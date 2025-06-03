Golf fundraiser for Child Advocacy Center is June 9

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Join the Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center for the 1st Annual Twin Cedars Golf Scramble benefiting Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center on Monday, June 9, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Auburn University Club.

This tournament supports Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center, a nonprofit based in Opelika that serves abused and neglected children in Lee and Macon counties.

The Center offers a supportive, child-friendly environment for victims of child abuse and neglect throughout the investigation and resolution process. Last year, Lee County handled 1,029 reports concerning 1,044 children, marking a consistent rise in reports of child abuse and neglect over the past three years.

Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center has been serving children and families in Lee County for over 30 years. In collaboration with District Attorneys’ Offices, the state Department of Human Resources and local law enforcement, Twin Cedars offers essential services to children and their families. These services include forensic interviews, therapy, family advocacy, medical examinations, support groups, courtroom testimony and various educational programs.

Given reduced government funding, it has become more challenging for the Center to meet the needs of Lee and Macon counties, yet it remains committed to doing so. Twin Cedars depends on community support to continue helping the children and families in need.

Questions? Contact Nathan Murphy nathanlmurphy@yahoo.com or 417-850-3696 or about the course- Jimmy Green Jgreen@augolfclub.com 334-821-8381.

Registration Information