Lee County Commission announces vacancies on Citizen Advisory group

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER | FOR THE OBSERVER
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission met Monday night for its regularly scheduled meeting.
The meeting was short in length, as the commission passed the consent agenda, four items of new business and one item of old business.
The commission:
- Announced five vacancies on the MPP Citizen Advisory Committee.
- Heard the second reading of Valerie Gray for the East Alabama Health Care Authority.
- Heard from Lee County citizen Lance Farrar regarding public records requests. Farrar questioned the county’s policy of delivering county records, stating it took nearly a year to receive requests he made legally. He then requested to see his own public records request and the county said they could not find it. During the meeting, commissioners informed Farrar that they would look for his request and report back at the next meeting.
- Approved an amendment to the OIDA articles of reincorporation, allowing for nine members instead of seven.
- Approved a speed limit reduction for Lee Road 040 from 45 mph to 35 mph for a stretch just under 2 miles in length.
- Approved a bid award for over $45,000 for the maintenance department to Pellerin Laundry Machinery after no bids were received for the purchase of detention center washers.