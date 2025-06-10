Retired judge honored by LaFayette City Council during meeting

BY JOHN BRICE

THE LAFAYETTE SUN

LAFAYETTE — The LaFayette City Council held a surprise celebration for recently retired former Fifth Judicial Circuit District Court Judge Calvin Milford during Monday night’s meeting. Milford was presented with two proclamations recognizing his career milestone. LaFayette Mayor Kenneth Vines started off by reading a proclamation from the city of LaFayette, followed by Milford’s daughter Emily presenting him with a proclamation by the state of Alabama.

“I truly would not have gotten anywhere in this world without the city of LaFayette,” Milford said. “Growing up, LaFayette was my world, it still is.It was a magic place, it still is a magic place to me. The courthouse to me was always the pinnacle of success. I had the privilege of working with getting to expand it to keep it in downtown which almost didn’t happen. A lot of you all helped with that on the city council, it must have been 22 years ago. Then I had the privilege of serving there for 20 years. I just truly don’t know what to say, I don’t think my family has ever seen me speechless. LaFayette and Chambers County have been good to me.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS