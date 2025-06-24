Valley Recreation Director announces retirement

BY KADIE VICK
THE LAFAYETTE SUN
VALLEY — Director of Recreation Laurie Blount announced her retirement during the June 23 Valley City Council meeting.
“I just wanted to come tonight and thank everybody for your support over the 15 years that I’ve been here,” Blount said. “I hope I have done y’all proud, I think I have. You have a great person replacing me. I just wanted to come and thank everyone.”
Due to repairs expected to take two to three weeks to complete on the air conditioning system at the Valley City Hall building, council meetings will be held at the Valley Community Center. The next council meeting will be held July 14.
In Other Business
- The council approved the minutes from the previous meeting.
- The council voted to approve the Dollar General alcohol license permit.
- The council approved to accept land located on 33rd Street from the New Urban Development for a dedicated right-of-way.
- Following a public hearing held on the matter, the council approved to confirm the cost of an abatement for property owned by Louis Madden and located at 104 Gates St.
- The council approved the authority to impose a weed lien for Sara N Richey for property located at 3309 21st Ave.
- The council approved the authority to impose a weed lien for Jordan Doss for property located at 3606 24th Ave.
- The council approved the authority to impose a weed lien for Albert and Sara Hand for property located at 208 Church St.
- The council approved the authority to impose a weed lien for Alijawhon Finley for property located at1607 31st St.
- The council approved the authority to impose a weed lien for Christopher Spencer, for property located at 2303 33rd St.
- The council approved the authority to impose a weed lien for Andrea J. Thomas, for property located at 1703 55th St.
- The council voted to approve the agreement with Southern Natural Gas on a pipeline owned by SNG and located on city property. According to the agreement, the pipeline will be abandoned and capped. All ownership rights will be transferred to the city.
- The council approved the public consumption of alcohol for a graduation party at Lakeview to be held July 12.
- The council approved the public consumption of alcohol for a family day at Lakeview to be held July 19.
- The council approved the public consumption of alcohol for VHS 1983 class reunion at the Lakeview to be held July 26.
- The council approved the public consumption of alcohol for a family reunion on July 12, at the Valley Community Center.
- The council approved the public consumption of alcohol for a birthday party at the Community Center on July 19.
- The council approved the termination agreement on tax abatement for John Soules Foods. The expansion project will prompted the abatements passed by the council in 2022, has been put on hold for the foreseeable future.
- The council voted to waive its right of refusal on lots in the Crown Homes Development.
- The council approved the purchase of a Western Star 49xdump truck for public works. The vehicle will be purchased from Four Star Freighliner of Valley at acost of $206,355.