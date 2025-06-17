Auburn Council sinks porta-potty business

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — A proposed porta-potty rental business is now dead in the water after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday evening overwhelmingly denied its conditional use application after citing discomfort with the location.

That business, United Rentals, had planned to operate the rental and storage facility at 2490 S. College St., which sits next to the Auburn Softball Complex, Hampton Inn Hotel and other businesses.

The original business plan called for United Rentals to clean, store and rent out the sanitation equipment from the 3.5-acre lot.

That use would not have drastically deviated from the property’s current use, which stored and rented out equipment in the past. It was also unclear exactly how many porta-potties United Rentals would or could have stored at the facility.

However, with the location so close to Interstate 85 Exit 51 and the nature of the new proposed use, the council presented a nearly united front against the application. That overwhelming opposition came despite the council being complimentary of how the applicant’s representative, Michael Rogers, handled the entire process.

Before revealing he would oppose the application, Mayor Ron Anders thanked Rogers for his transparency and driving eight hours from El Dorado, Arkansas, to answer the council’s questions in-person.

“I am personally uncomfortable putting a distribution center for porta-potties in such a key, strategic place. That’s just my personal feeling. I am thankful for porta-potties and the purpose that they serve,” Anders said. “But to have one in that sensitive, strategic location personally makes me unsettled to say to our community, ‘This is a distribution center for porta-potties, welcome to Auburn.’”

However, Ward 8 Council Member Tommy Dawson, the only council member who voted in favor of the application, said Rogers had alleviated some of the concerns he had about the proposed facility heading into Tuesday’s meetings.

“When I first came here tonight, I was planning on voting no on this. But hearing that they’re going to clean them up and it’s going to be clean and neat and orderly, and I think [Rogers] seems like a good fellow,” Dawson said. “I think [Sonny Moreman] brought up a good point that it’s basically surrounded by trees.”

Before the final vote came, Rogers vowed that he and his clients were willing to work with the council to determine what additional requirements would be necessary to get the application over the finish line.

United Rentals must now wait at least a year before reapproaching the city to seek a similar conditional use for the property.

