to 51 and Lot 96 consisting of 19 lots accessed from Summer Drive.

D. Final Plat A request by Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., authorized representative for SMB Land, LLC, property owner, for final plat approval of Foxrun Extension subdivision consisting of 43 lots accessed from Douglas Street. A request by John Hamm, authorized representative for Wayne Gentry, property owner, for final plat approval of McCoy Townhomes subdivision consisting of 21 lots accessed from McCoy Street.

E. Conditional Use – Public Hearing

9.A public hearing on a request by Anyana Williams, authorized representative for James Kirk, property owner, for conditional use approval for a restaurant at 1508 2nd Avenue.

F. Rezoning – Public Hearing

7a. An agenda item for a rezoning request includes an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for 304.5 acres accessed from Ridge Road from a medium density residential land use category to a mixed-use land use category. If the Planning Commission votes to send a positive recommendation to the City Council to rezone the 304.5 acres and the Council approves the rezoning, then the amendments to the Future Land Use map will be approved.

7b. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., authorized representative for Viva Opelika, LLC, property owner, to rezone 304.5 acres accessed from Ridge Road from a R-3 and C-2 zone to a PUD (Woodhaven PUD) zoning district.

V. Old Business

G. Conditional Use A public hearing on a request by Dave King, authorized representative of King Automobiles, Inc., property owner, at the Northwest corner of Dunlop Drive & Hwy 280 for conditional use approval for commercial retail improvements in a C-3, GC-P zoning district. (This item was tabled at the June 24th Planning Commission meeting.) A public hearing on a request by Dave King, authorized representative of King Automobiles, Inc., property owner at the front corner of Highway 280 and Dunlop Drive, for commercial retail improvements in a C-3, GC-P zoning district. (This item was tabled at the June 24th Planning Commission meeting.)

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to

the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal Run 07/17/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit A74

Unit A76

Unit A102

Unit B45

Unit C16

Unit C68

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date : 07/17/2025