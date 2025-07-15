Opelika City Council approves tax abatements to support$2 million expansion by Miele

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — Miele Manufacturing announced its plans for a major addition to its manufacturing assembly facility located at 175 Orr Ave. in Opelika with a capital investment of just over $2 million as part of it’s $6 million investment the company announced in December 2023. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the council voted to approve certain tax abatements and exemptions for the company.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller introduced Robbie Treese as attorney that will assume the role of city attorney when Guy Gunter retires in November.
The council recognized Micah Melnick, who along with her husband, Blake, are the founders of the Big House Foundation. as the July Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character.
“When it comes to dependability someone who has successfully led a team since 2009 with a mission that cannot afford to fail is an easy choice,” Council Member Tim Aja said. “Since 2009, more than 25,000 children and foster families across seven counties have depended on Micah and Big House.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved a bid from JLD Enterprises LLC, for a grade, drain, base and pave Thomason Drive and Center Hills Drive project for a little over $6.3 million.
- The council approved a professional services agreement with BSI Engineering Surveying Inc. to rewrite the public works manual and subdivision regulations. The estimated cost is projected to be $92,000.
- The council approved a quote in the amount of $76,200 from CDW Government LLC for the Barracuda Email Protection subscription.
- The council approved the appointment of election officials for city municipal election to be held Aug. 26. The election officers for said election shall be as follows:
WARD ONE: COVINGTON COMMUNITY CENTER, 213 CARVER AVE.
Chief Inspector — Michael Burton
Inspector — Sharon Jones
Chief Clerk — Shirli Lyles
Asst. Clerk — Patricia Jackson
Elizabeth Nunn
Leroy Hughley
Debbie Dowdell
Sherry Jiles
WARD TWO: OPELIKA LEARNING CENTER – 214 JETER ST.
Chief Inspector — Willie C. Torbert Sr.
Inspector — Brenda Stinson
Chief Clerk — Vickie Walton
Asst. Clerk — Johnnie Ogletree
Delia Parham
Johnny Ivey
Luvenia Robinson
Anthony Swanson
Edward Morgan
Chloe Covin
Sonja Thomas
Lindsay Mauldin
WARD THREE: OPELIKA COMMUNITY CENTER,
1102 DENSON DRIVE
Chief Inspector — Katharyn L. Long
Inspector — Mike Bass
Chief Clerk — Louise Brasher
Asst. Clerk — Doris Cooper
Marcia Darnell
Cynthia Franklin
Rose Ann Heard
Robin Kiefer
Lee Sadler
WARD FOUR: EAMC EDUCATION CENTER,
2027 PEPPERELL PARKWAY
Chief Inspector — Susan Jones
Inspector — Joe Liddy
Chief Clerk — Kenneth Frazier
Asst. Clerk — Susan Meadows
Novelette Seroyer
Sandra Yountz
Bill McCrary
Anne Henderson
Earl Clark
Dianne Brennan
Jacqueline Steube
Marion Sankey
WARD FIVE: OPELIKA SPORTSPLEX,
1001 ANDREWS ROAD
Chief Inspector — Anna Coxwell
Inspector — Edward A. Whatley
Chief Clerk — Debra Causey
Asst. Clerk — Barbara Patton
Angie Brown
Micah Melnick
Shari Mauldin
Cheryl Cooper
Michelle Etris
Siobhan Patterson
James Longest
Barbara Longest
James R. Henderson
Corene Cunningham
ABSENTEE ELECTION MANAGER: Russell A. Jones, MMC
ABSENTEE BALLOT BOX: CITY CLERK’S OFFICE, MUNICIPAL BUILDING,
204 SOUTH 7TH ST.
Chief Inspector — David McCain
Inspector — Wilbert Payne, Jr.
Chief Clerk — Danny Lindsey
Asst. Clerk — Becky Stillwell
Nell Samford
- The council voted to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 7.6 acres of land located in the 3800 block Birmingham Hwy. (Hwy. 280 W.), from a retail district (R-1) to Office/Retail District (C-2) / Gateway Corridor – Primary (GC-P).