Public Notices | The LaFayette Sun | Week of June 8, 2025

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from PAULA LEANN GOLEMBESKI, A MARRIED PERSON to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR IBERIABANK MORTGAGE COMPANY, on the 1st day of May, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, on May 3, 2012, at Instrument Number 2012-1560, Chambers County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Chambers county courthouse located at 2 Lafayette Street, Lafayette, AL 36862 in Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama, on June 26, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL I: ONE LOT LOCATED NEAR THE CITY OF LANETT, ALABAMA, MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST MARGIN OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 21, RANGE 28, CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND THE SOUTH MARGIN OF THE LANETT-LAFAYETTE HIGHWAY; THENCE MEASURE EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY A DISTANCE OF 1,695 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT FOR A POINT LOCATED ON THE EAST MARGIN OF A 30 FOOT STREET OR PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 3° 30 EAST ALONG THE EAST MARGIN OF SAID ROAD A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER AND STARTING POINT OF THE PARCEL TO BE DESCRIBED; THENCE 90° TO THE LEFT FOR 210 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER; THENCE 90° TO THE RIGHT FOR 110 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER; THENCE 90° TO THE RIGHT FOR 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER LOCATED ON THE EAST MARGIN OF A 30 FOOT STREET OR PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE 90 ° TO THE RIGHT AND ALONG THE EAST MARGIN OF SAID ROAD A DISTANCE OF 110 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS A PART OF WHAT IS KNOWN AS PARCELS 43 AND 63 OF THE A & H HUGULEY SUBDIVISION, NEAR LANETT, ALABAMA, ON THE LAFAYETTE AND LANETT HIGHWAY, IN CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA. LESS AND EXCEPT: STARTING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 43 OF THE A & H HUGULEY SUBDIVISION, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 31, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN SOUTH 01° 07 EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 396.8 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM THIS POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN SOUTH 01° 44 EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 100.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89° 08 WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 210.2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE EASTERLY MARGIN OF MITCHELL STREET; THENCE RUN NORTH 01° 46 WEST ALONG SAID MARGIN FOR A DISTANCE OF 97.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 88° 19 EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 210.2 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL BEING A PART OF SAID LOT 43 OF THE A & H HUGULEY SUBDIVISION, IN SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 21 NORTH, RANGE 28 EAST, CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL II: ONE LOT LOCATED NEAR THE CITY OF LANETT, CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA, MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST MARGIN OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 21, RANGE 28, CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND THE SOUTH MARGIN OF THE LANETT- LAFAYETTE HIGHWAY; THENCE MEASURE EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY A DISTANCE OF 1,695 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT FOR A POINT LOCATED ON THE EAST MARGIN OF A 30 FOOT STREET OR PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 3° 30 EAST ALONG THE EAST MARGIN OF SAID ROAD A DISTANCE OF 510 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER AND STARTING POINT OF THE PARCEL TO BE DESCRIBED; THENCE 90° TO THE LEFT FOR 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER; THENCE 90° TO THE RIGHT FOR 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER; THENCE 90° TO THE RIGHT FOR 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER LOCATED ON THE EAST MARGIN OF THE ABOVE MENTIONED 30 FOOT STREET; THENCE 90° TO THE RIGHT AND ALONG THE EAST MARGIN OF SAID STREET 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER AND STARTING POINT. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LOT IS A PORTION OF PARCELS NUMBERED 43 AND 63 ACCORDING TO A PLAT SHOWING PROPERTY OF A & H HUGULEY LOCATED NEAR LANETT, ALABAMA, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN BOOK OF MAPS NO. 1, ON PAGE 31, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA. PARCEL III: ONE LOT LOCATED NEAR THE CITY OF LANETT, ALABAMA, MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO -WIT: BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST MARGIN OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 21, RANGE 28, CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND THE SOUTH MARGIN OF THE LANETT-LAFAYETTE HIGHWAY; THENCE MEASURE EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY A DISTANCE OF 1,695 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT FOR A POINT LOCATED ON THE EAST MARGIN OF A 30 FOOT STREET, OR A PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 3° 30 EAST ALONG THE EAST MARGIN OF SAID ROAD FOR A DISTANCE OF 657 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER AND STARTING POINT OF THE PARCEL TO BE DESCRIBED; THENCE 90° TO THE LEFT FOR 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER; THENCE 90° TO THE RIGHT FOR 75 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER; THENCE 90° TO THE RIGHT FOR 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER LOCATED ON THE EAST MARGIN OF A 30 FOOT STREET OR PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE 90° TO THE RIGHT AND ALONG THE EAST MARGIN OF SAID ROAD A DISTANCE OF 75 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS A PART OF WHAT IS KNOWN AS PARCELS 43 AND 63 OF THE A & H HUGULEY SUBDIVISION NEAR LANETT, ALABAMA, ON THE LANETT AND LAFAYETTE HIGHWAY IN CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1809 32ND AVE SW, LANETT, AL 36863.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. PNY-25-01997-3

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Ad Run Dates: 05/28/2025, 06/04/2025, 06/11/2025

CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF ANGEL MARIA ELLIOTT, DECEASED

PROBATE CASE NO.: 2025-00059

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY ADMINISTRATOR

Letter of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of May, 2025 by the Honorable Paul Story, Judge of the Probate Court of Chambers County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KAYLEE PAIGE ELLIOTT,

Administrator of the Estate of Angel Maria Elliott, Deceased c/o Carl E. Underwood, III, Esq. Jacoby & Meyers Law Film 300 N Foster Street, Dothan, Alabama 36303.

Legal run 06/04/25, 06/11/25 & 06/18/25

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER

POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from HIDEY M ARRINGTON, SINGLE WOMAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR CONSUMER REAL ESTATE FINANCE CO., on the 26th day of May, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, on May 27, 2020, in Deed/Mortgage Book 2020, Page 2058, Chambers County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Chambers county courthouse located at 2 Lafayette Street, Lafayette, AL 36862 in Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama, on July 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

START AT A PIPE FOUND AT A FENCE CORNER AT THE NW CORNER OF THE NW ¼ OF THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 30, T-24-N; R25-E, THENCE ALONG THE FENCE LINE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 226 FEET MORE OR LESS TO AN IRON AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THEN CONTINUE ALONG THE EXISTING FENCE LINE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 129 FEET MORE OR LESS TO AN IRON PIN, THEN SOUTHEASTERLY 879 FEET MORE OR LESS TO THE BANK OF THE TALLAPOOSA RIVER THEN ALONG THE RIVER BANK SOUTHWESTERLY A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET MORE OR LESS TO A POINT, THENCE NORTHWESTERLY A DISTANCE OF 964 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.72 ACRES, MORE OR LESS; ALSO BEING KNOWN AS LOT 3 OF THAT UNRECORDED RIVER RUN ESTATES SURVEY PREPARED BY IRWIN LANCE TURNER, AL PLS REG. #24030, DATED OCTOBER 31, 2005.

ALSO CONVEYED IS THE RIGHT OF INGRESS AND EGRESS ALONG THE EXISTING ROADWAY FROM THE PUBLIC ROADWAY TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY.

SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF THE ADJOINING PROPERTY OWNER TO USE THE WATER FROM THE WELL AND HAVE THE RIGHT TO CROSS THIS LOT AND TO PROVIDE UPKEEP OF THE WATER LINES AND ELECTRIC LINES AND EQUIPMENT NECESSARY TO PUMP THE WATER TO THE ADJOINING LOT.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 14456 COUNTY ROAD 62, WADLEY, AL 36276.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. PNY-25-02190-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Ad Run Dates: 06/04/2025, 06/11/2025, 06/18/2025

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF TROUP COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

JUVENILE ACTION

FILE NO. 2500089

IN THE INTEREST OF:

NAME: S.K.

SEX: FEMALE

AGE: 0 YEARS DOB: 08/29/2024

A CHILD UNDER THE AGE OF 18 YEARS

IT APPEARING TO THE COURT THAT A PETITION REGARDING THE ABOVE INITIALED CHILD BORN TO TAREN FOMBY HAVING BEEN FILED IN THIS COURT ALLEGING THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD TO BE DEPENDENT AS DEFINED BY O.C.G.A. 15-11-2(22), AND IT FURTHER APPEARING THAT THE WHEREABOUTS OF THE PUTATIVE FATHER, WILLIAM DENNIS OSBORNE, ARE UNKNOWN, AND SERVICE UPON SAID WILLIAM DENNIS OSBORNE, MUST BE PERFECTED BY PUBLICATION AND AN ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION HAVING BEEN ORDERED ON MAY 28, 2025.

THIS IS TO NOTIFY WILLIAM DENNIS OSBORNE, TO BE AND APPEAR BEFORE THE JUVENILE COURT OF TROUP COUNTY, GEORGIA LOCATED AT 118 RIDLEY AVENUE, LAGRANGE, GEORGIA, ON JULY 7, 2025 AT 9:30 A.M., FOR AN ADJUDTICATION HEARING. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED THAT YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COUNSEL IN THE PROCEEDINGS AND THAT THE COURT WILL APPOINT COUNSEL FOR YOU IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD AN ATTORNEY WITHOUT UNDUE FINANCIAL HARDSHIP.

FOR QUESTIONS CONTACT THE JUVENILE COURT OF TROUP COUNTY, GEORGIA LOCATED AT 118 RIDLEY AVENUE, LAGRANGE, GEORGIA, 706-883-1735.

WITNESS THE HONORABLE R. MICHAEL KEY, JUDGE OF SAID COURT.

/s/ Nicole Kostial

Deputy Clerk, Troup County Juvenile Court

Legal Run 6/04/2025, 6/11/2025, 6/18/2025 & 6/25/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffrey Hogan, unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Ark-La-Tex Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage, its successors and assigns , on June 30, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, on July 24, 2022 at Book 2022, at Page 3484. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Chambers County Courthouse, in Lafayette, Alabama, on July 24, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel 1:

Commence at the SE corner of Lot 1, Block No. 6 Village property Map of Riverdale Mill Village recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 29 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama; thence North 77 degrees 54 minutes 16 seconds East for 103.37 feet to an iron pin on the Southeast margin of G.I. Street and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence proceed along the margin of said Street North 23 degrees 52 minutes 13 seconds East for 92.79 feet to an iron pin for a point; thence continue along the margin of said Street North 28 degrees 42 minutes 34 seconds East for 65.25 feet for an iron pin for a corner; thence leaving the margin of said Street and proceed South 84 degrees 47 minutes 48 seconds East for 254.87 feet to an iron pin; thence South 89 degrees 54 minutes 11 seconds East for 278.41 feet to an iron pin to a corner; thence South 41 degrees 16 minutes 21 seconds East for 164.04 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence South 40 degrees 47 minutes 22 seconds West for 285.17 feet to an iron pin for a corner, thence North 70 degrees 13 minutes West for 400.58 feet to an iron pin; thence North 58 degrees 37 minutes 05 seconds West for 169.76 feet to an iron pin and the original Point of Beginning, containing 3.50 acres more or less, located in Section 28, Township 21 North, Range 29 East of Chambers County, Alabama, as shown by plat of survey prepared by William L. Markers, R.L.S., Al, Reg. No, 11846, dated April 11, 1996, a copy of which is recorded at Deed Volume 320, Page 150, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Chambers County, Alabama and to which reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description of the real property herein described.

Parcel 2:

Commence at the SE corner of Lot 1, Block No. 6, Village property map of Riverdale Mill Village recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 29 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama; thence North 77 degrees 54 minutes 16 seconds East for 103.37 feet to an iron pin on the East margin of G.I. Street; thence proceed along the margin of said Street North 23 degrees 52 minutes 13 seconds East for 92.79 feet to an iron pin for a point; thence continue along the margin of said Street North 28 degrees 42 minutes 34 seconds East for 65.25 feet to an iron pin and POINT OF BEGINNING;. thence North 29 degrees 49 minutes East for 197.67 feet to an iron pin; thence North 21degrees 05 minutes East for 77.86 feet to an iron pin; thence North 15 degrees 10 minutes East for 68.51 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence South 77 degrees 11 minutes East for 1016.03 feet to an iron pin on the West Bank of the Chattahoochee River with a tie line of South 00 degrees 32 minutes East for 305.45 feet to a calculated point along a tie line South 21 degrees 30 minutes East for 291.12 feet to a calculated point; along a tie line South 41 degrees 34 minutes East for 227.06 feet to a calculated point, along a tie line South 73 degrees 12 minutes East for 465.70 feet to a point for a corner; thence leaving the bank of said River South 00 degrees 15 minutes East for 13.0 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence South 69 degrees 10 minutes West for 63.20 feet; thence North 72 degrees 47 minutes West for 185.00 feet to an Iron pin; thence North 70 degrees 57 minutes West for 229.90 feet to an iron pin; thence North 70 degrees 57 minutes West for 167.97 feet to a point; thence North 70 degrees 56 minutes West for 118.45 feet to an iron pin; thence North 70 degrees 43 West for 702.02 feet to a point for a corner; thence North 40 degrees 47 minutes 22 seconds East for 285.17 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence North 41 degrees 16 minutes 21 seconds West for 164.04 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence North 89 degrees 54 minutes 11 seconds West for 278.41 feet to an iron pin; thence North 84 degrees 47 minutes 48 seconds West for 254.87 feet to an iron pin on the East margin of G.I. Street and the original Point of Beginning, as shown partially by plat of survey by Joe D. McKelvey,. R.L.S. AL Reg. No. 9686, dated December 14, 1993, entitled “Survey for James T. Fullerton”, a copy of which is recorded in plat records of Chambers County, Alabama and that plat of survey by William L. Markes, a copy of which is attached to that deed recorded in Deed Volume 250, Page 283, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Chambers. County, Alabama and to which reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description of the real property herein described this property is located in Section 28, Township 21 North, Range 29 East, Chambers County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 100 Riverside Dr, Valley, AL 36854

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Legal Run 06/11/25, 06/18/25 & 06/25/25

NOTICE OF ELECTION OF MUNICIPAL OFFICERS

CITY OF LAFAYTTE, ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, an election for the purpose of electing a mayor and a city council member for each of five (5) city council positions with a single position located in each of the following districts; District A, District B, District C, District D, and District E for the City of LaFayette, Alabama, will be held, and that all registered and qualified electors of the state, who reside within the corporate limits of LaFayette, Alabama, and have resided therein for thirty (30) days or more immediately preceding the date of the election, and who are qualified to vote in the county precinct which embraces and covers that part of the corporate limits of the City of LaFayette in which the elector resides, will be authorized to participate in the election.

The polls will be opened in the LaFayette High School Gymnasium, 214 1ST Avenue SE, LaFayette, Alabama from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., Central Daylight Time.

If necessary, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Any qualified elector who will have resided within the municipality for a period of at least ninety (90) days on Election Day may qualify to run for office by filing the appropriate forms and paying any appropriate fees, as otherwise provided by law.

The Municipal Elections Manager (City Clerk) will begin accepting Statements of Candidacy at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. No Statement of Candidacy for this election will be accepted later than Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

/s/ Kenneth Vines

Kenneth Vines, Mayor

City of LaFayette, Alabama

Attest:

/s/ Louis T. Davidson

Louis T. Davidson

City Clerk

Legal Run 06/04/25 & 06/11/25

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF LAFAYETTE

HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD MEETING

TUESDAY, JUNE 17, 2025 | 5:30P.M. CDT

The Historic Preservation Board of the City of LaFayette will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 5:30p.m. at Farmers Federation (Alfa Insurance) Building, 1006 Avenue A SE, LaFayette, Alabama to discuss the installation of a new sign at the New Pocket Park located on LaFayette Street. The property, owned by Mr. David Howard, is located near Newman’s Farm Supply.

All interested LaFayette citizens are encouraged to attend. Should you require special accommodation, please contact Asst. Clerk Diane W. Perry at (334) 864-9812 as soon as possible.

Legal Run 06/04/25 & 06/11/25