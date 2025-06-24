4th of July Festivities

Opelika Freedom Celebration to feature Silver Wings parachute team, fireworks Thursday, July 3

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — Opelika Parks and Recreation invites the community to celebrate Independence Day at the 72nd annual Freedom Celebration on Thursday, July 3, at Opelika High School.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn, musical entertainment and activities for the whole family.

At 7:30 p.m., the Silver Wings Parachute Team will perform in the sky.

A fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

The event is sponsored by The Orthopedic Clinic and the Kiwanis Club of Opelika.

Auburn’s family fireworks event to be held on July 4

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Auburn Parks and Recreation invites the community to celebrate Independence Day on Friday, July 4, at the field behind Duck Samford Stadium. This free event will feature an evening of family fun, live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks display to close out the night.

Gates open at 5 p.m., with activities for all ages including inflatables, face painting, free giveaways and more. Enjoy food and treats for purchase from a variety of vendors while dancing along to music from a live band and DJ OZZ.

The fireworks show is expected to begin between 9 and 9:15 p.m., depending on nightfall.

Please note that the parking lot off East University Drive will be closed to the public to accommodate the fireworks shoot site. Duck Samford fields will be closed. Public parking will be available at 333 Airport Road, in the lot shared by the Bo Cavin Fields and New Duck Fields.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Saturday, July 5, featuring fireworks only.

This event is hosted by Auburn Parks and Rec and sponsored by Shinhwa Auto USA and the Glenda Mitchell Law Firm.