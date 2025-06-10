Public Notices | The Observer | Week of June 8, 2025

FOR LEGAL PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO HEIR

The State of Alabama, Lee County

Probate Court

Estate of: Brenda Rose Woodman, Deceased

Take Notice that a Petition for Ancillary Letters Testamentary

was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Legal Run 05/29/2025, 06/05/2025 & 06/12/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE-JU-2023-34.02

W.B.-Born 10/22/2022

NOTICE TO: Any unknown legal father of W.B. born on 10/22/2022 to Autumn Bracknell at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 10/31/2023. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801, and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Drawer 3738, Auburn, AL 36831- (334)-887-0884 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for

adoption.

Mary Robertson

Circuit Clerk

Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25, 06/05/25 & 06/12/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE -JU-2023-221.02

A.D.B.-Born 08/10/2021

NOTICE TO: Any unknown legal father of A.D.B. born on 08/10/2021 to LaDonna Nicole Bufford at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 08/09/2023. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801, and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Drawer 3738, Auburn, AL 36831- (334)-887-0884 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for

adoption.

Mary Robertson

Circuit Clerk

Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25, 06/05/25 & 06/12/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025900269

Land B, LLC, Plaintiff,

V. And A parcel of real property described as Lee County, Alabama

Tax Parcel # 43-10-05-22-0-000-003.000, also described as:

Com Int Ely R/W Co Rd 63 & N Ln SW 4 NW 4; S 930’ S to

POB; E 797.1’; S 520’; W 750’; N 170’ S; E 295’; N 220’’;

W 295’; N 130’ S to POB, S22, T19N, R27E.

And A parcel of real property described as Lee County, Alabama

Tax Parcel # 43-10-05-22-0-000-003.002, also described as:

Com Int Ely R/W Co Rd 63 & N Ln SW 4 NW 4; S 680’ S to

POB; E 813.9’; S 233.6’; W 797.1’; N 234.53’ to POB, S22,

T19N, R27E.

And Diversified Financial Corporation, And DFC, Inc.

And Unknown Successors and/or Assigns of DFC, Inc. and/or

Diversified Financial Corporation, Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 16th day of May, 2025, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: Land B, LLC, as Plaintiff; Diversified Financial Corporation; and DFC, Inc.; and Unknown successors and/or assigns of DFC, Inc and/or Diversified Financial Corporation, as Defendants, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

Parcel One: A parcel of real property described as Lee County, Alabama Tax Parcel # 43-10-05-22-0-000-003.000, also described as: Com Int Ely R/W Co Rd 63 & N Ln SW 4 NW 4; S 930’ S to POB; E 797.1’; S 520’; W 750’; N 170’ S; E 295’; N 220’’; W 295’; N 130’ S to POB, S22, T19N, R27E.

Parcel Two: A parcel of real property described as Lee County, Alabama Tax Parcel # 43-10-05-22-0-000-003.002, also described as: Com Int Ely R/W Co Rd 63 & N Ln SW 4 NW 4; S 680’ S to POB; E 813.9’; S 233.6’; W 797.1’; N 234.53’ to POB, S22, T19N, R27E.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 20th day of May, 2025 /s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

05/29/25, 06/05/25, 06/12/25, 06/19/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE No. 2025-115

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANE S. OWSLEY, deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters of Administration with Will annexed on the estate of said decedent having been granted to Susie S. Kelley as Administrator of the Estate of JANE S. OWSLEY deceased, on the 12th day of May, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Susie S. Kelley

Personal Representative of the Estate of JANES. OWSLEY

Legal 05/29/25, 06/05/25, 06/12/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF RONNIE DURWOOD MURPHY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2025-074

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Felicia Murphy Gardner as Administrator of the Estate of Ronnie Durwood Murphy, deceased, on May 15, 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Felicia Murphy Gardner, Administrator of the Estate of Ronnie Durwood Murphy, deceased.

Legal Run 05/29/25, 06/05/25 & 06/12/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CLARENCE FLOYD, Plaintiff, V.

CV-2025-900204.00

A Parcel of Land in Lee County,

Alabama (43-19-03-06-0-000-038.001),

JAMES FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased, EDDIE LEE FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased, FOLSOM FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

CHESTER FLOYD, JR., or his heirs if deceased, ALVIN B. FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased, BETTY FLOYD, or her heirs if deceased, GERALDINE FORD, or her heirs if deceased, DEBORAH FLOYD POOLE, or her heirs if deceased, KATHLEEN FLOYD, or her heirs if deceased,JO ANN JONES, or her heirs if deceased, DOROTHY JEAN BAKER, or her heirs if deceased, MAMIE LOUISE GLASS, or her heirs if deceased, MARILYN MCKEOWN, or her heirs if deceased, GLADYS FLOYD MADDOX, or her heirs if deceased, LARRY JAMES FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased, BRADY FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased, DEBORAH SUE FLOYD, or her heirs if deceased, PAUL EVANS, or his heirs if deceased, HAKIM FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased, TALIB FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased, MALIKA FLOYD, or her heirs if deceased,

MATTHEW FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased, ANGELA FLOYD WILSON, or her heirs if deceased, and MUSTAFA FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased, and

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 17th day of April, 2025, a Complaint for Quiet Title and Sale for Division was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Lee County Tax Parcel # 43-19-03-06-0-000-038.001.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 20th day of May 2025.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

05/29/25, 06/05/25, 06/12/25 & 06/19/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2024-900647.00

CLARENCE FLOYD, Plaintiff, V.

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama,

PAUL EVANS,

HAKIM FLOYD,

TALIB FLOYD,

MALIKA FLOYD,

MATTHEW FLOYD,

ANGELA FLOYD WILSON, and

MUSTAFA FLOYD,

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 27th day of December 2024, a Complaint for Quiet Title and Sale for Division was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Lee County Tax Parcel # 43-19-03-06-0-000-038.011.

The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 18, Range 25, in Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 14TH day of May 2025.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25, 06/05/25 & 06/12/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAM

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JAMES THOMAS CARDWELL, JR., DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-219

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that on the 29 day of May, 2025, Letters of Administration having been granted to Crystal Marie Cardwell, as Administratrix of the Estate of JAMES THOMAS CARDWELL, JR., deceased, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Crystal Marie Cardwell

Administratrix of the Estate of JAMES THOMAS CARDWELL, JR.

Legal Run 06/05/25, 06/12/25 & 06/19/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2025-301

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD DOWDELL, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Lauryn A. Lauderdale, Personal Representative on the 15th day of May, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee Count , notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are her by required to pre ent the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Lauryn A. Lauderdale

Legal Run 06/5/25, 06/12/25 & 06/19/25

PROBATE COURT CASE NO.: 2025-313

ESTATE OF PATRICIA PRESCOTT SPIVEY, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of May 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

David L. Smith Executor

J. TUTT BARRETT DEAN & BARRETT

P.O. BOX 231

OPELIKA, AL 36803-023 l

(334) 749-2222

LEGAL RUN 06/5/25, 06/12/25, 06/19/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 2025-316

IN RE: The estate of Charles Wilton Winslett, Deceased.

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Jonathan Charles Winslett as Administrator of the Estate of Charles Wilton Winslett, deceased, on the 29th day of May, 2025.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Jonathan Charles Winslett, Administrator of the Estate of Charles Wilton Winslett, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 06/05/25, 06/12/25, 06/19/25

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , June 26, 2025 at Opelika Ford , 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2008 Dodge Charger

VIN# 2B3KA43G88H206102

2019 Dodge Ram 3500

VIN# 3C63RRHL9KG524100

Legal Run 06/12/25, 06/19/25

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) CONSOLIDATED PLAN FOR PY 2025-2029AND

ACTION PLAN PY2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND COMMENT

The City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing at 4:30pm on Monday, July 7, 2025, in the Municipal Court Meeting Room, 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika to discuss the proposed amendments to the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) Five Year Consolidated Plan for PY2025-2029 and Annual Action Plans for PY2025.

For each year of the Five-Year Consolidated Plan, an Annual Action Plan must be developed to identify programs and projects that the City intends to accomplish. The programs and projects are funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program through the U. S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). The City will receive $305,551.00 in the 2025 Program Year. The Program Year begins October 1, 2025 and ends September 30, 2026, concurrent with the City of Opelika Fiscal Year 2026.

The 2025 Action Plan portion of the Consolidated Plan details the programs and projects that are proposed for funding. Supposing continued funding of present operations (with adjustments based on funding fluctuation) the below potential activities have been provided:

Housing Services

Emergency Home Repair — $88,609

Home Ownership —$50,000

Public Services

Utility Assistance — $22,840

The Community Market — $22,992

Rehabilitation

Opelika Main Street — $60,000

Administration —$61,110

Grant Total — $305,551

Public participation and comment are invited either in writing or in person. A draft and proposed version of the Plan is available for review beginning June 30, 2025 at the Opelika Public Library at 200 South 6th St., City Hall at 204 S. 7th St., or the Public Works Facility at 700 Fox Trail and online at www.opelika-al.gov . Comments and concerns can be forwarded to the address below and must be received by the department no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Public Comment Point of Contact:

Lisa Harrelson

Community Development Administrator Planning Department

City of Opelika Public Works 700 Fox Trail

Opelika, AL 36801 lharrelson@opelika-al.gov

A final version of the Plan along with all submitted comments will be submitted to the City Council for review, amendment, and approval soon after.

The City of Opelika complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to meetings. If you need special assistance, please call the City’s ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.

Legal Run 06/12/2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. __

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a C-2 District (Office/Retail District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND lying and being in Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 26 East in Lee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows;

Beginning at a concrete monument that is located on the southern right of way of US Highway 280 and the Northwest mitered comer of Veterans Parkway, said point being the POINT OF COMMENCEMENT;

Thence leaving said concrete monument North 71 degrees 35 minutes 23 seconds West along the Right-of-Way of US Highway 280 a distance of 515.10’ to a point,

Thence continuing along the said Right-of-Way with an arc of a curve to the right, an arc length of 1349.92 feet, having a radius of 3944.70 feet, and being subtended by a chord bearing of North 64 degrees 46 minutes 07 seconds West a chord distance of 1343.34 feet to an iron pin set on the southwest right of way of US Highway 280, said point being the POINT OF BEGINNING

Thence continuing along said Right-of-Way with an arc of a curve to the right, an arc length of 66.38 feet, having a radius of 3944.70 feet, and being subtended by a chord bearing of North 54 degrees 28 minutes 59 seconds West a chord distance of 66.37 feet to a concrete monument,

Thence North 53 degrees 10 minutes 41 seconds West a distance of 141.85 feet to an iron pin set,

Thence North 53 degrees 10 minutes 41 seconds West a distance of 20.00 feet to a point in the centerline of the creek,

Thence along the centerline of the creek a distance of 1683 feet to a point in the centerline of the creek, having a survey tie South 06 degrees 54 minutes 08 seconds East a distance of 1527.62,

Thence North 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 20.00 feet to an iron pin set Thence North 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 1360.98 feet to an iron pin set, said point being the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said tract contains +7.26 acres.

The above-described property contains 7.6 acres, more or less, and is located in the 3800 block of Birmingham Highway (Hwy 280 West), Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 12th day of June, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 06/12/2025

ORDINANCE NO. 015-25

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 3-15 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA RELATING TO THE POSSESSION AND CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN A PUBLIC PLACE

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment of Section 3-15. That Section 3-15 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 3-15. Possession and consumption in public.

(a)Except as provided in subsection (b) below, it shall be unlawful for any person to drink or consume alcoholic beverages or possess an open container containing an alcoholic beverage in or on any public place as herein defined. For the purposes of this section, the phrase “public place” shall have the following meaning:

(1)Any street, highway, thoroughfare, alley or sidewalk owned by government, either directly or through a public corporation, board or authority, that is designed for the use, enjoyment or transportation of the general public.

(2)Any building with all appurtenances (including grounds and yards), owned, leased or operated by City government, either directly or through a public corporation, board or authority, that is designed for the use or enjoyment of the general public. City hall, libraries, school buildings, auditoriums, courthouses, judiciary building and public administrative buildings are included within the meaning of the phrase “public place”.

(3)Any parks, playgrounds, athletic fields, golf courses, tennis courts and recreational facilities owned or operated by City government, either directly or through a public corporation, board or authority, that is designed for the use or enjoyment of the general public, which are not licensed for the sale of alcoholic beverages.

(4)Any place or location used for or in connection with public passenger transportation, whether by air, railroad, motor vehicle or other method, which is not licensed for the sale of alcoholic beverages.

(5)Any place or location, whether public or private, that may be readily seen by normal unaided vision viewing from a public street, highway, sidewalk, thoroughfare, park or other public property. Provided that no private dwelling (including appurtenances, yards, and grounds) and no place engaged for a private gathering is included within the meaning of public place with respect to the owners or occupants of such dwelling or place or to any persons specifically invited therein.

(6) Any parking lot that is designed for the use of the general public.

(b)Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (a) above, alcoholic beverages may be served and consumed:

(1) In the determined boundaries of a sidewalk café approved in accordance with the provisions of Article VII of Chapter 26.

(2) In areas of the downtown entertainment district, patrons, guests or members of a licensee may exit a licensed premises in the district with open containers of alcoholic beverages and consume alcoholic beverages anywhere within the confines of the district, but may not enter another licensed premises with open or closed containers of alcoholic beverages.

(3)In or upon any premises, including adjacent patios and decks (provided the patio or deck is approved by the board), which have been duly licensed by the city and the board for the sale of alcoholic beverages.

(4)During public or private events in the Lodge at Spring Villa Park provided events at said facility must comply with Alabama law and the requirements of the following policy:

(i)Alcoholic beverages are permitted to be served at an event in the Lodge only if the Parks and Recreation Board has approved the service.

(ii)The individuals or organizations hosting and sponsoring an event must assume responsibility for the event and must ensure that the service of alcoholic beverages is legal and complies with this policy.

(iii)Alcoholic consumption is limited to the immediate premises of the Lodge, and no open containers of alcoholic beverages are permitted in other areas of Spring Villa Park.

(iv)Individuals or organizations hosting or sponsoring an event must provide adequate supervision at the event and implement precautionary measures to ensure that alcoholic beverages are not accessible or served to persons under the legal drinking age or to persons who appear intoxicated. The Parks and Recreation Board may require security staff be provided for the event at a cost to the event host.

(v)All events at which alcoholic beverages are served must also have food available.

Section 2. Repealer Clause. All former ordinances or parts thereof conflicting or inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance are repealed.

Section 3. Severability. If any section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance shall be held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any Court of any competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect any other section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance which is not in or of itself invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 4. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect upon its adoption and publication as required by law.

Section 5. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause a copy of this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 3rd day of June, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 4th day of June, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 4th day of June, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 06/12/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2025-900211

FOISTED BY KIMMEL, LLC Plaintiff, v.

A tract or parcel of land designated as: From the Northwest corner of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, run East,along the North Section line of the said Section 29, a distance of 2545.6 feet to the Westerly margin of Dean Road in a southerly direction, 3576.6 feet to the point where the Westerly margin of Dean Road is intersected by the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue, which said point is the point of beginning of the land herein to be described: From said point of beginning run South 00 deg. 18 min. East, along the Westerly margin of Dean Road, a distance of 160 feet; thence South 39 de. 42 min. West 101.4 feet; thence North 00 deg. 17 min. West a distance of 156.6 feet, more or less, to the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue; thence along the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue North 87 de. 46 min. East a distance of 101.4 feet, more or less, to the point where the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue is intersected by the Westerly margin of Dean Road, which said point is the point of beginning, and

Eva Mae Williams, and/or the unknown heirs, assigns, or successors in interest of Eva Mae

Williams,

George Williams, and/or the unknown heirs,

assigns, or successors in interest of George Williams,

Willie George Williams, and/or the unknown

Heirs, assigns, or successors in interest of Willie George Williams,

Oscar Lewis Williams, and/or the unknown heirs, assigns, or successors in interest of Oscar Lewis Williams,

Gloria Jean Dowdell, and/or the unknown heirs, assigns, or successors in interest of Gloria Jean Dowdell,

Tony Williams, and/or the unknown heirs, assigns, or successors in interest of Tony Williams,

David Lewis Card; Vonda Elliot; Marie Allen Mark Prince; Dena France; and Reginald Lewis,

Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G,

Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities, Whose names are otherwise unknown to the Plaintiff, but who may claim interest in and to the above-captioned parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities will be added by amendment when ascertained,

Defendants.

PUBLICATION NOTICE

Eva Mae Williams, George Williams, Wille George Williams, Oscar Lewis Williams, Gloria Jean Dowdell, Tony Williams, or any of their unknown heirs, assigns, or successors in interest, and any other persons who may claim an interest in the real property more particularly described herein below, must answer the Complaint to Quiet Title, filed by Foisted By Kimmel, LLC within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a Judgment by Default may be rendered against them in Lee County Case No.: CV-2025-900211. The real property situated in Lee County, Alabama, is more particularly described as:

From the Northwest corner of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, run East, along the North Section line of the said Section 29, a distance of 2545.6 feet to the Westerly margin of Dean Road in a southerly direction 3576.6 feet to the point where the Westerly margin of Dean Road is intersected by the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue, which said point is the point of beginning of the land herein to be described: From said point of beginning run South 00 deg. 18 min. East, along the Westerly margin of Dean Road, a distance of 160 feet; thence South 39 de. 42 min. West 101.4 feet; thence North 00 deg. 17 min. West a distance of 156.6 feet, more or less, to the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue; thence along the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue North 87 de. 46 min. East a distance of 101.4 feet, more or less, to the point where the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue is intersected by the Westerly margin of Dean Road, which said point is the point of beginning.

This notice is Ordered by Lee County Circuit Judge Jeffrey G. Tickal on April 21, 2025, a copy of which is attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

/s/ Jonathan K. Corley

Attorney for Plaintiff

Foisted by Kimmel, LLC

Mary B. Roberson, Lee County Circuit Clerk

Legal Run 06/12/25, 06/19/25, 06/26/25 & 07/03/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900173.00

WENDELL FLEMING, and

DAWN FLEMING, Plaintiffs, V.

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, as the same is

Described in Deed Book 2719 at Page 552, in the Office of the

Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

PETER F. LOTEMPIO, or his heirs if deceased,

BETTY L. BURNS, or her heirs if deceased,

PHIL A. LOTEMPIO, or his heirs if deceased, and

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot

by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Peter L. Lotempio, Betty L. Burns, Phil A. Lotempio and all Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 31st day of March 2025, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Parcel 43-17-08-34-0-000-010.001

A parcel of land lying in Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a found 3/4 inch crimped pipe locally accepted as the Southwest corner of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 27 East, thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 52 seconds East, 793.96 feet to a set rebar; thence North 00 degrees 01 minutes 10 seconds East 491.02 feet to a 1 inch open top pipe found at the point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds East 325.48 feet to a set rebar; thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 52 seconds East 527.80 feet to a set rebar; thence South 00 degrees 01 minutes 10 seconds West 325.48 feet to a set rebar; thence South 89 degrees 58 minutes 52 seconds West 527.80 feet to the point of beginning containing 3.94 acres.

ALSO: an access and utility easement (30 feet wide) lying in Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 27 East, Lee County Alabama; the centerline of said easement being more particularly described as follows: commence at a found 3/4 inch crimped pipe locally accepted as the Southwest corner of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 27 East; thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 52 seconds East 793.96 feet to a set rebar; thence North 00 degrees 01 minutes 10 seconds East 831.50 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline of said easement; thence along said centerline the following courses: North 89 degrees 58 minutes 52 seconds East 457.21 feet; North 67 degrees 49 minutes 05 seconds East 104.47 feet; South 82 degrees 11 minutes 37 seconds East 311.38 feet; North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 196.89 feet; North 25 degrees 45 minutes 00 seconds East 53.58 feet to a point on the west right-of-way (ROW) line of Lee Road 121 (60’ ROW) and the point of ending.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 5th day of June 2025.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 06/12/25, 06/19/25, 06/26/25 & 07/03/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESATE OF WANDA JANINE SZOSTAK

CASE NO. 2025-249

NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

NOTICE TO: BODGA STOPKA, ADDRESS UNKNOWN, and any other potential heirs

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE The Court is in receipt of a Petition for Probate of Will filed on April 29, 2025, by Bradley R. Coppedge, attorney for Peter Szostak. A hearing is scheduled for July 8, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 S. 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama. Please appear in person should you intend to take part in said hearing. DONE this 6th day of June, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

LEGAL RUN 06/12/25, 06/19/25 & 06/26/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

The Estate of BARBARA J. TERRELL, Deceased

Case No. 2025-31

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to ARKIRA

DOWDELL, as Personal Representative of the Estate of BARBARA J.

TERRELL, deceased, on the 2nd day of June, 2025, by Jere Colley, Lee

County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said

Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed

by law or the same will be barred.

ARKIRA DOWDELL, Personal Representative of the Estate of BARBARA J. TERRELL.

Legal Run: 06/12/2025, 06/19/2025 & 06/26/2025

DOCUMENT 00105

INVITATION TO BID 25016

Sealed bids for the construction of the

Grade, Drain, Base & Pave Thomason Drive and Center Hills Drive

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the office of Three Notch Group, Inc., 100 N Gay St, Suite #350, Auburn, AL 36830, (334) 466-9431 at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Contractor will be required to provide two (2) Owner’s Protective Liability Policies. Named

Insured shall be as follows:

City of Opelika Three Notch Group, Inc.

See Section 00700 – General Conditions for full details

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Grade, Drain, Base & Pave Thomason Drive and Center Hills Drive

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 06/12/25

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I.Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes

A.May 27, 2025 Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

