CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

OPELIKA — Join Opelika Young Professionals for a summer movie night on Thursday, July 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Public Library Auditorium.

The featured movie will be “The Parent Trap.”

Free popcorn and soft drinks will be served, and inflatable chairs will be provided (or bring your own comfy setup!)

This movie night is open to all.

Preregister by going to www.opelikachamber.com and clicking on “Events Calendar.”