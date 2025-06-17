Government Meetings in Chambers County

County Commission awards solid waste disposal contract

BY KADIE VICK

THE LAFAYETTE SUN

CHAMBERS COUNTY — During its June 16 meeting, the Chambers County Commission awarded a solid waste disposal contract to Meridian Waste located in Selma, Alabama, for the next three years. Meridian Waste received the contract with a bid of $20.06 per customer per month.

“I would like to add to what has already been said, during COVID, when things weren’t going so well, if I ever called Cal Franklin [Director of Government Affairs for Meridian] about a problem a citizen had, he solved it quickly, even under those difficult circumstances,” said Distric 4 Commissioner Sam Bradford.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The commission approved a 1999 Ford Club Wagon, declared as surplus by Captain Cassie Tomczek.

The commission voted for Chambers County to participate in the joint application with the Elmore County Commission and Autauga County Commission for a Supplemental Planning grant from the FY 2025 Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) federal grant funding opportunity.

The commission approved a resolution to serve as a lead applicant for the joint application for the SS4A federal grant funding opportunity.

The commission voted to appoint Debbie Morgan Williams to the H. Grady Bradshaw Chambers County Library Board of Trustees for a four-year term ending in 2028.

The commission approved exempting the Alabama back-to-school sales tax holiday and to continue this exemption.

The commission voted to exempt the severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday and to continue this exemption.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

A Chambers County Rules, Ways and Means Committee meeting will occur on June 23 at 8 a.m. at attorney McCoy’s office.

Another Chambers County Rules, Ways and Means Committee meeting will be held on July 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Chambers County Commission Office Conference room.

Locals may experience adverse travel conditions on County Road 388 and County Road 289 due to road work over the next two weeks.

Lanett council issues Juneteenth proclamation

BY JOHN BRICE

THE LAFAYETTE SUN

LANETT — During the Lanett City Council meeting on Monday, June 16, District 2 Council Member Tamalita Dunn Autry was joined by Trudye Johnson and fellow members of the Greater Valley Juneteenth Committee for the reading of a proclamation declaring the month of June to be dedicated to the celebration and named Juneteenth Month. Autry noted that Juneteenth is an employee holiday in the cities of Lanett, West Point and LaFayette as well as being supported by community organizations, businesses, churches, volunteers and residents in the Greater Valley region. Johnson spoke briefly to express the gratitude of the Greater Valley Juneteenth Committee for the support and assistance that it has received from the city.

The Juneteenth festival will take place Thursday, June 19, at the W.O. Lance ballfields.

“The streets will be full of food vendors … live entertainment, so come, bring a blanket or a lawn chair and have fun; It is all free.” Johnson said.

Autry was joined by community health advocate Linda Hayes for the reading of a resolution in support of the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program and Operation Wipeout. Autry presented a physical copy of the resolution to Hayes while discussing the highly preventable disease. Hayes said the recognition was very meaningful to her personally and that she was very grateful for it, especially since she had survived the dieases herself.

IN OTHER BUSINESS