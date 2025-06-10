One teen dead, another charged with murder after Saturday night shooting

CONTRIBUTED BY OPD

OPELIKA — Timothy Shell Jr., 18, of Union Springs was arrested on Sunday, June 8, for the murder of 16-year-old Jamiyah Grant.

The incident occured at an Opelika High School alumni event held on Saturday, June 7. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Opelika Communications received a call regarding a shooting in the area of Bandy Park on Jeter Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located Grant suffering from a gunshot wound. It appeared that after being shot, she had attempted to drive away and struck another vehicle.

Life-saving measures were immediately rendered, and the victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Opelika Police Detectives processed the scene, where they were able to collect evidence from the shooting and obtain statements from witnesses.

Shell was identified as the shooter and was arrested.

The initial investigation revealed there was an argument between a group of people just prior to the shooting. It is unknown at this time what the argument was regarding.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

STATEMENT FROM OPELIKA MAYOR GARY FULLER

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless death of Jamiyah Grant. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and loved ones. This tragedy has shocked and saddened the entire community.

“We stand together against senseless acts of violence in the city we love. Gun violence — no matter where it occurs in our city — will not be tolerated. Violence does not resolve problems and is never an appropriate solution for resolving a conflict. We encourage our parents, educators, civic leaders and citizens of Opelika to encourage non-violent conflict resolution and to teach problem-solving skills that can lead to better decision making. We must continue to approach public safety through a public health lens and help young people find emotionally and behaviorally safe ways to address conflict.”