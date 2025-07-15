Opelika City Council approves tax abatements to support$2 million expansion by Miele

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — Miele Manufacturing announced its plans for a major addition to its manufacturing assembly facility located at 175 Orr Ave. in Opelika with a capital investment of just over $2 million as part of it’s $6 million investment the company announced in December 2023. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the council voted to approve certain tax abatements and exemptions for the company.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller introduced Robbie Treese as attorney that will assume the role of city attorney when Guy Gunter retires in November.

The council recognized Micah Melnick, who along with her husband, Blake, are the founders of the Big House Foundation. as the July Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character.

“When it comes to dependability someone who has successfully led a team since 2009 with a mission that cannot afford to fail is an easy choice,” Council Member Tim Aja said. “Since 2009, more than 25,000 children and foster families across seven counties have depended on Micah and Big House.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The council approved a bid from JLD Enterprises LLC, for a grade, drain, base and pave Thomason Drive and Center Hills Drive project for a little over $6.3 million.

The council approved a professional services agreement with BSI Engineering Surveying Inc. to rewrite the public works manual and subdivision regulations. The estimated cost is projected to be $92,000.

The council approved a quote in the amount of $76,200 from CDW Government LLC for the Barracuda Email Protection subscription.

The council approved the appointment of election officials for city municipal election to be held Aug. 26. The election officers for said election shall be as follows:

WARD ONE: COVINGTON COMMUNITY CENTER, 213 CARVER AVE.

Chief Inspector — Michael Burton

Inspector — Sharon Jones

Chief Clerk — Shirli Lyles

Asst. Clerk — Patricia Jackson

Elizabeth Nunn

Leroy Hughley

Debbie Dowdell

Sherry Jiles

WARD TWO: OPELIKA LEARNING CENTER – 214 JETER ST.

Chief Inspector — Willie C. Torbert Sr.

Inspector — Brenda Stinson

Chief Clerk — Vickie Walton

Asst. Clerk — Johnnie Ogletree

Delia Parham

Johnny Ivey

Luvenia Robinson

Anthony Swanson

Edward Morgan

Chloe Covin

Sonja Thomas

Lindsay Mauldin

WARD THREE: OPELIKA COMMUNITY CENTER,

1102 DENSON DRIVE

Chief Inspector — Katharyn L. Long

Inspector — Mike Bass

Chief Clerk — Louise Brasher

Asst. Clerk — Doris Cooper

Marcia Darnell

Cynthia Franklin

Rose Ann Heard

Robin Kiefer

Lee Sadler

WARD FOUR: EAMC EDUCATION CENTER,

2027 PEPPERELL PARKWAY

Chief Inspector — Susan Jones

Inspector — Joe Liddy

Chief Clerk — Kenneth Frazier

Asst. Clerk — Susan Meadows

Novelette Seroyer

Sandra Yountz

Bill McCrary

Anne Henderson

Earl Clark

Dianne Brennan

Jacqueline Steube

Marion Sankey

WARD FIVE: OPELIKA SPORTSPLEX,

1001 ANDREWS ROAD

Chief Inspector — Anna Coxwell

Inspector — Edward A. Whatley

Chief Clerk — Debra Causey

Asst. Clerk — Barbara Patton

Angie Brown

Micah Melnick

Shari Mauldin

Cheryl Cooper

Michelle Etris

Siobhan Patterson

James Longest

Barbara Longest

James R. Henderson

Corene Cunningham

ABSENTEE ELECTION MANAGER: Russell A. Jones, MMC

ABSENTEE BALLOT BOX: CITY CLERK’S OFFICE, MUNICIPAL BUILDING,

204 SOUTH 7TH ST.

Chief Inspector — David McCain

Inspector — Wilbert Payne, Jr.

Chief Clerk — Danny Lindsey

Asst. Clerk — Becky Stillwell

Nell Samford