AU nursing student project repurposes ‘Flowers for Friends’

BY SAM VISE | FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — An initiative by the Auburn University College of Nursing is giving new life to flowers from Spring Commencement ceremonies by distributing them to healthcare facilities and senior centers. The “Flowers for Friends” program, initiated by Professor Ann Lambert, completed its second distribution this year.

Ten nursing students delivered 300 vases of repurposed flowers to hospitals and nursing homes. Local deliveries included East Alabama Medical Center, the Lafayette Senior Center and Dadeville Healthcare. Students traveling home for the summer also delivered flowers to facilities in Montgomery, Birmingham, Mobile and Pensacola.

“I have always enjoyed fresh flowers myself,” Lambert said. “At graduation, I would think, ‘Oh, they’re just gorgeous. How could we recycle or repurpose those?’ I just started asking around and found out that they get thrown away after graduation. So I just kind of thought, let’s try to deliver them somehow to other people, just to brighten their day.”

The program has had a great response from both student volunteers and the community of recipients.

“Delivering flowers to the [older] population reminded me of the importance of being with others. Showing genuine empathy for others even through simple acts creates a community of compassion,” said Alex Wieser, senior nursing student.

Not only is this a nice gesture, studies suggest that the presence of flowers can positively influence emotional well-being, and these deliveries are noted to contribute to a sense of joy and connection for the recipients.

“Every semester, we work with our vendor, Southern Posies, to thoughtfully select our commencement flowers to reflect the colors of our academic colleges,” said Director of Academic Events Tracey Newell. “While we’re proud that the floral arrangements make a striking impression during our ceremonies, their impact is even more meaningful when their beauty is shared with members of our community.”

Lambert plans to recruit a new group of volunteers for summer and fall commencements later this year.

“It’s been really fun just to make it from this tiny, tiny idea to like, really happen,” Lambert said. “I’m very, very happy.”

From a discarded graduation bouquet to a beacon of cheer in healthcare facilities and senior centers, the journey of each flower in the Flowers for Friends program is a metaphor for the enduring spirit of generosity. As Auburn’s College of Nursing continues this tradition, it not only repurposes flowers but also cultivates a garden of goodwill, one vibrant bloom at a time.