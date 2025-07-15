‘Cheers on the Corner’ set for Friday in downtown Auburn

9th annual event to be hosted by Auburn Downtown Merchants Association

CONTRIBUTED BY A-0 TOURISM

AUBURN — Cheers on the Corner, a popular summer sip-and-stroll event hosted by the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association, is returning for its ninth year on Friday, July 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Auburn.

Guests 21 and older are invited to enjoy an evening of food, drinks and live music while exploring the vibrant streets of downtown Auburn. This year’s event will feature more than 24 tasting stops, each offering a unique bite-and-beverage pairing created by local restaurants, bars and retailers.

“We’re so excited for this year’s Cheers on the Corner,” said Jessica Kohn, downtown coordinator for the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association. “We have over 24 stops this year, and we’re especially thrilled to welcome new participants like Lucy’s, Stinson Breads and Roni’s Mac Bar. We know guests are going to love it.”

The night will also feature live music from The Established Band, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $55 on the day of the event, if available. Each ticket includes a souvenir beverage cup, a wristband for entry to all tasting stops and access to live entertainment. Participants must be 21 or older with a valid ID. While the tasting experience is exclusive to ticket holders, downtown Auburn remains open to the public during the event. Streets will be closed for safety and atmosphere, but all are welcome to enjoy the lively setting, music and festive downtown environment.

Most food samples will be provided by some of downtown Auburn’s most popular restaurants, making this a fun and flavorful way to discover local favorites in a single evening.

Check-in and event maps will be available near the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue. Organizers encourage early ticket purchases, as Cheers on the Corner often sells out.

Proceeds from the event support local programming, downtown beautification and future community events. Learn more at the website: downtownauburnonline.com/cheers.

About Auburn-Opelika Tourism

Auburn-Opelika Tourism is a non-profit service organization driving economic impact and improving the quality of life in our community through tourism and travel. For more information, visit aotourism.com.