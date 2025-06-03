Public Notices | The Observer | Week of June 2, 2025

FOR LEGAL PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO HEIR

The State of Alabama, Lee County

Probate Court

Estate of: Brenda Rose Woodman,

Deceased

Take Notice that a Petition for Ancillary Letters Testamentary

was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Legal Run 05/29/2025, 06/05/2025 & 06/12/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2025-900118.00

PATRICIA WILLIAMS LONG, Plaintiff, vs.

JOHN WILLIAMS, LUCILLE WILLIAMS,

KATHERINE WILLIAMS,

ANN BILLINGSLEY,

GEORGIA ANN BYRD,

PAMELA PLATT,

KIMBERLY JACKSON,

NADENE SMITH,

ELLA WILLIAMS,

TRACY DEVOISE,

CECIL WILLIAMS, JR.,

DEANGELO WILLIAMS,

LUCILLE WILLIAMS,

CHRISTY GILES,

SHERIDAN WILLIAMS,

ERIC KENNETH MENIEFIELD,

DONNA MICHELLE MENIEFIELD,

JOE FRANK WILLIAMS, JR.,

JOSEPH WILLIAMS,

DENNIS DOWDELL,

DENNIS BROWN,

CURTIS WILLIAMS,

HELEN HARPER,

VICKEY ANN DRAKE,

TAWISHA RUSH,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Joe Frank Williams, Jr. or his heirs, Joseph Williams or his heirs, and all Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 27th day of February 2025, a Complaint for Sale for Division was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Lot 103, Toomer Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 4 at Page 26, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as: 735 Darden Avenue, Auburn, Alabama 36830.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 7th day of May 2025.

Mary Roberson Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com Legal Run 05/15/25, 05/22/25, 05/29/25 & 06/05/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE-JU-2023-34.02

W.B.-Born 10/22/2022

NOTICE TO: Any unknown legal father of W.B. born on 10/22/2022 to Autumn Bracknell at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 10/31/2023. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801, and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Drawer 3738, Auburn, AL 36831- (334)-887-0884 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for

adoption.

Mary Robertson

Circuit Clerk Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25, 06/05/25 & 06/12/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GWENDOLYN BULLARD SHIRLING,

DECEASED.

Case No: 2025-280

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 13th day of May, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BRUCE DWAYNE MORRIS

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25 & 06/05/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES FREDERICK LACY, DECEASED

CASE No. 2025- 273

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Patricia Ann Lacy Campbell, on the 8th day May, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25 & 06/05/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JACQUELINE DELL VARNER DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2025-198

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Jacqueline Dell Varner, deceased, having been granted to James William Varner, Jr., on the 14th day of May 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25 06/05/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

CARNELL JACKSON, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-185

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Ricky R. Jackson, Personal Representative on the 30th day of April 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time

allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ricky R. Jackson Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25 & 06/05/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

TONY BILLIE COOPER, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025- 268

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to MARRELL J. MCNEAL, Personal Representative on the 8th day of May 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARRELL J. MCNEAL Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25 & 06/05/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE -JU-2023-221.02

A.D.B.-Born 08/10/2021

NOTICE TO: Any unknown legal father of A.D.B. born on 08/10/2021 to LaDonna Nicole Bufford at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 08/09/2023. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801, and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Drawer 3738, Auburn, AL 36831- (334)-887-0884 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for

adoption.

Mary Robertson

Circuit Clerk Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25, 06/05/25 & 06/12/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025900269

Land B, LLC, Plaintiff,

V. And A parcel of real property described as Lee County, Alabama

Tax Parcel # 43-10-05-22-0-000-003.000, also described as:

Com Int Ely R/W Co Rd 63 & N Ln SW 4 NW 4; S 930’ S to

POB; E 797.1’; S 520’; W 750’; N 170’ S; E 295’; N 220’’;

W 295’; N 130’ S to POB, S22, T19N, R27E.

And A parcel of real property described as Lee County, Alabama

Tax Parcel # 43-10-05-22-0-000-003.002, also described as:

Com Int Ely R/W Co Rd 63 & N Ln SW 4 NW 4; S 680’ S to

POB; E 813.9’; S 233.6’; W 797.1’; N 234.53’ to POB, S22,

T19N, R27E.

And Diversified Financial Corporation, And DFC, Inc.

And Unknown Successors and/or Assigns of DFC, Inc. and/or

Diversified Financial Corporation,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 16th day of May, 2025, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: Land B, LLC, as Plaintiff; Diversified Financial Corporation; and DFC, Inc.; and Unknown successors and/or assigns of DFC, Inc and/or Diversified Financial Corporation, as Defendants, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

Parcel One: A parcel of real property described as Lee County, Alabama Tax Parcel # 43-10-05-22-0-000-003.000, also described as: Com Int Ely R/W Co Rd 63 & N Ln SW 4 NW 4; S 930’ S to POB; E 797.1’; S 520’; W 750’; N 170’ S; E 295’; N 220’’; W 295’; N 130’ S to POB, S22, T19N, R27E.

Parcel Two: A parcel of real property described as Lee County, Alabama Tax Parcel # 43-10-05-22-0-000-003.002, also described as: Com Int Ely R/W Co Rd 63 & N Ln SW 4 NW 4; S 680’ S to POB; E 813.9’; S 233.6’; W 797.1’; N 234.53’ to POB, S22, T19N, R27E.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 20th day of May, 2025 /s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830 05/29/25, 06/05/25, 06/12/25, 06/19/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE No. 2025-115

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANE S. OWSLEY, deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters of Administration with Will annexed on the estate of said decedent having been granted to Susie S. Kelley as Administrator of the Estate of JANE S. OWSLEY deceased, on the 12th day of May, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Susie S. Kelley

Personal Representative of the Estate of JANES. OWSLEY Legal 05/29/25, 06/05/25, 06/12/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF RONNIE DURWOOD MURPHY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2025-074

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Felicia Murphy Gardner as Administrator of the Estate of Ronnie Durwood Murphy, deceased, on May 15, 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Felicia Murphy Gardner, Administrator of the Estate of Ronnie Durwood Murphy, deceased. Legal Run 05/29/25, 06/05/25 & 06/12/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CLARENCE FLOYD, Plaintiff, V.

CV-2025-900204.00

A Parcel of Land in Lee County,

Alabama (43-19-03-06-0-000-038.001),

JAMES FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

EDDIE LEE FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

FOLSOM FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

CHESTER FLOYD, JR., or his heirs if deceased,

ALVIN B. FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

BETTY FLOYD, or her heirs if deceased,

GERALDINE FORD, or her heirs if deceased,

DEBORAH FLOYD POOLE, or her heirs if deceased,

KATHLEEN FLOYD, or her heirs if deceased,

JO ANN JONES, or her heirs if deceased,

DOROTHY JEAN BAKER, or her heirs if deceased,

MAMIE LOUISE GLASS, or her heirs if deceased,

MARILYN MCKEOWN, or her heirs if deceased,

GLADYS FLOYD MADDOX, or her heirs if deceased,

LARRY JAMES FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

BRADY FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

DEBORAH SUE FLOYD, or her heirs if deceased,

PAUL EVANS, or his heirs if deceased,

HAKIM FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

TALIB FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

MALIKA FLOYD, or her heirs if deceased,

MATTHEW FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

ANGELA FLOYD WILSON, or her heirs if deceased, and

MUSTAFA FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased, and

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said

property whose identities are unknown and who cannot

by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 17th day of April, 2025, a Complaint for Quiet Title and Sale for Division was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Lee County Tax Parcel # 43-19-03-06-0-000-038.001.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 20th day of May 2025.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com 05/29/25, 06/05/25, 06/12/25 & 06/19/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2024-900647.00

CLARENCE FLOYD, Plaintiff, V.

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama,

PAUL EVANS,

HAKIM FLOYD,

TALIB FLOYD,

MALIKA FLOYD,

MATTHEW FLOYD,

ANGELA FLOYD WILSON, and

MUSTAFA FLOYD,

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 27th day of December 2024, a Complaint for Quiet Title and Sale for Division was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Lee County Tax Parcel # 43-19-03-06-0-000-038.011.

The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 18, Range 25, in Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 14TH day of May 2025.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25, 06/05/25 & 06/12/25

NOTICE OF ELECTION OF MUNICIPAL OFFICERS

NOTICE is hereby given that on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, an election for the purpose of electing a Mayor and Council Members for Place Numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 on the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama, will be held and that all registered and qualified electors of the state who reside within the corporate limits of the City of Opelika, Alabama, and have resided therein for thirty (30) days or more immediately preceding the date of the election, and who are qualified to vote in the county precinct which embraces and covers that part of the corporate limits of the City of Opelika in which the elector resides, will be authorized to participate in the election.

The polls will be opened on the day of said election from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the places of voting in the City of Opelika, Alabama, designated as follows, to wit:

WARD NO. LOCATION OF VOTING PLACE

1 — Covington Community Center

213 Carver Avenue

2 — Opelika Learning Center

(formerly Old Jeter School)

214 Jeter Avenue

3 — Opelika Community Center

1102 Denson Drive

4 — East Alabama Medical Center Education Center

2027 Pepperell Parkway

5 — Opelika Sportsplex

1001 Andrews Road

Absentee Ballot Box City Clerk’s Office

Municipal Building

204 South 7th Street

If necessary, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Any qualified elector who has resided within the municipality, or if the municipality is districted, within the district from which he or she seeks election, for a period of at least ninety (90) days on election day may qualify to run for office by filing the appropriate forms and paying any appropriate fees, as otherwise provided by law.

WITNESS my hand this the 10th day of June, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal Run 06/05/2025

CITY OF OPELIKA ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

June 10, 2025

TIME: 9:00 AM

A. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

B. VARIANCE

Ryan Kennedy, authorized representative for Nuria Laney, property owner, 3602 Village Creek Court, Cedar Creek PUD zoning district, Requesting a 4.3-foot rear yard setback variance from the 20-foot minimum rear yard setback requirement for a 15.6’ x 25.6’ patio cover addition.

“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.” Legal Run 06/05/25

Notice of auction of an abandoned vehicle. The Only One, Inc will be auctioning off the below-

mentioned vehicle on July 10, 2025. This auction will be held at 3601 PEPPERELL PARKWAY, OPELIKA,

ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions regarding this vehicle, call 334-745-2166.

VIN# 2C3CDZAG6PH568121– 2023 Dodge Challenger Legal Run 06/05/25 & 06/12/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of THOMAS WILSON IX, Deceased

Case No. 2025-328

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by SHARON HECK on JUNE 2, 2025, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE Legal Run 06/05/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAM

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JAMES THOMAS CARDWELL, JR., DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-219

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that on the 29 day of May, 2025, Letters of Administration having been granted to Crystal Marie Cardwell, as Administratrix of the Estate of JAMES THOMAS CARDWELL, JR., deceased, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Crystal Marie Cardwell

Administratrix of the Estate of JAMES THOMAS CARDWELL, JR. Legal Run 06/05/25, 06/12/25 & 06/19/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2025-301

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD DOWDELL, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Lauryn A. Lauderdale, Personal Representative on the 15th day of May, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee Count , notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are her by required to pre ent the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Lauryn A. Lauderdale Legal Run 06/5/25, 06/12/25 & 06/19/25

PROBATE COURT CASE NO.: 2025-313

ESTATE OF PATRICIA PRESCOTT SPIVEY, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of May 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

David L. Smith Executor

J. TUTT BARRETT DEAN & BARRETT

P.O. BOX 231

OPELIKA, AL 36803-023 l

(334) 749-2222 LEGAL RUN 06/5/25, 06/12/25, 06/19/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 06/12 /2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 308

Unit 546

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 06/5/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Thursday, 06/12/2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 672

Unit 819

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 06/5/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit A2

Unit A22

Unit B10

Unit C44

Unit D8

Unit D63

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 06/5/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 2025-316

IN RE: The estate of Charles Wilton Winslett, Deceased.

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Jonathan Charles Winslett as Administrator of the Estate of Charles Wilton Winslett, deceased, on the 29th day of May, 2025.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Jonathan Charles Winslett, Administrator of the Estate of Charles Wilton Winslett, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 06/05/25, 06/12/25, 06/19/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 1088

Unit A34

Unit C246

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 06/5/25