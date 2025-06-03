Opelika City Council honors two city employees

BY MICHELLE KEY
PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the city council presented Attaboy Awards to Chief Building Inspector Jeff Kappelman and Opelika Police Sergeant Richard Canfield for going above and beyond their duty as city employees.
Canfield responded to a call of a car trapped in flood water during a heavy rain event in April of this year. His efforts saved the occupants of the vehicle.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
The council held a public hearing pertaining to a resolution to vacate the unimproved right-of-way located in the 1000 block of Fox Run Parkway in the Fox Run Industrial Park. According to documents in the agenda packet, this right-of-way was never constructed and it has not been used for access to any parcels. No utilities are present in the right-of-way either. The newly proposed subdivision will connect to Brookstone Drive and Woodland Circle.
The council held a public hearing pertaining to amend the Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone 33,810 square-feet of property located at 401 and 409 Simmons St. from M-1 (industrial district) to C-2 (office/retail district). The council introduced this ordinance for its first reading.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council voted to table a request for a temporary street closure from Ferguson Chapel CME Church event on July 14,15, and 16.
- The council approved expense reports from various departments.
- The council approved the purchase of Storage Lockers from Krueger International, Inc. for an amount of just under $50,500 for the Opelika Police Department.
- The council approved a professional services agreement with Sain and Associates for the Waverly Parkway for a shared use path project. Compensation to Sain will not exceed $240,200.
- The council approved a power line right-of-way easement with Tallapoosa River Electric Cooperative to serve Spring Villa Park.
- The council authorized the renewal of a three-year contract for accounting and administrative services with the Library Board. The board has full power and authority to control the expenditure of funds received or appropriated for library purposes and is required to maintain records and a set of books showing the receipts and disbursements in detail of all funds. The city council allocates the library’s annual budget.
- The council approved the purchase of 428 stream mitigation credits from Martin Creek LLC. Stream mitigation credits are environmental credits used to offset the negative impacts of development on streams and to compensate for the damage caused by project impacts. This purchase is required in order for the city to extend Sharpe Street as part of the project to extend Sportsplex Parkway to Lafayette Parkway (U.S. Highway 431).
- The council requests for refunds of sewer fees paid in error.
- The council approved a special appropriation of $1,250 to GEMS Empowered for the Juneteenth Celebration to be held on June 20.
- The council approved an ordinance to amend Section 3-15 of the City Code of Ordinances: Relating to the Possession and Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages in a Public Place. This will allow for the usage and serving of alcohol in the new Spring Villa Lodge.
- The council approved the reappointment of Revel Gholston to the Indian Pines Public Park Authority for a new term that will end June 7, 2029.