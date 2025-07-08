Local agencies team up for Scam Stopper event

CONTRIBUTED BY LCSO

LEE COUNTY – Multiple agencies in Lee County are teaming up to help prevent community members from falling victim to scams, through a free event they’re calling Scam Stopper.

Scam Stopper will be held Thursday, July 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Chamber building, located at 200 S. Sixth Street, Opelika, AL 36801.

The event is hosted in partnership between Lee County Probate Judge Jere Colley, Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee-Russell Council of Governments, Opelika Police Department and Auburn Police Department.

“Our goal is to give people the tools and knowledge to recognize scams and protect what they’ve worked hard for,” stated Lee County District Attorney, Jessica Ventiere. “We want everyone to leave feeling confident, informed, and equipped to safeguard themselves and their finances from scammers.”

Lee County Probate Judge Jere Colley echoed her statement, saying, “We believe scammers are professionals and that the only valid defense to these scams is to be prepared. We know that the primary tool used is to build fear so that people make bad decisions.”

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones offers “Advances in digital technology have had a major impact on our everyday lives when it comes to financial transactions. Even though many things are more convenient, it does provide bad actors with the opportunity to exploit others through misinformation and deceit. Knowing how scammers operate is the best way to avoid becoming a victim.”

The Scam Stopper event’s speakers aim to do exactly that, leave attendees feeling confident and prepared to beat scammers and to help their loved ones to avoid being scammed as well.

The agenda for the evening is:

5:30 – Welcome & Opening Remarks by Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

5:35 – Personal Story: Scam Victim Experience, facilitated by Probate Judge Jere Colley.

5:50 – Amanda Senn, director of the Alabama Securities. Commission will discuss Trends in Investment and Financial Scams

6:15 – Auburn Police Department will discuss Cybersecurity Safety Tips for Everyday Life.

6:30 – Lee County Sheriff’s Office will discuss Common Jury Duty & Jail Scams.

6:45 – Opelika Police Department will discuss Project Safer and Community Services.