Retired judge honored by LaFayette City Council during meeting

BY JOHN BRICE
THE LAFAYETTE SUN
LAFAYETTE — The LaFayette City Council held a surprise celebration for recently retired former Fifth Judicial Circuit District Court Judge Calvin Milford during Monday night’s meeting. Milford was presented with two proclamations recognizing his career milestone. LaFayette Mayor Kenneth Vines started off by reading a proclamation from the city of LaFayette, followed by Milford’s daughter Emily presenting him with a proclamation by the state of Alabama.
“I truly would not have gotten anywhere in this world without the city of LaFayette,” Milford said. “Growing up, LaFayette was my world, it still is.It was a magic place, it still is a magic place to me. The courthouse to me was always the pinnacle of success. I had the privilege of working with getting to expand it to keep it in downtown which almost didn’t happen. A lot of you all helped with that on the city council, it must have been 22 years ago. Then I had the privilege of serving there for 20 years. I just truly don’t know what to say, I don’t think my family has ever seen me speechless. LaFayette and Chambers County have been good to me.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council voted to deny a notice of claim by the Chambers County School District. During an ice storm this past winter a LaFayette Fire Department vehicle was in an accident and caused damage to a sign belonging to the CCSD. Denying the claim makes way for the insurance company to pay for the damaged property instead of a direct payment from the city.
- There was a notice of election announcement of voting being held on Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the LaFayette High School gymnasium. This election is for the office of mayor and all five council seats.
- It was announced that there will be a Historic Preservation Board meeting June 17 at 5:30 p.m. CST in the ALFA building.
- It was announced that the city of LaFayette will be partnering with Krave Korner for a Juneteenth celebration which will include a parade on Thursday June 19. Lineup for the parade will start at the old J.P. Powell Middle School building at 3:30 p.m. Following the parade there will be a block party in the Krave Korner parking lot from 5 to 8 p.m. Council Member Toney Thomas is helping organize this event.
- It was announced that there will be an ALDOT online public involvement survey in regards to a repaving project on US Highway 431 in LaFayette. Residents will have until July 3 to provide feedback.
- Council Member Terry Mangram raised concerns over a number of properties in the city with overgrown grass and urged his fellow council members to be proactive in working together to make sure this issue is addressed urgently with the beginning of the summer season.
- The council voted to deny the proposed ordinance No. 486 which requested a rezoning of half of the property at 320 Alabama Ave. West.
- Resolution No. 2025-04-14-01 for wastewater treatment plant upgrades was withdrawn with council approval.
- The council approved a fiscal year 2025 budget amendment.