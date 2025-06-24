Valley Recreation Director announces retirement

BY KADIE VICK

VALLEY — Director of Recreation Laurie Blount announced her retirement during the June 23 Valley City Council meeting.

“I just wanted to come tonight and thank everybody for your support over the 15 years that I’ve been here,” Blount said. “I hope I have done y’all proud, I think I have. You have a great person replacing me. I just wanted to come and thank everyone.”

Due to repairs expected to take two to three weeks to complete on the air conditioning system at the Valley City Hall building, council meetings will be held at the Valley Community Center. The next council meeting will be held July 14.

In Other Business