Lee County Commission OKs exemption to garbage fees

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission approved an additional exemption to the solid waste disposal program fees. With the passage of Act 2025-228, the county commission approved the exemption of solid waste disposal program fees to those citizens who face an undue burden due to their income level. The new exemption only applies to households whose income level does not exceed 75% of the federal poverty level. The exemption will run concurrently with existing exemptions and must be requested by submitting an application and other necessary documents to the Lee County Health Department every year between July 1 and Sept. 30 for the next fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1.

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND PRESENTATIONS

Mike Watkins thanked three county employees for their work in cutting back the overgrowth of vegetation in the right-of-way on Lee Road 10.

Students from Lee County schools were recognized for their accomplishments in various competitions.

Emily Sham and Lisa Johnson from the American Red Cross presented information on the organization and what it does to the commission. ARC provides CPR and first aid training, assistance following storms, house fires, facilitates emergency communication with active-duty military personnel, collects 40% of the nation’s blood supply and more.

District Five Commissioner Richard LaGrand and Janataka Hugely Holmes delivered information on the Juneteenth holiday events.

Holly Leverette recognized Lisa Pippin for achieving the Local Government Professional Management Certification through the Alabama City County Management Association.

David Martin, the president of Alabama Association of Emergency Managers and the director of Russell County Emergency Management presented three state awards to Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

OTHER BUSINESS

The commission approved the minutes of the May 12 commission meeting.

The commission voted to ratify and approve claims and procurement card transactions.

The commission took no action on a request from Point Broadband for a letter of support for the Alabama BEAD Program.

The commission approved the proposed job descriptions for probate office supervisor / trainer positions.

The commission approved a request from Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones for usage of a portion of the former Lee County Highway department office building located on Orr Avenue.

The commission approved an ABC liquor license application from the Hornets’ Nest.

The commission approved the final plat for the Jerry Scott Subdivision – a redivision of Lot 1.

The commission approved a speed limit reduction request for a portion, approximately four/tenths of a mile, of Lee Road 151, from Lee Road 740 south to the end of the pavement on Lee Road 151. The speed limit will be changed from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.

The commission voted to accept Flat Stone Estates Subdivision Phase II for county maintenance. This will add nearly .14 miles of Lee Road 483 to the county’s maintenance system.