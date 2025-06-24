GVACC Director briefs LaFayette council

BY JOHN BRICE

THE LAFAYETTE SUN

LAFAYETTE — Council Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carrie Wood introduced the chamber’s newest employee, Executive Assistant Harley Thomaston, to the LaFayette City Council during Monday night’s meeting.

“I do want to start out by introducing Harley Thomaston,” Wood said. “She is our new executive assistant. She has been with us about a month and a half, we are excited to have her. She is actually a resident of LaFayette. She is married and has two kids.”

Wood highlighted an example of the energetic effort that Thomaston has brought to the organization.

“Harley has done a wonderful job,” Wood said. “In her first two weeks she created [the] business of the month [program.] I hope you all have seen that. What we are doing is we are allowing chamber members as well as community members to nominate a business and then we are picking that. They have to say why they are business of the month. The first business of the month was named in June and that was Chambley’s. The reason why that he was nominated by that said person was because of his involvement in the community as well as his friendly staff and wonderful service that he has there at the store.”

Following Wood’s introduction of Thomaston, City Attorney Mac Tucker addressed the council regarding a notice of claim by Doris Vines Avery related to what she has asserted is damage to a concrete driveway allegedly caused by a city vehicle.

Tucker advised the council to deny the claim due to the fact that Street, Sanitation and Cemetery Superintendent George Green had inspected the driveway multiple times and did not discover any damage to it. According to Tucker, Avery also failed to provide any itemization of the $1,000 in damages that she was claiming and Tucker explained that there was no property in that area with her name listed on it as the owner. The council voted to deny the claim.

In other business