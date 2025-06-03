Opelika City Council honors two city employees

BY MICHELLE KEY

OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the city council presented Attaboy Awards to Chief Building Inspector Jeff Kappelman and Opelika Police Sergeant Richard Canfield for going above and beyond their duty as city employees.

Canfield responded to a call of a car trapped in flood water during a heavy rain event in April of this year. His efforts saved the occupants of the vehicle.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

The council held a public hearing pertaining to a resolution to vacate the unimproved right-of-way located in the 1000 block of Fox Run Parkway in the Fox Run Industrial Park. According to documents in the agenda packet, this right-of-way was never constructed and it has not been used for access to any parcels. No utilities are present in the right-of-way either. The newly proposed subdivision will connect to Brookstone Drive and Woodland Circle.

The council held a public hearing pertaining to amend the Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone 33,810 square-feet of property located at 401 and 409 Simmons St. from M-1 (industrial district) to C-2 (office/retail district). The council introduced this ordinance for its first reading.

IN OTHER BUSINESS