Public Notices | Week of July 8, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

ROBERT FRED LUMPKIN, SR.,

CASE NO.: 2025-226

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to JEREMY LUMPKIN, Personal Representative on the 3rd day of June 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Jeremy Lumpkin

JEREMY LUMPKIN

Legal Run 06/26/25, 07/03/25, & 07/10/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

DAVID E. GOOLSBY ESTATE

CASE NO.: 2025-339

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Thomas Michael Goolsby, Philip Wayne Goolsby, Jacqueline Eaves, Diane Thornton, Tommy Ray Goolsby, any unknown heirs of Dorothy Goolsby Johnson, any unknown heirs of Mary Goolsby Sanford, any unknown heirs of Cathlyn Goolsby Blankenship and any unknown heirs of David E. Goolsby.

Please take notice, on June 5, 2025, Charles D. Waltman and Donald L. Jackson filed a Petition to Probate Will of David E. Goolsby. It is ordered that the 5th day of August 2025, at 11:00 a.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they don’t deem it proper.

Done this the 18th day of June, 2025

JERE COLLEY

JUDGE OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP’

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 06/26/25, 07/03/25, 07/10/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

NANCY DEBORAH BROOKS RAY, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-138

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Ronald F. Ray as Administrator for the Estate of Nancy Deborah Brooks Ray, deceased, on October 25, 2017, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 10th day of June, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 06/26/25, 07/03/25 & 07/10/25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINA FAYE YATES, DECEASAED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-277

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of LINA FAYE YATES, are hereby granted to Donna Yates on the 13th day of June, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DONNA YATES

Legal Run 07/03/2025, 07/10/2025 & 07/17/2025

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2025-349

RE: ESTATE OF RANDY GENE LOONEY, Deceased:

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 13th day of June, 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Cathy Hornsby Looney

Cathy Hornsby Looney, Administrator

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Attorney for Administrator

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Ave., Suite 201

Lanett, AL 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF DENISE C. MIKA, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-377

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to SANDRA A. PELLETIER as Personal Representative of the Estate of DENISE C. MIKA, deceased, on 20th dav of June of 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sandra A. Pelletier,

Personal Representative of the Estate of Denise C. Mika, deceased.

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CLARENCE TYNER, JR, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-235

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to THOMAS HOUSE, as Administrator of the Estate of CLARENCE TYNER, JR., deceased, on the 13th day of June 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are

hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of CLARENCE TYNER, JR., deceased.

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF IDA D. JACKSON, DECEASED

Case No.: 2024-234

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of Ida D. Jackson, deceased having been granted to HARDENA RENEE JACKSON TODD on July 25, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Hardena Renee Jackson Todd

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KAYDEN JEAN LYNCH, Deceased.

Case NO. 2025-376

HON. JERE COLLEY, JR

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to TIMOTHY DAVID LYNCH, AKA TIMOTHY D. LYNCH, Personal Representative, on the 20th day of June, 2025 by the Hon. JERE COLLEY, JR., Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this day: JUNE 20, 2025

JERE COLLEY

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 07/03/2025, 07/10/2025 & 07/17/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MADISON ROSE DALY, Deceased.

Case No. 2025-371

HON. JERE COLLEY, JR.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to KELLY JEAN DALY,

Personal Representative, on the 20th day of June, 2025, by the Hon. JERE COLLEY, JR., Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this day: June 20, 2025

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Legal Run 07/03/2025, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE COURT

LEE COUNTY, AL

ESTATE OF TONYA MOORE,

Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-309

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to JEFFEREY MOORE on the 20th day of June, 2025, by the honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JEFFEREY MOORE

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

ESTATE OF JAMES RICHARD CROWLEY

Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-388

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of June, 2025, by the Hon. JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 26th day of June 2025.

THOMAS P. CROWLEY

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

To: Christopher Shane Hayslip and Eric Hayslip, whose whereabouts are otherwise unknown, and any known or unknown heirs of the Estate of Albert Lee Hayslip, Jr., deceased. You will please Take notice that on 15th day of April, 2025, a certain paper in writing, purported to be the Last Will and Testament of ALBERT LEE HAYSLIP, JR., was filed in my office for Probate by Alfredo Peralta and that the 30th day July, 2025, at 2 p.m. CDT was appointed the day and time for the hearing thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, this the 25th day of June, 2025.

JERE COLLEY,

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JAMES RAMSEY, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-317

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of June, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JACQUALINE SIMS HOLT, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Certificate to Affirmatively Further Fair Housing PY2025-20239

Public Notice for Comments

The Certificate of Affirmatively Further Fair Housing is a review of the City’s policies, procedures, and practices that affect the location, availability, and accessibility of housing and the current residential patterns and conditions related to fair housing choice. This report represents Opelika’s efforts in making an objective assessment of the nature and extent of fair housing concerns in the city and the potential impediments to making fair housing choice available to its residents.

A copy of the draft Certificate to Affirmatively Further Fair Housing is available online at www.opelika-al.gov and at City Hall, Opelika Public Library, and Public Works/Planning department. Public comments are being accepted no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Public Comment Point of Contact:

Lisa Harrelson

Community Development Administrator Planning Department

City of Opelika Public Works 700 Fox Trail

Opelika, AL 36801 lharrelson@opelika-al.gov

Legal Run 07/10/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 07/24 /2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 513

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 07/10/2025